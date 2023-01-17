ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Chargers Fire OC Joe Lombardi, QB Coach Shane Day

By Madison Williams
 3 days ago

The firings come days after the Jaguars’ historic wild-card comeback over Los Angeles.

The Chargers announced the firing of offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Shane Day on Tuesday.

The moves come just three days after the Jaguars’ historic wild-card comeback over Los Angeles. In the first half, Jacksonville was down 27–0 but rallied to win 31–30 with a last-second field goal.

The Chargers will now look for replacements to join coach Brandon Staley. Additionally, the new hires will work with quarterback Justin Herbert next season.

Herbert finished second in the league for passing yards this season with 4,739.

Lombardi, who is the grandson of Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Vince Lombardi, was with the team since the start of the 2021 season. It was his second stint as an NFL offensive coordinator after he worked in the role for the Lions from 2014 to ’15.

Day also joined the team in the 2021 season. He previously worked as a quarterbacks coach for the Bears (2010 to ’11) and the 49ers (2019 to ’20).

