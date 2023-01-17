Read full article on original website
Scott budget: More funds for housing, childcare, state colleges, infrastructure, and no new taxes
Governor Scott emerges from the House Chamber at the State House in Montpelier after delivering his seventh budget address Friday afternoon. His proposed budget makes new investments in top state priorities, including housing, community revitalization, childcare, higher ed and infrastructure. Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott today delivered his seventh...
Legislative leaders oppose plan to move retirees insurance into Medicare Advantage plans
Vermont Business Magazine Today Senate President Pro Tempore Philip Baruth and Speaker of the House Jill Krowinski issued the following statement:. “We are deeply concerned about the Administration’s stated intention to move Medicare-eligible state retirees from the State of Vermont’s insurance plan into Medicare Advantage plans without the support of state retirees. We are particularly concerned about the potential legal, financial and health implications and believe this shift undermines collective bargaining rights.
State tax revenues exceed expectations again
By Timothy McQuiston, Vermont Business Magazine Secretary of Administration Kristin Clouser released Vermont’s revenue results for December 2022, which again showed strength in the vital personal income tax. For the third month in a row, all three major funds - the General Fund, the Transportation Fund and the Education Fund - ended with revenue above target. Year to date, the General Fund and the Education Fund remain ahead of target while the Transportation Fund is slightly behind.
