By Timothy McQuiston, Vermont Business Magazine Secretary of Administration Kristin Clouser released Vermont’s revenue results for December 2022, which again showed strength in the vital personal income tax. For the third month in a row, all three major funds - the General Fund, the Transportation Fund and the Education Fund - ended with revenue above target. Year to date, the General Fund and the Education Fund remain ahead of target while the Transportation Fund is slightly behind.

VERMONT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO