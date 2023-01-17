ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

It's probably time for Packers to move on from K Mason Crosby

By Zach Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BNIhQ_0kHXfMni00

While veteran Mason Crosby made 86.2 percent of his field goal attempts and it’s true that finding reliable kickers in the NFL can be a fright-filled adventure, the Green Bay Packers should probably move on from the 38-year-old kicker this offseason.

Crosby, who now ranks 11th all-time in points scored, holds just about every franchise record for kicking and his future in the team’s Hall of Fame is secure. But the Packers have to be realistic about where Crosby is and what the near future looks like for a kicker who is losing leg strength, doesn’t have a contract and turns 39 in September.

Crosby was excellent from 49 yards and in during the 2022 season. He connected on 24 of 25 attempts (including makes from 48 and 49 yards in the season finale against Detroit) after missing eight of 20 attempts between 20-49 last year.

The problem: Crosby was 1-for-4 on field goals of 50 yards or longer, his touchback percentage plummeted to 20.3 percent (third-worst in the NFL) and he averaged only 60.3 yards per kickoff (worst among full-time kickers).

Sure, Crosby hit a 56-yarder at Lambeau Field against the Vikings in Week 17. But it was also 40 degrees with little wind that day. Crosby missed from 53 yards, 54 yards and 55 yards earlier in the season. His 53-yarder against the Lions in the finale was short and bounced off the crossbar.

Leg strength declines with age and generally doesn’t come back. Crosby, the team’s pick in the sixth round of the 2007 draft, has had a declining touchback percentage each of the last three years.

Late in the season, the Packers wanted Ramiz Ahmed to come off the practice squad and handle kickoffs, but he injured his groin before Week 17 and didn’t play the rest of the year.

The Packers’ punter, veteran Pat O’Donnell, has only kicked off 21 times at the NFL level. He’ll be entering his 10th season in 2023.

On the financial side, Crosby counted almost $5 million on the cap in 2022 and would need a new contract to return next season. General manager Brian Gutekunst could save a few million on the cap in 2023 by going younger and cheaper at kicker.

Of course, there’s an obvious risk here. Crosby, despite declining leg strength, was reliable at key distances under Rich Bisaccia in 2022 and knows how to kick at Lambeau Field. It’s possible he could have a few more seasons kicking at a decent percentage in the 20-49 range barring injury. And starting over at kicker would be a big change for a franchise that has known only one over the last decade and a half.

But all good things must come to an end, and it’s time for the Packers to begin anew at kicker. The signs of decline are there, and the end of Crosby’s contract provides a clean severance point.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Coach Says ‘No Thanks’ to Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers finished the 2022 season ranked 16th in the NFL per offensive EPA/Play, and that was enough for head coach Brandon Staley to fire his offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi this week. Like the Minnesota Vikings, the Chargers lost in the Wildcard Round of the postseason after bungling...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
wearebuffalo.net

Buffalo Woman Ruins Football Game After Dumping Beer On Kid

Over the last week or so, we have realized that football is bigger than the sport itself. And while it seems like faith in humanity has been restored as we #PrayForHamlin, there are still some people who refuse to let positive vibes be their guide. One mother was extremely disappointed...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Has Message For Fans About Aaron Rodgers

Shannon Sharpe is getting sick and tired of the Aaron Rodgers saga that takes place seemingly every offseason. On Wednesday's episode of "Undisputed," the Hall of Fame tight end had a message for the Packers and their fans: "STOP LETTING Aaron Rodgers HOLD Y’ALL HOSTAGE!" I told you he was gonna do ...
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs HC Andy Reid thinks Jaguars HC Doug Pederson is worthy of Coach of the Year honors

As the Kansas City Chiefs get prepared to face the Jacksonville Jaguars for the second time this season, Andy Reid’s vast coaching tree has again come to light. 25 years ago, when Doug Pederson first met Andy Reid, he’d thrown just eight passes in the NFL. Little did he know the influence that Reid was about to have over his career as both a player and a coach.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Yardbarker

Report: Chicago Bears ask permission from Packers to interview defensive coordinator candidate

The Chicago Bears are searching for defensive coaching help. The Chicago Bears’ defense was bad last season. A new report has come out that the Bears are looking to hire outside coaching help for next season. The Bears’ defense gave up the 29th most yards (378) in the regular season. They gave up the most points per game (27.2). It was a rough year for first-year defensive coordinator Alan Williams.
CHICAGO, IL
OnlyHomers

NHL Star Dies

Hockey is quite the physical game, with most teams having a player or two who are aggressive and willing to stand up for their teammates. These players often become instantly popular with fans and gain quite a following.
Secret Chicago

The Bears Team Execs Confirm They Are Officially Moving From Soldier Field To Arlington Park

While the official answer has been up in the air for a while now, higher up team executives recently offered a bit of insight on the major football team’s plans. At a press conference earlier this week where the team introduced their new team president and CEO, Kevin Warren, while also confirming they still plan to move to Arlington Park this quarter. Don’t expect a big announcement right away as there’s still a lot to be done on the new property, a 326 acre plot in Arlington. Bears chairman George McCaskey noted that this process requires physical and financial due diligence. They do anticipate closing on the property this quarter, though they still have to get property tax certainty and need to lock down their infrastructure funding.  The lease on Soldier Field does run to 2033 with the team saying they’ll honor the terms– but that doesn’t mean they can’t buy themselves out early.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

206K+
Followers
258K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy