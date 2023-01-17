NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – Artists are going to be leaving more than footprints at the upcoming images festival in New Smyrna Beach. The 47th annual IMAGES: A Festival of the Arts will be held from Jan. 27-29 at Riverside Drive and Canal Street. The free event runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 27, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 28, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 29.

