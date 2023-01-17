Read full article on original website
Florida Smash Beer Festival makes its way to Longwood
LONGWOOD, Fla. – If you’re looking for a smashing, good time look no further. The Florida Smash Beer Festival is making its way to Longwood, for an unforgettable day of sunshine, music and beer. The beer festival will take place at Reiter Park on Saturday, Jan. 28. [TRENDING:...
EPCOT parking lots get new names, signage
BAY LAKE, Fla. – The historical changes happening at EPCOT are now moving beyond the theme park. On Friday, Walt Disney World revealed that EPCOT’s parking lot will be divided in twain with two new character-themed parking lots. [TRENDING: Why are some streetlights turning purple across Central Florida?...
Take a photo, it’ll last longer: IMAGES art festival returns to New Smyrna Beach
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – Artists are going to be leaving more than footprints at the upcoming images festival in New Smyrna Beach. The 47th annual IMAGES: A Festival of the Arts will be held from Jan. 27-29 at Riverside Drive and Canal Street. The free event runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 27, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 28, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 29.
Gray and cooler with rain chances returning to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Overcast skies will be around for most of Saturday with rain chances increasing for the afternoon. The highest rain chances will focus themselves north of Orlando. [TRENDING: Woman ‘randomly shooting at vehicles’ arrested in death of Orange County mother, sheriff’s office says | Why are some...
Daytona Beach leaders proposed changes could impact Bike Week, Biketoberfest
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Big changes could be coming to Bike Week and Biketoberfest. Daytona Beach city leaders are looking to change what businesses can be in town during the events and where the events are held. Main Street is quiet this time of year but come March and...
Stars from ‘Star Wars’ series heading to Orlando for MegaCon
ORLANDO, Fla. – MegaCon is starting to round out the guest lineup for its March convention at the Orange County Convention Center. The convention added several stars on Thursday from Star Wars TV series, including Carl Weathers (Greef Karga), Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon), Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan Kryze) and Emily Swallow (The Armorer) from “The Mandalorian,” Vivien Lyra Blair, who played young Princess Leia in “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” and Ashley Eckstein, who played Ahsoka Tano in “The Clone Wars” animated series.
‘Don’t need to be a certain age:’ Central Florida teen, grandmother run food pantry
ORLANDO, Fla. – At 17 years old, Serenity Gary has already made a name for herself as a Central Florida philanthropist. Gary started volunteering at age 5 and helped start a nonprofit with her grandmother a few years later. [TRENDING: Why are some streetlights turning purple across Central Florida?...
Good Samaritan Society in Kissimmee to be sold off following Hurricane Ian
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – On Thursday, the Good Samaritan Society released a statement through CEO Nate Schema announcing their Osceola County facility is being sold off from the company following damage from Hurricane Ian. Schema said the company is “consolidating services” and will only operate in “seven core states.” He...
Red Cross volunteers install smoke alarms at Orange County mobile home park
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – There were many thankful residents Saturday morning at Deerwood, a mobile home park in east Orange County. Volunteers from the American Red Cross of Central Florida went door to door making sure everyone had a working smoke alarm. They helped install the free alarms and also educated residents about the importance of having an escape plan.
Wife fatally shoots terminally ill husband at hospital in Daytona Beach, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A woman fatally shot her terminally ill husband inside a Florida hospital on Saturday and then barricaded herself in his room for four hours before surrendering, Daytona Beach officials said. Police on Saturday responded to AdventHealth Daytona Beach around 11:35 a.m. after a “female shot...
Orlando woman dies after rear-end crash with SUV on State Road 429 in Orange County, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 26-year-old Orlando woman died after a car she was in — which was stopped on State Road 429, blocking an outside lane — was struck from behind by an SUV late Friday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred southbound...
Kissimmee man dies in motorcycle crash with turning SUV in Orange County, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 34-year-old man from Kissimmee died early Sunday when a motorcycle he was riding struck an SUV that turned into his path at an intersection not far from downtown Orlando, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 1:47 a.m. at South Orange...
Suspect on the run after he robbed, shot man outside Orlando restaurant, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was injured after being robbed and shot near a Texas Roadhouse restaurant on Saturday afternoon in Orlando, police said. According to the Orlando Police Department, the man was a passenger in a vehicle that was rear-ended by a SUV around 2:30 p.m. near South Semoran Boulevard and Lee Vista Boulevard.
LYNX bus hits, kills man who tried to flag it down in Orlando, troopers say
A man waiting for a LYNX bus on an Orlando sidewalk was struck and killed by the bus when he tried to flag it down, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened Thursday morning at the intersection of Lake Ellenor Drive and Dividend Drive, west of Orange Blossom Trail in the Oakridge area.
Volusia County hurricane victims hope to see ease in getting permits
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Dozens of homes along the coast in Volusia County are still sitting on cliffs after their dunes or seawalls washed away in last year’s hurricanes. Months later, many are still waiting on permits to rebuild. They hope after the governor’s visit Wednesday, that state leaders heard their concerns and will make it easier to get the permits.
Sonic Prep Player of the Week: EJ ‘Jizzle’ James
ORLANDO, Fla. – Athletic talent can run in the family, and this week’s Sonic Prep Player of the Week is an example of that. EJ “Jizzle” James has athletic excellence in his blood. He is the son of former Miami Hurricane and NFL running back Edgerrin James. However, EJ James shines on the basketball court.
Good Samaritan Society homeowners voice concerns over community selloff
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Following the announcement that Good Samaritan Society is selling off the Kissimmee Village community, News 6 spoke with residents who currently live there. Ray Rodriguez is a homeowner in the community and said, “Our biggest concern is that they’re gonna wanna change the whole area...
No bond for woman accused of fatally shooting terminally ill husband at hospital, Volusia judge says
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A woman accused of fatally shooting her terminally ill husband Saturday at AdventHealth Daytona Beach — in what police said resulted from a murder-suicide agreement — made her first appearance in Volusia County court Sunday morning. Ellen Gilland, 76, faces charges of premeditated...
Lake County missing woman found in Winter Garden, deputies say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A missing woman was found after Lake County deputies began searching for her on Tuesday. The sheriff’s office said Kristine Ricker, 52, was seen around 11 p.m. Tuesday and could have left her house on foot during the night. [TRENDING: Why are some streetlights...
UCF football player, woman arrested in Orlando home invasion robbery, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A UCF football player and a woman were arrested in connection with an armed home invasion robbery in Orlando last week, according to the police department. Justin Hodges, 20, and Navaeh Mosher, 21, face charges in the home invasion robbery on Jan. 9 at an apartment along West Church Street.
