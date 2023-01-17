ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Florida Smash Beer Festival makes its way to Longwood

LONGWOOD, Fla. – If you’re looking for a smashing, good time look no further. The Florida Smash Beer Festival is making its way to Longwood, for an unforgettable day of sunshine, music and beer. The beer festival will take place at Reiter Park on Saturday, Jan. 28. [TRENDING:...
LONGWOOD, FL
EPCOT parking lots get new names, signage

BAY LAKE, Fla. – The historical changes happening at EPCOT are now moving beyond the theme park. On Friday, Walt Disney World revealed that EPCOT’s parking lot will be divided in twain with two new character-themed parking lots. [TRENDING: Why are some streetlights turning purple across Central Florida?...
BAY LAKE, FL
Take a photo, it’ll last longer: IMAGES art festival returns to New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – Artists are going to be leaving more than footprints at the upcoming images festival in New Smyrna Beach. The 47th annual IMAGES: A Festival of the Arts will be held from Jan. 27-29 at Riverside Drive and Canal Street. The free event runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 27, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 28, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 29.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
Gray and cooler with rain chances returning to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Overcast skies will be around for most of Saturday with rain chances increasing for the afternoon. The highest rain chances will focus themselves north of Orlando. [TRENDING: Woman ‘randomly shooting at vehicles’ arrested in death of Orange County mother, sheriff’s office says | Why are some...
ORLANDO, FL
Stars from ‘Star Wars’ series heading to Orlando for MegaCon

ORLANDO, Fla. – MegaCon is starting to round out the guest lineup for its March convention at the Orange County Convention Center. The convention added several stars on Thursday from Star Wars TV series, including Carl Weathers (Greef Karga), Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon), Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan Kryze) and Emily Swallow (The Armorer) from “The Mandalorian,” Vivien Lyra Blair, who played young Princess Leia in “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” and Ashley Eckstein, who played Ahsoka Tano in “The Clone Wars” animated series.
ORLANDO, FL
Good Samaritan Society in Kissimmee to be sold off following Hurricane Ian

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – On Thursday, the Good Samaritan Society released a statement through CEO Nate Schema announcing their Osceola County facility is being sold off from the company following damage from Hurricane Ian. Schema said the company is “consolidating services” and will only operate in “seven core states.” He...
KISSIMMEE, FL
Red Cross volunteers install smoke alarms at Orange County mobile home park

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – There were many thankful residents Saturday morning at Deerwood, a mobile home park in east Orange County. Volunteers from the American Red Cross of Central Florida went door to door making sure everyone had a working smoke alarm. They helped install the free alarms and also educated residents about the importance of having an escape plan.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Volusia County hurricane victims hope to see ease in getting permits

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Dozens of homes along the coast in Volusia County are still sitting on cliffs after their dunes or seawalls washed away in last year’s hurricanes. Months later, many are still waiting on permits to rebuild. They hope after the governor’s visit Wednesday, that state leaders heard their concerns and will make it easier to get the permits.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Sonic Prep Player of the Week: EJ ‘Jizzle’ James

ORLANDO, Fla. – Athletic talent can run in the family, and this week’s Sonic Prep Player of the Week is an example of that. EJ “Jizzle” James has athletic excellence in his blood. He is the son of former Miami Hurricane and NFL running back Edgerrin James. However, EJ James shines on the basketball court.
ORLANDO, FL
Good Samaritan Society homeowners voice concerns over community selloff

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Following the announcement that Good Samaritan Society is selling off the Kissimmee Village community, News 6 spoke with residents who currently live there. Ray Rodriguez is a homeowner in the community and said, “Our biggest concern is that they’re gonna wanna change the whole area...
KISSIMMEE, FL
Lake County missing woman found in Winter Garden, deputies say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A missing woman was found after Lake County deputies began searching for her on Tuesday. The sheriff’s office said Kristine Ricker, 52, was seen around 11 p.m. Tuesday and could have left her house on foot during the night. [TRENDING: Why are some streetlights...
LAKE COUNTY, FL

