ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, CA

Warriors Owner Made Offer to Pair of Draymond Green Hecklers

By Joseph Salvador
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00DkSX_0kHXesdp00

The two fans and their trash talk propelled Golden State to a much-needed win.

The last thing a fan, or anyone for that matter, wants to do against Draymond Green is get him angry. The Warriors forward has fed off of boos, physicality and trash talk his whole career. Nobody told two fans in Washington, though.

During Golden State’s game against the Wizards on Monday, two fans a row behind the scorer’s table were heckling Green and the Warriors to no end, prompting Green to feed off of it. The four-time champion made some key passes and defensive plays down the stretch to seal the win and he could be seen screaming in the direction of the fans, which led to Warriors general manager Bob Myers and team owner Joe Lacob to travel down to those specific fans—to thank them.

Lacob even made them an offer: He asked if the two would make the trip to Boston for Thursday’s game so they could continue to talk to Green the way they had been, according to The Athletic . They declined.

“He kept saying, like, ‘You think you a Hall of Famer? I better not ever hear you say that again,’” Green said.

Stephen Curry also fed off the two fans and dropped 41 points to give the Warriors a 22–22 record, but they didn’t stick around until the end.

Get your seats to Golden State Warriors games with SI Tickets

“But that guy, he left early,” Curry said, per The Athletic . “I’m very disappointed. Very. We’re running out the clock. You gotta take that smoke the whole game. We’re walking back to the bench, and I thought there’d be a final word. But I looked over and saw him walking out before the clock was at 0. That’s a cardinal rule. You can’t do that. I’m sure he would’ve stayed if we lost.”

“I think everyone on our team heard the guy on the sideline talking,” Green said. “Everyone including our coaches were like, ‘Draymond, shut him up.’ It wasn’t just me that fed off that. I think everyone fed off that. Shoutout to that guy. What do they say? Sometimes you gotta let a sleeping dog lie. Something like that. He should’ve just let me stay where I was. Because it wasn’t here. My mind wasn’t here.”

Comments / 4

Related
OnlyHomers

Three-Time NBA Champion Dies

The National Basketball Association lost a former player, coach, and three-time NBA champion today. The Boston Celtics on Twitter announced today that the world lost NBA and Boston Celtics legend Chris Ford today at the age of 74.
BOSTON, MA
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to huge Anthony Davis news

The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled yet again this season, currently sitting at just 20-25 on the year. Much of this is due to the absence of star forward Anthony Davis, who has been out for over a month due to a right foot injury. A significant update has emerged on Davis on Friday that Read more... The post NBA world reacts to huge Anthony Davis news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight

On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should. Fans took to ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss

Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Kerr explains snapping at Poole; Steph defends exchange

Jordan Poole has experienced a lot during his four NBA seasons. Nonetheless, he still has quite a bit of learning to do, and that's something Warriors coach Steve Kerr continuously is trying to get through to his young guard. During the Warriors' 120-114 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

125K+
Followers
46K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy