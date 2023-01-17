Warriors Owner Made Offer to Pair of Draymond Green Hecklers

The two fans and their trash talk propelled Golden State to a much-needed win.

The last thing a fan, or anyone for that matter, wants to do against Draymond Green is get him angry. The Warriors forward has fed off of boos, physicality and trash talk his whole career. Nobody told two fans in Washington, though.

During Golden State’s game against the Wizards on Monday, two fans a row behind the scorer’s table were heckling Green and the Warriors to no end, prompting Green to feed off of it. The four-time champion made some key passes and defensive plays down the stretch to seal the win and he could be seen screaming in the direction of the fans, which led to Warriors general manager Bob Myers and team owner Joe Lacob to travel down to those specific fans—to thank them.

Lacob even made them an offer: He asked if the two would make the trip to Boston for Thursday’s game so they could continue to talk to Green the way they had been, according to The Athletic . They declined.

“He kept saying, like, ‘You think you a Hall of Famer? I better not ever hear you say that again,’” Green said.

Stephen Curry also fed off the two fans and dropped 41 points to give the Warriors a 22–22 record, but they didn’t stick around until the end.

“But that guy, he left early,” Curry said, per The Athletic . “I’m very disappointed. Very. We’re running out the clock. You gotta take that smoke the whole game. We’re walking back to the bench, and I thought there’d be a final word. But I looked over and saw him walking out before the clock was at 0. That’s a cardinal rule. You can’t do that. I’m sure he would’ve stayed if we lost.”

“I think everyone on our team heard the guy on the sideline talking,” Green said. “Everyone including our coaches were like, ‘Draymond, shut him up.’ It wasn’t just me that fed off that. I think everyone fed off that. Shoutout to that guy. What do they say? Sometimes you gotta let a sleeping dog lie. Something like that. He should’ve just let me stay where I was. Because it wasn’t here. My mind wasn’t here.”