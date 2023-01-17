Read full article on original website
BREAKING: Child murderer pleads guilty
Williamsport, Pa. — Echo Butler, 27, pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiring to commit first degree murder of her girlfriend's two young daughters in Lycoming County Court Friday evening. As part of the plea deal, Butler will serve two consecutive life sentences, without the possibility of parole, prosecutors say. Her guilty plea joins that of Marie Snyder, 33, the girls' biological mother, who entered her guilty plea for two...
Police looking for fugitive suspect
Watsontown, Pa. — The Watsontown Police Department is asking the public for help finding a 35-year-old fugitive wanted on felony charges. Police are attempting to locate Rick Waugaman of Milton. Waugaman is a white male, approximately 5-foot, 11-inches, 200-pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. Watsontown Police have six arrest warrants for Waugaman for numerous felony, misdemeanor, and other related offenses. He was charged on Jan. 13 for fleeing police in Watsontown and is also facing charges for harassment, illegal possession of firearms, resisting arrest, and stalking in three separate incidents in November, according to court records. If you see Waugaman, please do not approach or attempt to apprehend. Anyone with information on Waugaman’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Watsontown Police at 570-538-2773 or the Central Susquehanna Regional 911 Center at 570-742-8771.
Clearfield Man Pleads Guilty to Conspiring to Distribute Methamphetamine
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A resident of Clearfield, PA pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of violating federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced on Friday. Toby Lee Coker, age 37, of Clearfield, Pa., pleaded guilty to Counts Two and Eight of the Superseding Indictment before...
GANT: Clearfield Man Sent to State Prison for Multiple Cases
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A Clearfield man was sent to state prison for multiple cases during sentencing court Tuesday. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Dewey Kent Smallwood, 53, pleaded guilty to conspiracy/theft by unlawful taking in one case, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in...
Local man hospitalized after baseball bat assault
South Williamsport, Pa. — A South Williamsport man is facing assault charges after he allegedly struck a man in the head with a baseball bat. Police said Troy Edgar Bower was angry following an argument with another man on Oct. 26 in the 400 block of Curtin Street, police said. After a cooling-off period in which Bower and the victim separated, he returned and struck the man with a baseball bat, according to an affidavit. ...
Man charged for spitting on rehab center staff
Allenwood, Pa. — Police say a patient at White Deer Run was cited for spitting on a staff member. State police at Milton say they were called to the center on Jan. 16 after Edrick Acosta Ramos, 27, of Ithaca, N.Y., reportedly spit on staff. A disorderly conduct citation was filed at the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch.
Man accused of stealing credit card information
Middleburg, Pa. — A Lewisburg man used a victim's credit card number and charged $755 of items at various stores and websites, police say. Jason David White, 37, of Lewisburg, now faces a felony access device charge and misdemeanor theft by deception. The victim contacted police last August when he realized there were nine unauthorized charges on his credit card, according to Officer Chad Thomas of Middleburg Police. ...
Police: Man trips on LSD with infant in his care
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Selinsgrove man was arraigned Thursday on reckless endangerment charges after he took LSD while he had a 1-year-old infant in his care. State police at Selinsgrove say they were called by EMS on Dec. 13 to a home in Selinsgrove to assist with Brandon Allen Baysore, 26, who had reportedly taken narcotics. Baysore was lying on the couch when Trooper Dylan Tamecki arrived. Baysore told Tamecki...
Nursing home employee caught delivering cocaine
Loyalsock Township, Pa. — An employee at a local nursing facility was caught delivering cocaine to an undercover informant from the building. On Jan. 3, undercover State Police Troopers and the CI watched Douglas Christopher Curtis, Jr. walk up to their vehicle in the parking lot of Embassy of Loyalsock (now WeCare at Loyalsock), police said. The 34-year-old Curtis, of Williamsport, handed a cigarette box to the CI after being handed $200 in marked bills, according to the affidavit. ...
Local man arrested after police investigate claims of shooting
Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man is facing misdemeanors charges after allegedly calling Lycoming County Emergency Services claiming someone had shot at him. Multiple units from the Williamsport Bureau of Police arrived near the 100 block of West Third Street just after 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 12. Once in the area, police located the caller, who then claimed he was being followed. Mikahil Gregory Jones, 31, of Williamsport said a...
Two Local Men Sentenced for Roles in Return to Sender Drug Investigation
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Two Pennsylvania men have been sentenced on their convictions for violating federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced on Thursday, January 19.
Jerry Sandusky files appeal in Centre County Court
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Convicted child sex abuser, Jerry Sandusky filed an appeal in Centre County Court on Jan. 19, insisting he didn’t get a fair trial. The former assistant Penn State football coach claimed in the 137-page appeal, that there wasn’t a fair trial and raised questions on many aspects of his arrest […]
Kane Woman Accused of Stealing Car
A Kane woman is in McKean County Jail after allegedly stealing a car. According to a criminal complaint, the Kane Police were called out for the report of the stolen vehicle, and while an officer was entering the information into his computer, he was told that the person who had reported the theft had discovered a woman hiding in one of the outbuildings on his property, who then fled.
Three arrested after mugging of Altoona teens
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 19-year-old Tyrone teen was arrested on his birthday with two other underage teens for reportedly mugging another group of teens in Altoona, police report. The Tyrone teen, identified as Cameron Walters, was charged with robbery, conspiracy to robbery, and corruption of minors for his involvement in the incident, court documents […]
McKean County Man Avoids Jail for Impersonating Deputy U.S. Marshal
A McKean County man will not spend any time behind bars on federal charges for impersonating a deputy U.S. marshal, according to the U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday. Ernest Lathrop Sr., 60, of Smethport, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six months of probation. Lathrop falsely portrayed himself as...
‘Nobody will win.’ Centre County man who shot his father heading to state prison
His father repeatedly said during the sentencing hearing that he did not want his son arrested. “My son has done enough time in my heart for what he done.”
Police: Man forces woman out of car, assaults and robs her
Muncy Valley, Pa. — A woman was assaulted and robbed Saturday in Jordan Township when a man ripped her car door open and dragged her out onto the road. State police at Montoursville say shortly after 3:30 a.m., Robert Thomas Boyles, 28, of Muncy Valley, forced the woman and her female passenger to stop the car as they were driving on a dirt road off Salem Schoolhouse Road. Boyles had...
Teen on conference call threatened to shoot up Pa. school, police said
WILLIAMSPORT – A Lycoming County teenager has been accused during a conference call rant of threatening three juveniles and to shoot up the suburban Williamsport school they attended. Dejuan Angel Rivera, 18, of Williamsport, was arrested earlier this month but state police did not release that information until Thursday....
Suspect fraudulently buys $2,600 of toilets with credit card
Selinsgrove, Pa. — State police are investigating a credit card fraud case in which the suspect charged more than $2,600 of toilets. State police at Selinsgrove say the unknown suspect made the purchase on Dec. 30 from Bi-Lo Supply in Monroe Township. Total cost of the multiple toilets and other supplies they purchased was $2,657. Police continue to investigate.
Burglary reported at care facility
Selinsgrove, Pa. — Several suspects stole items from a storage building at Selinsgrove Center and fled the scene, police say. State police at Selinsgrove were dispatched to the facility on Route 522 on Jan. 13 after it was discovered items were missing. The suspects stole a fire extinguisher, cot, Tyvek suit and medical screen, and a case of ready-to-eat meals. Police say the suspects fled the area on foot. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-145.
