Watsontown, Pa. — The Watsontown Police Department is asking the public for help finding a 35-year-old fugitive wanted on felony charges. Police are attempting to locate Rick Waugaman of Milton. Waugaman is a white male, approximately 5-foot, 11-inches, 200-pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. Watsontown Police have six arrest warrants for Waugaman for numerous felony, misdemeanor, and other related offenses. He was charged on Jan. 13 for fleeing police in Watsontown and is also facing charges for harassment, illegal possession of firearms, resisting arrest, and stalking in three separate incidents in November, according to court records. If you see Waugaman, please do not approach or attempt to apprehend. Anyone with information on Waugaman’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Watsontown Police at 570-538-2773 or the Central Susquehanna Regional 911 Center at 570-742-8771.

WATSONTOWN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO