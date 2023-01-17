ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucs Release Positive Update on Russell Gage After Frightening Injury

By Zach Koons
 5 days ago

The Tampa receiver had to be carried off the field on a backboard late in Monday night’s playoff game.

Buccaneers receiver Russell Gage has movement in all of his extremities after suffering a concussion and neck injury late in Monday night’s game against the Cowboys, the team said in a statement on Tuesday .

“After suffering a neck injury and concussion during the fourth quarter of last night’s game, Russell was taken to a local hospital where he remained overnight for additional testing and observation,” the club said. “Russell has had movement in all extremities and will continue to undergo additional testing today. We will provide additional information as it becomes available.”

The Buccaneers’ update comes after Gage took a hard hit over the middle in the fourth quarter while trying to make a catch inside the red zone. The 26-year-old attempted multiple times to get to his feet but was unsuccessful in doing so, prompting medical personnel to use a backboard to remove him from the playing surface and load him onto the injury cart. He was then taken to the hospital.

Drafted in the sixth round of the 2018 draft by the Falcons, Gage spent four years in Atlanta. He signed with the Buccaneers in ’22 and played in 13 games this season, hauling in 51 catches for 426 yards and five touchdowns.

