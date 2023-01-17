Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Russia's Central Bank Sold $47 Million Worth of Chinese Yuan on Jan. 13
(Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Tuesday that it sold almost $47 million worth of Chinese yuan on January 13 to buy roubles, as it began to make up for the budget shortfall from falling oil and gas revenues by intervening on forex markets. The finance ministry and central...
China's trade surplus swells to $877.6B as exports grow
China’s trade surplus swelled to a record $877.6 billion last year as exports rose 7% despite weakening U.S. and European demand and anti-virus controls that temporarily shut down Shanghai and other industrial centers.Exports increased to $3.95 trillion, decelerating from 2021′s explosive 29.9% gain, customs data showed Friday. Imports edged up 1.1% to 2.7 trillion, cooling from the previous year’s 30.1% rise as growth in the world’s second-largest economy slowed.The country's politically volatile global trade surplus expanded by 29.7% from 2021′s record, already the highest ever for any economy.“China’s foreign trade and exports showed strong resilience in the face of...
Japan Nov core machinery orders tank more than expected
TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders fell further than expected in November, prompting the government to slash its view on the barometer of the corporate investment in the world's third-largest economy to "stalling".
Oil prices settle higher on hopes of China demand rebound
Jan 17 (Reuters) - Oil prices settled higher on Tuesday in choppy trading after China posted weak but expectation-beating annual economic growth data and on hopes that a recent shift in its COVID-19 policy will boost fuel demand.
A 25-year-old traded $2 billion of crypto from his parents' suburban home in Australia, public records show
25-year-old Darren Nguyen's crypto trading company profited $7 million after-tax, and net-profits increased 1,400% from the previous year.
torquenews.com
Tesla China Orders are Flooding In
We see reports of Tesla China orders coming in with about 10,000 additional orders per day. After Tesla recently announced price cuts in China, and following the economic scale of supply and demand, Tesla China is getting 10,000 additional orders per day, mostly for its Model Y SUV. With an average 10% price drop, it's no surprise that this is happening.
Largest US egg producer sees record profits amid price hikes
Cal-Maine Foods, the largest distributor and producer of eggs in the United States, saw record quarterly profits this year amid record sales.
Egg prices expected to drop after a year of increases
High egg prices are starting to retreat from December's record highs, but it might take time before you see a difference at the store, experts tell Axios. Why it matters: While grocery items have broadly gotten more expensive, no food item has been impacted by inflation as much as eggs and their prices often give a clue about the current economic environment.
Here's Why Egg Prices Surged in 2022. Those Elevated Costs Could Last Into the First Quarter of 2023, Expert Says
Egg prices jumped 49% in the past year, more than any other grocery category, according to the consumer price index. Bird flu is the primary culprit, economists said. Millions of egg-laying hens died in 2022 as a result of the deadliest outbreak of avian flu in U.S. history. Perhaps counterintuitively,...
Jim Cramer Reveals His 'Fear' After Microsoft's Massive Layoffs
The software giant announced Wednesday that it's eliminating 10,000 jobs, about 5% of its workforce.
CNBC
Oil dips, but hovers near 2023 highs on China demand optimism
Oil prices dipped in early Asian trade on Monday, but held close to the highest levels since the start of the year on optimism that China's reopening will lift fuel demand at the world's top crude importer. Brent crude fell 36 cents, or 0.4%, to $84.92 a barrel by 0116...
Agriculture Online
Corn ends week up over 20¢ | Friday, January 13, 2023
Corn closed at $6.76 a bushel, more than 20¢ higher than where corn started the week. Soybeans are up more than 30¢ from where they started the week. Closing price today was $15.28 a bushel. CBOT wheat is up a penny for the day. KC wheat is up...
Egg prices have increased due to bird flu and inflation
The price of a dozen large eggs has seemingly doubled, compared to what the cost was this time last year. In some states, it’s even tripled. Bureau of Labor Statistics data (BLS) shows that the national average price for a dozen large Grade A eggs is $4.25 in December 2022. One year earlier a dozen large Grade A eggs were only $1.79.
A major 'shark attack' is coming for stocks, and it will bite investors who don't realize they're in a new market cycle, Charles Schwab says
Stocks are in for a shakeup, and investors who aren't paying attention risk getting bitten in a 'shark attack', Charles Schwab's Jeffrey Kleintop said.
My Clallam County
Egg prices reach historic highs amid avian flu outbreak, inflation woes
(NEW YORK) — Fans of three-egg omelets and bacon-egg-and-cheese sandwiches have more to worry about than just high cholesterol. The wholesale price of a dozen eggs has more than quadrupled year over year, and some experts warn the prices are unlikely to decrease anytime soon. Egg prices peaked during...
China's trade tumbles sharply in Dec, clouds 2023 growth outlook
BEIJING, Jan 13 (Reuters) - China's exports tumbled 9.9% in December from a year earlier, while imports shrank 7.5%, customs data showed on Friday. Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected exports to fall 10.0 after a 8.7% drop in November due to weakening global demand.
Investors should sell stocks and take profits as the latest rally is set to falter amid surprises from the Fed and weak corporate earnings, JPMorgan says
Investors should sell stocks and take profits as the current market rally is set to fizzle, according to JPMorgan. The bank said stocks will face several curveballs this year thrown by the Fed and weak corporate earnings. "We... are reluctant to chase the past week's rally as recession and overtightening...
Ethanol Producer Magazine
UNICA: Ethanol production, sales up in late December
UNICA, the Brazilian sugarcane industry association, has released data that shows ethanol production by mills in the south-central region of the country was up during the second half of December. Ethanol sales were also up during the two-week period. Mills in the south-central region of Brazil processed 2.63 million metric...
1470 WMBD
Iron ore futures rise over increased trading volumes on bargain hunting
(Reuters) – Iron ore futures rose on Wednesday amid high trading volumes as traders looked for bargain buys, after notable losses in previous sessions stemming from China’s state planner held a meeting to discuss actions against price gouging and speculation. The most-traded May iron ore on China’s Dalian...
investing.com
Australian Dollar Hits 5-Month High on Soft U.S. Data
The Australian dollar punched across the symbolic 70 line earlier on Thursday for the first time since August. The AUD/USD pair has given up all of these gains and is unchanged at 0.6986 in the North American session. US Retail Sales Fall. December didn’t bring much cheer to retailers, as...
Comments / 0