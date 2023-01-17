ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Russia's Central Bank Sold $47 Million Worth of Chinese Yuan on Jan. 13

(Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Tuesday that it sold almost $47 million worth of Chinese yuan on January 13 to buy roubles, as it began to make up for the budget shortfall from falling oil and gas revenues by intervening on forex markets. The finance ministry and central...
The Independent

China's trade surplus swells to $877.6B as exports grow

China’s trade surplus swelled to a record $877.6 billion last year as exports rose 7% despite weakening U.S. and European demand and anti-virus controls that temporarily shut down Shanghai and other industrial centers.Exports increased to $3.95 trillion, decelerating from 2021′s explosive 29.9% gain, customs data showed Friday. Imports edged up 1.1% to 2.7 trillion, cooling from the previous year’s 30.1% rise as growth in the world’s second-largest economy slowed.The country's politically volatile global trade surplus expanded by 29.7% from 2021′s record, already the highest ever for any economy.“China’s foreign trade and exports showed strong resilience in the face of...
Reuters

Japan Nov core machinery orders tank more than expected

TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders fell further than expected in November, prompting the government to slash its view on the barometer of the corporate investment in the world's third-largest economy to "stalling".
torquenews.com

Tesla China Orders are Flooding In

We see reports of Tesla China orders coming in with about 10,000 additional orders per day. After Tesla recently announced price cuts in China, and following the economic scale of supply and demand, Tesla China is getting 10,000 additional orders per day, mostly for its Model Y SUV. With an average 10% price drop, it's no surprise that this is happening.
Axios

Egg prices expected to drop after a year of increases

High egg prices are starting to retreat from December's record highs, but it might take time before you see a difference at the store, experts tell Axios. Why it matters: While grocery items have broadly gotten more expensive, no food item has been impacted by inflation as much as eggs and their prices often give a clue about the current economic environment.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNBC

Oil dips, but hovers near 2023 highs on China demand optimism

Oil prices dipped in early Asian trade on Monday, but held close to the highest levels since the start of the year on optimism that China's reopening will lift fuel demand at the world's top crude importer. Brent crude fell 36 cents, or 0.4%, to $84.92 a barrel by 0116...
Agriculture Online

Corn ends week up over 20¢ | Friday, January 13, 2023

Corn closed at $6.76 a bushel, more than 20¢ higher than where corn started the week. Soybeans are up more than 30¢ from where they started the week. Closing price today was $15.28 a bushel. CBOT wheat is up a penny for the day. KC wheat is up...
Michelle Northrop

Egg prices have increased due to bird flu and inflation

The price of a dozen large eggs has seemingly doubled, compared to what the cost was this time last year. In some states, it’s even tripled. Bureau of Labor Statistics data (BLS) shows that the national average price for a dozen large Grade A eggs is $4.25 in December 2022. One year earlier a dozen large Grade A eggs were only $1.79.
My Clallam County

Egg prices reach historic highs amid avian flu outbreak, inflation woes

(NEW YORK) — Fans of three-egg omelets and bacon-egg-and-cheese sandwiches have more to worry about than just high cholesterol. The wholesale price of a dozen eggs has more than quadrupled year over year, and some experts warn the prices are unlikely to decrease anytime soon. Egg prices peaked during...
Reuters

China's trade tumbles sharply in Dec, clouds 2023 growth outlook

BEIJING, Jan 13 (Reuters) - China's exports tumbled 9.9% in December from a year earlier, while imports shrank 7.5%, customs data showed on Friday. Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected exports to fall 10.0 after a 8.7% drop in November due to weakening global demand.
Ethanol Producer Magazine

UNICA: Ethanol production, sales up in late December

UNICA, the Brazilian sugarcane industry association, has released data that shows ethanol production by mills in the south-central region of the country was up during the second half of December. Ethanol sales were also up during the two-week period. Mills in the south-central region of Brazil processed 2.63 million metric...
1470 WMBD

Iron ore futures rise over increased trading volumes on bargain hunting

(Reuters) – Iron ore futures rose on Wednesday amid high trading volumes as traders looked for bargain buys, after notable losses in previous sessions stemming from China’s state planner held a meeting to discuss actions against price gouging and speculation. The most-traded May iron ore on China’s Dalian...
investing.com

Australian Dollar Hits 5-Month High on Soft U.S. Data

The Australian dollar punched across the symbolic 70 line earlier on Thursday for the first time since August. The AUD/USD pair has given up all of these gains and is unchanged at 0.6986 in the North American session. US Retail Sales Fall. December didn’t bring much cheer to retailers, as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy