PHF Announces Rosters for 2023 All-Star Showcase in Toronto

Team Canada, Team USA and Team World will face off in a round-robin competition at the PHF all-star showcase on Jan. 29.

Metropolitan Riveters captain Madison Packer was named to her sixth PHF all-star appearance on Tuesday. Teammate Kelly Babstock will also return to the all-star event. PHF

The PHF announced its rosters for an all-star showcase between Canada, the USA and the world.

Three teams of 15 players will participate in an all-star showcase on Jan. 29 at the Mattamy Athletic Centre in Toronto. These teams will play for national pride as Canada, the USA and the rest-of-world talents face off in a round-robin competition and championship.

“This season’s All-Star event is a true showcase of our player pool depth that includes an influx of new talent from both sides of the border and overseas, national team players, recent U Sports and NCAA standouts, and veterans who have helped build the PHF from the very beginning,” said PHF commissioner Reagan Carey in a press release .

Forward Madison Packer of the Metropolitan Riveters is expected to make her record-high sixth all-star appearance. She was named to Team USA’s roster alongside 10 other returning all-stars, including forward Jillian Dempsey of the Boston Pride, who’s currently third in the PHF in points.

The league’s top two point-getters, forwards Loren Gabel of the Boston Pride and Brittany Howard of the Toronto Six, will suit up for Team Canada as first-time PHF all-stars after switching over from the PWHPA this season.

In total, 24 of the 45 selections are PHF newcomers, including first-year pros such as Natalie Snodgrass of the Whitecaps – fourth in points – and Jade Downie-Landry of the Montreal Force, who’s sixth in points.

Czechian Katerina Mrazova of the Connecticut Whale is the only PHF all-star returnee on the international squad, with 12 league newcomers and two PHF returnees across six countries making their first all-star appearances.

Each round-robin game consists of two seven-minute periods played 4-on-4. A halftime one-round shootout provides each team with a chance to add a goal to their score. A three-round shootout will determine a winner if tied after regulation.

The championship game will be two eight-minute halves at 4-on-4 with a four-minute 3-on-3 overtime and shootout to break any tie after regulation.

Team Canada will face Team USA in Game 1, with the winner playing Team World in the second game and the loser playing the international squad in the third game.

ESPN2 and TSN will broadcast the action live, starting at 7 p.m. ET on Jan. 29.

All-Star Rosters

Team Canada

Skaters:

Kelly Babstock (Metropolitan Riveters)

Ann-Sophie Bettez (Montreal Force)

Sarah Bujold (Metropolitan Riveters)

Catherine Daoust (Montreal Force)

Jade Downie-Landry (Montreal Force)

Kaleigh Fratkin (Boston Pride)

Loren Gabel (Boston Pride)

Elizabeth Giguere (Boston Pride)

Mikyla Grant-Mentis (Buffalo Beauts)

Brittany Howard (Toronto Six)

Kennedy Marchment (Connecticut Whale)

Kati Tabin (Toronto Six)

Saroya Tinker (Toronto Six)

Emma Woods (Toronto Six)

Goaltender:

Corinne Schroeder (Boston Pride)

Team USA

Skaters:

Jonna Albers (Minnesota Whitecaps)

Sydney Brodt (Minnesota Whitecaps)

Shiann Darkangelo (Toronto Six)

Jillian Dempsey (Boston Pride)

Kali Flanagan (Boston Pride)

Taylor Girard (Connecticut Whale)

Dominique Kremer (Buffalo Beauts)

Patti Marshall (Minnesota Whitecaps)

Sidney Morin (Minnesota Whitecaps)

Madison Packer (Metropolitan Riveters)

Amanda Pelkey (Metropolitan Riveters)

Natalie Snodgrass (Minnesota Whitecaps)

Allie Thunstrom (Boston Pride)

Olivia Zafuto (Boston Pride)

Goaltender:

Abbie Ives (Connecticut Whale)

Team World

Skaters:

Taylor Baker (Montreal Force/HUN)

Ebba Berglund (Metropolitan Riveters/SWE)

Fanni Gasparics (Metropolitan Riveters/HUN)

Anna Kilponen (Metropolitan Riveters/FIN)

Denisa Krizova (Minnesota Whitecaps/CZE)

Dominika Laskova (Toronto Six/CZE)

Leah Lum (Toronto Six/CHN)

Antonia Matzka (Buffalo Beauts/AUT)

Katerina Mrazova (Connecticut Whale/CZE)

Emma Nuutinen (Buffalo Beauts/FIN)

Lenka Serdar (Connecticut Whale/CZE)

Aneta Tejralova (Boston Pride/CZE)

Minttu Tuominen (Metropolitan Riveters/FIN)

Tereza Vanisova (Toronto Six/CZE)

Goaltender:

Eveliina Makinen (Metropolitan Riveters/FIN)