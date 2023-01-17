Read full article on original website
Related
koxe.com
Rain Looks Likely Locally Tuesday, but Snow?
From KOXE Meteorologist Randy Turner – This coming Tuesday will likely be a cold, rainy and windy day in our part of Texas. But will it snow? Time will tell how this plays out but here is how it looks as of Saturday morning. What to Expect – A...
brownwoodnews.com
Brown County United Way in search of new Executive Director
The Brown County United Way is seeking a new Executive Director. This is a part time position. Candidate must have a college degree. Basic accounting knowledge and experience with fund raising and community engagement and involvement required. Person will be the brand ambassador for the United Way and network with existing community partners and develop new ones. Please submit resume to P.O. Box 1026, Brownwood, TX 76804 or email to browncountyunitedway@verizon.net by Friday, February 3rd, 2023.
brownwoodnews.com
Korey Leverett: A Story of Trials and Perseverance
Several months ago, some of the staff at the Boys and Girls Club of Brown County were cleaning out a storage room and came across a piece of artwork that had been framed and stored away. The current employees didn’t know where it had come from. The CEO of...
brownwoodnews.com
WEEKLY SPORTS SCHEDULE – Jan. 23-29
Brownwood at Glen Rose, 5:45/7:15 p.m. Early at Brock, 6:15/7:45 p.m. Bangs at Miles, 6:30/8 p.m. Zephyr at Blanket, 6/7:30 p.m. Brookesmith at Cherokee, 6/7:30 p.m. May at Rising Star, 6:30/8 p.m. GIRLS SOCCER. Brownwood at Sweetwater, 5 p.m. BOYS SOCCER. Brownwood at Sweetwater, 7 p.m. ***. Wednesday, January 25.
ktxs.com
Local man ejected, killed during rollover crash in Eastland
ABILENE, Texas — A Rising Star man was killed this past Saturday following a crash in Eastland just 5.3 miles northeast from Cross Plains. According to a press release, Robert Carmel Martin, 55, was driving a 2003 Honda east on County Road (CR) 376 when he lost control of the vehicle and it overturned.
brownwoodnews.com
Jauregui hopes TSTC education inspires her children
Sierra Jauregui decided to show her three children what hard work can accomplish. She also hopes to inspire others, as well. Jauregui began Texas State Technical College’s Emergency Medical Services program this fall, and before she knew it, her third child was born. During the first few weeks of class, Jauregui gave birth to her child and returned to class as quickly as she could.
brownwoodnews.com
Lions fall in penalty kick shootout to Borger at Burkburnett tournament
BURKBURNETT – The Brownwood Lions and Borger Bulldogs played to a 1-1 tie in regulation, but the Lions were outscored in a penalty kick shootout to drop their second game at the Burkburnett tournament Friday morning. Junior Martinez scored the Lions’ goal in regulation, while Caleb Nelson and Jermiah...
brownwoodnews.com
UT-Dallas prevents win streak for Yellow Jackets, 96-66
Howard Payne University’s Armonie Ramey led all scorers with 23 points in a 96-66 Yellow Jacket loss to the University of Texas at Dallas Thursday evening at the Brownwood Coliseum. HPU’s Armonie Ramey scored a season and game-high 23 points with three steals. He was 8 of 16 from...
brownwoodnews.com
Court Records 1/20/23
The following cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from January 13 through January 19:. Medcalf, Jessica Ray, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi, 2 counts. Huber, Zachary Cooper, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Kirbo, Demijon, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Knight, Rex David, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Ledesma-Patino, Abel, Declaration...
brownwoodnews.com
Jason Cole promoted to head football coach at Bangs
Bangs ISD Superintendent Dr. Josh Martin on KOXE Friday morning introduced Jason Cole as the new head football coach and athletic director for the Bangs Dragons. Cole, who served as offensive coordinator on the Dragons’ 7-5 bi-district championship team this past fall, is replacing Kyle Maxfield, who left for Austin’s Brentwood Christian after five seasons in which he guided Bangs to a 25-22 overall record with three playoff trips and a bi-district title.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of Texas
The Lone Star State is filled with amazing restaurants but we always like to highlight the ones that are a little more hidden and unassuming. Underwood's Cafeteria is one of those places. While it may not look like much from the outside, we promise you're in for a real culinary treat once you step inside.
Comments / 0