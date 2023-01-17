ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norton, MA

Jeopardy! Winner: Mystic Seaport Employee Advances To Next Round Of Popular Show

By Ben Crnic
A woman who works at Mystic Seaport and attended a college in Massachusetts is a new Jeopardy! champion, and will soon again appear on the popular show.

Katie Palumbo, a graduate of Wheaton College in Norton, Massachusetts who works as a museum membership specialist at Mystic Seaport in Connecticut, won on an episode of America's favorite quiz show on Monday, Jan. 16, beating out fellow contestants Yogesh Raut and Jimmy Davoren.

Palumbo's win ended Raut's three-day winning streak and also earned her a one-day total of $23,100. She started off the episode behind Raut but was able to make a comeback after finding a Daily Double and risking an $8,000 wager, which gained her the lead through Final Jeopardy!

She was able to pull off the win despite failing to correctly answer the final question, which none of the contestants got. Her low wager on it kept her in a winning position and she ended the episode as champion.

Now, Palumbo has earned another appearance on an episode of Jeopardy! on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. on ABC, where she will compete against Stephanie Pakula, an aerospace engineer from Cambridge, and Vince Bacani, a risk manager from Montreal, Quebec,

Both episodes with Palumbo are hosted by Ken Jennings, who has taken over hosting duties along with Mayim Bialik. The show is now in its 39th season.

