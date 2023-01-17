ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSVN-TV

Duplex fire leaves 3 hospitalized in Southwest Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people remain hospitalized following an overnight duplex fire in Southwest Miami-Dade. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to 10150 South West Circle Place shortly before 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning. According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue when they started to put out the fire they discovered three victims;...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

At least 5 injured in Pembroke Park crash

PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - At least five people have been injured after they were involved in a violent crash in Pembroke Park, officials said. Pembroke Park Police and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident in the area of Southwest 51st Avenue and 41st Street, just after 10 p.m., Thursday.
PEMBROKE PARK, FL
WSVN-TV

Man dies after police-involved shooting in parking lot of Homestead Publix

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died following an officer-involved shooting in the parking lot of a Publix supermarket in Homestead, police said. Cellphone video captured an active police presence at the Oasis Plaza Shopping Center, located along the 2900 block of Northeast Eighth Street, Saturday night. Miami-Dade Police,...
HOMESTEAD, FL
WSVN-TV

Railroad bridge in Fort Lauderdale remains locked

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A problem with a bride in Fort Lauderdale still has it locked down. The railroad bridge over the New River is still stuck in the down position, Friday. Rail traffic is not affected, but large boats are not able to pass under the bridge. The...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

8 adults, 5 children displaced after fire sparks at Dania Beach triplex

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire that broke out at an apartment in Dania Beach has forced families out of their homes. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze at a single-story triplex along Northwest 13th Avenue, near First Street, after receiving a call at around 10:50 a.m., Saturday.
DANIA BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Woman killed in Brightline crash in Boca

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Video above: A look at Saturday's top headlines and weather. A woman was struck and killed by a Brightline train in Boca Raton Saturday, according to Boca Raton police. Never miss anything: Sign up for personalized newsletters and alerts from WPBF 25 News. Authorities said...
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

All clear at MIA after boxes found causes evacuation

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami International Airport was evacuated after a pair of suspicious boxes were found, Friday. At approximately 8:00 a.m., the Miami-Dade Police Department officers, K-9’s and the bomb squad reported to Terminal D after they were alerted of the boxes. As a precaution, they conducted a sweep...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade detective involved in Miami Gardens crash

MIAMI - Three people, including a Miami-Dade police officer, were injured in a violent crash early Friday morning in Miami Gardens. According to police, an off-duty detective driving west on NW 183rd Street collided with a car heading east near NW 12th Avenue, near the Turnpike overpass. The force of the impact sent one of the vehicles across the road, coming to rest near a traffic light pole. Both vehicles caught fire and were engulfed in flames. The detective and a woman in the other car were taken to HCA Florida Aventura where she was listed as stable. The man driving the other car was treated on the scene for minor cuts and abrasions. 
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
WSVN-TV

Off-duty MDPD officer fatally shoots man in parking lot of Homestead Publix

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died after he was shot by an off-duty Miami-Dade Police officer in the parking lot of a Publix supermarket in Homestead, police said. Disturbing cellphone video captured the moments before the shooting at the Oasis Plaza Shopping Center, located along the 2900 block of Northeast Eighth Street, Saturday evening.
HOMESTEAD, FL
WSVN-TV

Body found inside burning car in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a body found inside a burning car. Around 3 a.m., Fort Lauderdale Police responded to the 6400 block of Northwest 21st Avenue after a car became fully engulfed in flames, Thursday. Fire rescue arrived and extinguished the flames. A deceased adult male...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Brightline temporarily suspends service between Fort Lauderdale and Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE - Everything wasn't so 'bright' for Brightline on Thursday morning. The high-speed rail carrier said on Twitter that due to an operating issue at the New River Bridge, trains between Fort Lauderdale, Aventura, and Miami had been temporarily suspended. Brightline was operating a limited service between Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, and West Palm Beach.Fort Lauderdale police posted on Twitter that the New River bridge was malfunctioning and repairs were underway. They added that this also affected marine traffic. They did not say when they expected it to be resolved. 
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy