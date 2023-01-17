Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
At least 8 people are hurt in a shooting at a Miami parkSan HeraldMiami, FL
Anthony's Runway slated to reopen next week in Fort Lauderdale as new Runway 84Best of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
This Florida Dessert Buffet Belongs on Your Bucket ListTravel MavenMiami Beach, FL
Gulfstream park exercise rider killed in house racing accidentcreteHallandale Beach, FL
Tips for Planning an Affordable Miami Vacation, the Cheapest Month to Visit and Morehard and smartMiami, FL
Related
WSVN-TV
5 children, 5 adults hospitalized after crash on Sawgrass Expressway in Coral Springs
CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Sawgrass Expressway has reopened in Coral Springs hours after a violent crash sent five adults and five children to the hospital. Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Rescue crews and Florida Highway Patrol units responded to the scene of the crash along the northbound lanes near Coral Ridge Drive, at around 1 p.m., Sunday.
WSVN-TV
Box truck rollover crash blocks 5 lanes of traffic on Turnpike in SW Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A box truck rollover crash has led to the closure of five lanes on the Florida Turnpike in Southwest Miami-Dade. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol units have responded to the scene of the crash along the northbound lanes of the Turnpike near Kendall Drive, Friday.
WSVN-TV
Duplex fire leaves 3 hospitalized in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people remain hospitalized following an overnight duplex fire in Southwest Miami-Dade. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to 10150 South West Circle Place shortly before 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning. According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue when they started to put out the fire they discovered three victims;...
WSVN-TV
Driver, passengers escape safely after SUV goes into Davie canal, flips over
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver in Davie was caught in a crash course that left their SUV overturned in a canal. Davie Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near Southwest 141st Terrace and 37th Court, Saturday afternoon. Investigators said the vehicle ended up...
WSVN-TV
MDPD officer, woman hospitalized following fiery crash in Miami Gardens
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police closed down a road in Miami Gardens following a car crash. On Friday morning, a Miami-Dade Police detective was driving west on Northwest 183rd Street while another vehicle, driving eastbound, collided with the unmarked police car. Both cars were engulfed in flames immediately after...
WSVN-TV
At least 5 injured in Pembroke Park crash
PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - At least five people have been injured after they were involved in a violent crash in Pembroke Park, officials said. Pembroke Park Police and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident in the area of Southwest 51st Avenue and 41st Street, just after 10 p.m., Thursday.
WSVN-TV
Man dies after police-involved shooting in parking lot of Homestead Publix
HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died following an officer-involved shooting in the parking lot of a Publix supermarket in Homestead, police said. Cellphone video captured an active police presence at the Oasis Plaza Shopping Center, located along the 2900 block of Northeast Eighth Street, Saturday night. Miami-Dade Police,...
WSVN-TV
Railroad bridge in Fort Lauderdale remains locked
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A problem with a bride in Fort Lauderdale still has it locked down. The railroad bridge over the New River is still stuck in the down position, Friday. Rail traffic is not affected, but large boats are not able to pass under the bridge. The...
Infant and great-grandmother Perish in Townhouse Fire in Miami-Dade
An infant and great-grandmother have died following a fire at a townhouse in SW Miami-Dade. The baby's mother and her boyfriend were also hospitalized as a result of the incident.
WSVN-TV
8 adults, 5 children displaced after fire sparks at Dania Beach triplex
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire that broke out at an apartment in Dania Beach has forced families out of their homes. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze at a single-story triplex along Northwest 13th Avenue, near First Street, after receiving a call at around 10:50 a.m., Saturday.
Click10.com
Passenger injured after Uber driver involved in wrong-way crash on Palmetto Expressway
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating after an Uber driver was involved in a wrong-way crash that left one passenger injured in southwest Miami-Dade early Saturday morning. The crash happened just before 6 a.m. on the Palmetto Expressway exit ramp near Southwest 40th Street and Bird Road. Police...
WPBF News 25
Woman killed in Brightline crash in Boca
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Video above: A look at Saturday's top headlines and weather. A woman was struck and killed by a Brightline train in Boca Raton Saturday, according to Boca Raton police. Never miss anything: Sign up for personalized newsletters and alerts from WPBF 25 News. Authorities said...
WSVN-TV
All clear at MIA after boxes found causes evacuation
MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami International Airport was evacuated after a pair of suspicious boxes were found, Friday. At approximately 8:00 a.m., the Miami-Dade Police Department officers, K-9’s and the bomb squad reported to Terminal D after they were alerted of the boxes. As a precaution, they conducted a sweep...
Miami-Dade detective involved in Miami Gardens crash
MIAMI - Three people, including a Miami-Dade police officer, were injured in a violent crash early Friday morning in Miami Gardens. According to police, an off-duty detective driving west on NW 183rd Street collided with a car heading east near NW 12th Avenue, near the Turnpike overpass. The force of the impact sent one of the vehicles across the road, coming to rest near a traffic light pole. Both vehicles caught fire and were engulfed in flames. The detective and a woman in the other car were taken to HCA Florida Aventura where she was listed as stable. The man driving the other car was treated on the scene for minor cuts and abrasions.
WSVN-TV
Off-duty MDPD officer fatally shoots man in parking lot of Homestead Publix
HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died after he was shot by an off-duty Miami-Dade Police officer in the parking lot of a Publix supermarket in Homestead, police said. Disturbing cellphone video captured the moments before the shooting at the Oasis Plaza Shopping Center, located along the 2900 block of Northeast Eighth Street, Saturday evening.
WSVN-TV
Pembroke Pines condo building deemed unsafe, triggering displacement concerns
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - With condominiums crumbling from the inside out, residents in Pembroke Pines said they are fearful if being kicked out due to the unsafe conditions. Residents at the Heron Pond condos, located in the area of Southwest First Street and 84th Avenue, came home to an...
WSVN-TV
Body found inside burning car in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a body found inside a burning car. Around 3 a.m., Fort Lauderdale Police responded to the 6400 block of Northwest 21st Avenue after a car became fully engulfed in flames, Thursday. Fire rescue arrived and extinguished the flames. A deceased adult male...
WSVN-TV
Infant, great-grandmother dead after fire at SW Miami-Dade townhouse; baby’s mother, her boyfriend hospitalized
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire that broke out at a townhouse in Southwest Miami-Dade claimed the lives of a 4-month-old boy and his 70-year-old great-grandmother and sent the baby’s mother and her boyfriend to the hospital, leaving loved ones devastated. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded...
Brightline temporarily suspends service between Fort Lauderdale and Miami
FORT LAUDERDALE - Everything wasn't so 'bright' for Brightline on Thursday morning. The high-speed rail carrier said on Twitter that due to an operating issue at the New River Bridge, trains between Fort Lauderdale, Aventura, and Miami had been temporarily suspended. Brightline was operating a limited service between Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, and West Palm Beach.Fort Lauderdale police posted on Twitter that the New River bridge was malfunctioning and repairs were underway. They added that this also affected marine traffic. They did not say when they expected it to be resolved.
WSVN-TV
Police officers, community come together for kickball tournament in SW Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A kickball tournament that brought police officers and the community kicked off in Southwest Miami-Dade. The Ninth Annual “Homerun for Heroes” Kickball Tournament took place Saturday morning at Kendall Indian Hammocks Park, located in the area of Southwest 79th Street and 114th Avenue.
Comments / 0