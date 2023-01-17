Read full article on original website
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Dec. 30 - Jan. 18. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 30. Angelina...
Man arrested after police chase, attempted kidnapping in Waterville
Car crash leaves multiple people hospitalized
ETNA — According to the Maine State Police Saturday morning at approximately 9:30 a.m., Trooper’s responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover crash on I-95 in Plymouth in the area of mm162 northbound. The investigation indicated that 70-year-old Phyllis Wheeler of Whitefield was operating a 2013...
Police investigating after shots fired Friday night in Lewiston
LEWISTON (WGME) - Lewiston Police are investigating reports of shots fired Friday night. Police say around 11:30, they began getting reports of several gunshots ringing through outer Webster street. Investigators found multiple shell casings near Jeannette Avenue but no victims or shooters. No arrests have been made in this case...
Man charged with kidnapping following a high-speed chase in Waterville
Brunswick man arrested for alleged burglary
A man in Brunswick was arrested after allegedly breaking into a home and then opening doors to a neighbor's car, according to Brunswick Police Department. On Friday, Brunswick Communications received a phone call from a resident on Antietam St about an unknown male, later identified as Daniel Erlebach of Brunswick, that made entry into their home while they were upstairs with their child.
Woman dies from snowmobile crash
MEXICO — Saturday a woman died from injuries following a tragic snowmobile crash that occurred a little past noon. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife 46-year old Dorothy McPherson, of Mexico, was riding alone on her Polaris 850 snowmobile on a snowmobile trail in Andover and appeared to miss a ramp onto the Ellis River Bridge and crashed into a tree.
Kidnapping leads to police chase in Waterville
Belfast Police beat
BELFAST — Belfast Police reported the following activity Jan. 13-19. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Jan. 13. Heidi Resh, 42, of Swanville, was issued a...
Man arrested after allegedly breaking into Brunswick home, vehicle
BRUNSWICK, Maine — A man is facing multiple burglary charges after allegedly breaking into a Brunswick home and vehicle Friday morning. Several Brunswick police officers responded to an Antietam Street home after a resident called at approximately 8:47 a.m. about an unknown man who had entered while the resident was upstairs with their child, according to a news release issued by the Brunswick Police Department.
Woman dies after fatal snowmobile crash in Oxford County
1 in custody after stabbing in Winslow
One Man Arrested After Stabbing a Stranger Six Times in Winslow, Maine
A 21-year-old man from Winslow is in custody Wednesday after stabbing a 65-year-old man multiple times in broad daylight on Lasalle Street in Winslow, Maine. The man was attacked from behind and stabbed at least six times around 10:00 am on January 18, according to Winslow Police Chief Leonard Macdaid.
3-vehicle crash in Oxford County leaves 2 people with serious injuries
PERU, Maine — Two people suffered serious injuries in a three-vehicle crash in the town of Peru on Monday. It happened shortly before 5 p.m. on Route 108, according to a release from the Oxford County Sheriff's Office. The crash involved a Toyota pickup truck, a Ford F-150 pickup...
Four in Jail After Police Tip Leads to Big Central Maine Drug Bust Monday Morning
Four men are in custody and several drugs are off the streets of Central Maine following a Monday morning drug raid. According to WGME 13, an anonymous police tip led investigators to perform a drug raid on Monday morning at a home on Lake Auburn Avenue in Auburn, Maine. Police say they began the raid in the early morning hours at around 2 am Monday.
Winslow man behind bars for stabbing incident
Portland death ruled suspicious
PORTLAND, Maine — Police say the death of a man in Portland is considered suspicious. Portland police were called to a campsite near the Fore River Parkway Trail System at the end of Frederic Street at about 4:40 Wednesday evening. Officers found a 36-year-old man dead. An autopsy was...
Alleged Jealousy: Man, Convicted of Killing Ex-girlfriend and Its Boyfriend
Mark Penley was found guilty by a jury of fatally shooting Heather Bickford, of Canton, and her boyfriend, Dana Hill, of Paris, at Hill’s apartment on New Year’s Eve in 2019. Penley later dialed 911 to report the deaths, and police arrived to find him holding his ex-girlfriend’s infant and an 8-year-old child.
Dozens of Accidents from Winter Storm
Multiple accidents have been reported due to Friday’s snow storm… And it looks like another snow event is just a few days away.
Life sentences for Maine man convicted of killing ex-girlfriend, her friend set aside
PARIS, Maine — Maine's highest court threw out life prison sentences and ordered a new sentencing proceeding for a man convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend. RELATED VIDEO ABOVE: Maine man gets 2 life sentences for killing ex-girlfriend, her friend. Mark Penley was found guilty by a...
