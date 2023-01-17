Every year in Olympia, our Governor and legislators return to work and try to figure out how to pay for basic things like teachers, textbooks, and librarians for our public schools; road and bridge repairs; and electricity to keep the lights on in our court systems. And each year they claim that there aren’t enough public dollars to pay for the basics, let alone the bigger programs that we need.

OLYMPIA, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO