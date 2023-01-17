ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grays Harbor County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
KXRO.com

Residents asked to watch for stolen Pacific County van

The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public to locate a stolen vehicle. According to the agency, a white minivan was stolen from the Oysterville area. They say that there is damage on the passenger side of the van, which should help to identify the...
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
publicola.com

Former Tiny House Village Resident Sues Nonprofit, Alleging Unlawful Eviction

A former resident of the Low-Income Housing Institute’s Plum Street Tiny House Village in Olympia has sued the nonprofit shelter and housing provider in Thurston County Superior Court, claiming they unlawfully evicted him from his unit—an argument that, if it prevails, could reclassify tiny houses as a form of housing and give residents of tiny houses, and possibly other types of shelter, protection from eviction under state landlord-tenant laws. The lawsuit also names the city of Olympia as a defendant.
OLYMPIA, WA
gograysharbor.com

2 Car Accident In Aberdeen Yesterday

First responders came out to a call of a 2 car crash yesterday in Aberdeen. Grays Harbor Scanner reports the wreck happened on Sumner Ave. at Westside Pizza just before 4pm. There were reports of injuries, but further details have not been released. The state department of fish and wildlife...
ABERDEEN, WA
KXRO.com

City flag of Aberdeen recieves passing grade among vexillology poll

The City of Aberdeen flag received a C grade during a recent poll conducted by NAVA, the North American Vexillological Association. NAVA is an international non-profit organization dedicated to vexillology, or “the study of flags and their cultural, historical, political, and social significance”. The recently released poll results...
ABERDEEN, WA
KXRO.com

Proposed legislation would add additional prohibition on open carry

A bill introduced Wednesday in Olympia would amend current state law to add additional locations where firearms and other weapons would be prohibited in the state. Under Senate Bill 5444 was introduced by Senator Valdez of a Seattle legislative district, and if passed it would adjust current RCW 9.41.300 and add multiple areas where weapons would be prohibited to be openly carried within the state.
OLYMPIA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy