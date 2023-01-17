ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland.com

Lakewood police respond to shooting and stabbing at separate bars

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Two violent incidents occurred in Lakewood early Sunday morning at different bars. According to the Lakewood Police Department, officers first responded to Corky’s Place at 13302 Detroit Avenue, where two people were found with gunshot wounds. One unidentified victim had a gunshot wound to his right thigh, after the bullet hit the cellphone in his pocket, while the other had been punched in the face by the same suspect. Both were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
LAKEWOOD, OH
Grand jury rejects charging Garfield Heights officer who accidentally shot woman in 2021

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A grand jury this week chose not to file criminal charges against a Garfield Heights police officer who said he accidentally shot a woman in 2021. The grand jury on Wednesday returned a “no-bill” that rejected felonious assault, reckless assault and negligent assault against officer Eric Garcia in the shooting, Assistant Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Saleh Awadallah said.
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
Witness reports vehicle theft: Lakewood Police Blotter

LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Grand theft vehicle: Detroit Avenue. Police officers at 1:45 a.m. on Jan. 9 responded to a report of a grand theft of a motor vehicle from a parking lot on Detroit Avenue near Matthews Avenue. A witness heard glass break and saw males running. Two vehicles, one of which was a Kia, took off, according to a police event report. An officer gave pursuit but terminated the chase on I-90 eastbound and notified Cleveland police.
LAKEWOOD, OH
Postal carrier robbed at gunpoint in Akron; police search for 2 suspects

AKRON, Ohio — Two males, one armed with a handgun, robbed a postal carrier Wednesday in Akron and police are searching for the suspects. The carrier was on the 800 block of Carlysle Street in the North Hill neighborhood when two masked males approached. One of the males pulled out the gun and robbed the carrier, then had him go to his mail truck, where the suspects stole more items, police say.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland, OH
