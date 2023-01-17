Read full article on original website
Neighbors speak out following police-involved shooting outside Cleveland nightclub
Aaron King says he heard gunfire, then police sirens and knew whatever was happening next door to his home was serious.
Cleveland police sergeant on leave after shooting man outside nightclub during fight, department says
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- An unidentified Cleveland police sergeant is on administrative leave after the department says he shot a man who was in an altercation with another man at a nightclub. The 34-year-old suspect shot a 28-year-old man and are both currently at MetroHealth following the shooting that happened about...
OVI suspect denies driving without headlights, records officer during arrest: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – OVI: Lorain Road. An officer at 2:50 a.m. on Jan. 12 stopped an eastbound cargo van that was driving without headlights on Lorain Road as it approached Clague Road. The officer observed the van swerving, and the driver “attempting to discretely” put on his seatbelt...
Cleveland police: 2 men, 1 woman arrested after residential search warrant
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men and one woman were arrested after a residential search warrant on Tuesday, according to a Cleveland Police First District Facebook post. Police say a substantial amount of narcotics, currency, and a firearm was confiscated.
Lakewood police respond to shooting and stabbing at separate bars
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Two violent incidents occurred in Lakewood early Sunday morning at different bars. According to the Lakewood Police Department, officers first responded to Corky’s Place at 13302 Detroit Avenue, where two people were found with gunshot wounds. One unidentified victim had a gunshot wound to his right thigh, after the bullet hit the cellphone in his pocket, while the other had been punched in the face by the same suspect. Both were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Man told officer he was going to break into his dad’s house, kicks the window: North Ridgeville police blotter
New details released in officer-involved shooting
Cleveland police continue to investigate a shooting involving an off-duty police sergeant early Saturday morning
1 dead, 1 arrested after Cleveland stabbing
A man is dead and another is arrested after a stabbing in Cleveland Thursday.
Cleveland police searching for man suspected in wallet, vehicle theft
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department is searching for a man who is a suspect in the theft of a vehicle and a wallet on Jan. 13. Police say the suspect then drove to Walmart to use the victim’s credit card, spending over $300. The suspect then...
Man, upset he couldn’t find car keys, punches daughter: Cleveland Heights police blotter
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Domestic violence: Bluestone Road.
Grand jury rejects charging Garfield Heights officer who accidentally shot woman in 2021
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A grand jury this week chose not to file criminal charges against a Garfield Heights police officer who said he accidentally shot a woman in 2021. The grand jury on Wednesday returned a “no-bill” that rejected felonious assault, reckless assault and negligent assault against officer Eric Garcia in the shooting, Assistant Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Saleh Awadallah said.
Trial underway for Cleveland man charged in murder outside pizza restaurant, 2nd shooting
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury trial is underway in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas for the man accused of a murder outside a pizza shop on the city’s West side and a second shooting in 2020. Harold Williams is charged with two counts of murder, one count...
Cleveland police: Woman, 4-year-old son found safe
Cleveland police are asking for help finding a woman and her four-year-old son.
Witness reports vehicle theft: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Grand theft vehicle: Detroit Avenue. Police officers at 1:45 a.m. on Jan. 9 responded to a report of a grand theft of a motor vehicle from a parking lot on Detroit Avenue near Matthews Avenue. A witness heard glass break and saw males running. Two vehicles, one of which was a Kia, took off, according to a police event report. An officer gave pursuit but terminated the chase on I-90 eastbound and notified Cleveland police.
Suspected heroin found in OVI suspect’s vehicle: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – OVI: I-90 A 911 caller at 5 p.m. on Jan. 8 reported that a Dodge Caliber went off the road on I-90 westbound before Clague Road. The caller said the vehicle was “all over the road” before veering off. When officers arrived and spoke...
Parma man stabbed to death on Cleveland’s East Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Parma man was stabbed to death Thursday on the city’s East Side, according to police. Leon Palmer, 38, was stabbed in the chest about 5:20 p.m. on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, north of Benham Avenue, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
Teen missing since December turns herself in at police station: University Heights Police Blotter
At 10:40 p.m. Jan. 9, a 16-year-old girl missing since December turned herself in at the police station. As she did, she told officers that before she left her home, her father had brandished a gun at her as they argued. Police contacted the parents, who asked that the girl...
Postal carrier robbed at gunpoint in Akron; police search for 2 suspects
AKRON, Ohio — Two males, one armed with a handgun, robbed a postal carrier Wednesday in Akron and police are searching for the suspects. The carrier was on the 800 block of Carlysle Street in the North Hill neighborhood when two masked males approached. One of the males pulled out the gun and robbed the carrier, then had him go to his mail truck, where the suspects stole more items, police say.
Resident complains about neighbor’s pinwheels; fake friend defrauds woman of $600: Brook Park police blotter
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Neighbor problem: Park Drive. A Park man called police at about 10 a.m. Jan. 4 and complained that his neighbor planted pinwheels, signs and Halloween decorations along their mutual property line. The man said he believed the objects were on his neighbor’s property, but close...
Trio steals cart full of toys from Burlington at Steelyard Commons, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A trio of suspects are wanted for stealing a cart full of toys from Steelyard Commons, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. Police said the pushed the cart full of toys out of Burlington without paying. Take a close look at the surveillance...
