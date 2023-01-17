Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Los Angeles
Apple Wants to Manufacture 25% of Its IPhones in India, Minister Says
Apple is targeting manufacturing 25% of all of its iPhones in India, Piyush Goyal, the country's commerce and industry minister said, up from between 5%-7% currently. Last year, Apple began assembling its flagship iPhone 14 in India. It was the first time Apple produced its latest model in India so close to its launch.
NBC Los Angeles
Watch the Federal Reserve's Waller Speak Live on the Economy and Interest Rates
[The stream is slated to start at 1 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller is scheduled to speak Friday at 1 p.m. before the Council on Foreign Relations in New York. Afterwards, CNBC's Steve Liesman will conduct a question-and-answer session.
NBC Los Angeles
Treasury Yields Hold Steady as Investors Assess Monetary Policy Outlook
U.S. Treasury yields were little changed Monday as investors mulled the Federal Reserve's next interest rate decision and considered the outlook for the broader economy. As of 5:27 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was up just 1 basis point at 3.497%. The 2-year Treasury yield was flat at 4.185%.
US strike kills approximately 30 al-Shabaab fighters in Somalia
The United States carried out a strike in Somalia on Friday that killed approximately 30 al-Shabaab fighters, US Africa Command said in a statement.
NBC Los Angeles
Despite a Wave of Layoff Announcements, It's Still a Good Time to Get a Job, Career Experts Say
Despite mass layoff announcements at major tech companies this week, the overall job market remains strong, experts say. That makes this a good time to be looking for a new position, even if unexpectedly. Here are a few key considerations before kicking off a search. Whether by choice or necessity,...
NBC Los Angeles
Top U.S. Spy Agency Says More Security Assistance From Allies Is Crucial for Ukraine to Prevail
The director of America's top spy agency said Russia's war in Ukraine will require the West to continue to provide security assistance packages. U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said both Ukrainian and Russian militaries are facing significant challenges but the war had not reached a stalemate. U.S. Secretary...
NBC Los Angeles
Bitcoin's 2023 Rally Gathers Steam as Cryptocurrency Briefly Tops $23,000
The price of the No. 1 token briefly topped $23,000 for the first time since Aug. 19, 2022, according to data from CoinGecko. Bitcoin has kicked off 2023 on a positive note, with investors hoping for a reversal in the monetary tightening that spooked market players last year. Bitcoin is...
NBC Los Angeles
Bosses Are Increasing RTO Requirements, But Experts Say It Won't Stick: ‘We're at an Inflection Point'
If 2022 was the year corporate bosses planned for a mass return to offices, 2023 might usher in a new era of concessions. All throughout the last year, companies like Apple, Google, Twitter and Goldman Sachs sent out memos coaxing people back in-person, to varying degrees of success. But hopes of a grand return haven't quite panned out en masse. For most of the year, the average office occupancy rate in 10 major U.S. cities remained below 50%, according to data from Kastle Systems, the security firm that tracks office entries.
NBC Los Angeles
Spotify Cuts 6% of Its Workforce — Read the Memo CEO Daniel Ek Sent to Staff
Spotify sent an internal memo to staff announcing plans to lay off 6% of its workforce, or about 600 employees. Spotify has a total workforce of around 9,800 people, most of whom are based in the U.S. Spotify announced Monday it's cutting 6% of its global workforce as the music...
NBC Los Angeles
Don't Argue, Eat Lots of Fish: How to Celebrate the Lunar New Year
Luck, wealth and good fortune – those are the feelings at the heart of every greeting given during Lunar New Year celebrations, the multi-day festival that marks the start of spring and the new year. For many cultures that follow a lunar calendar, the new year is celebrated on...
Comments / 0