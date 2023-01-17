ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Report: Farm Veterinarian shortage in Virginia and U.S. could affect food supply

By George Noleff
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AgIVH_0kHXcOO700

FINCASTLE, Va. (WFXR) — A shortage of farm and large animal veterinarians could put the U.S. food supply at risk. That is according to a report by the Farm Journal Foundation and supported by the Virginia Farm Bureau, as well as local veterinarians.

“Veterinarians are the boots on the ground; in the mud, on the farm, to make sure the product that gets to the consumer is safe, has good welfare, appropriate welfare standards for USDA and FDA regulations,” said Dr. Hannah Varnell of Wellfarm Vets as she looked over a herd she treats near Fincastle. “We’re actually preventing any major disease outbreaks that could cripple the economy.”

There are a variety of contributing factors to the shortage, but according to the report, economics appear to be a driving force. Small animal veterinarians can make double or triple what their counterparts in farm animal medicine make.

Because of that economic reality, many new veterinarians who carry student debt load, are choosing not to go into farm medicine, because small animal medicine can provide the salary they need to afford the loan payments and still make a living.

So, why is there such a disparity in pay?

Small animal vets usually treat pets. People have emotional attachments to their pets, seek out routine care for them, and will pay top dollar to keep their pets healthy.

While large animal vets treat individuals, they are essentially treating the herd. There can be emotional attachments between farmers and their animals, but those animals are commodities. It may make more sense from an economic standpoint in some cases for a farmer to treat an animal on their own, to sell the animal at market, or to put down the animal depending on the condition.

Despite that, farmers are also feeling the shortage squeeze.

“From a farmers point of view it’s really hard to find any large animal vets, particularly ones who can come out when you need them,” said Tom Williamson of Williamson Farms.

There are programs to help offset student loan costs for large animal veterinarians, but the lifestyle of farm animal vets can also be an issue. They are on call day and night. And then there is the issue of safety.

“It’s hard, physically,” said Dr. Varnell. “I’ve only been practicing for a couple of years, but I have mentors and people who I know who have had multiple shoulder replacement surgeries, so it’s physically laborious. It’s dangerous, any farmer or producer knows the dangers of working with large animals.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34AGUc_0kHXcOO700

The outlook is improving, but the farm veterinarian numbers are still off.

“It has gotten a little better,” said Virginia Cooperative Extension Agent for Bedford County Scott Baker. “We do have a few more veterinarians who will do large animal work than we had five or six years ago, but with the number of farming operations we have in this region, we likely are still in somewhat of a shortage.”

Though there are challenges, Dr. Varnell says she is passionate about her choice to go into large animal medicine: “I love what I do, and to me, it’s offset, that though I’m not making the big bucks that the small animal veterinarians are making, I love what I do.”

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Connecticut bill would let children as young as 12 get vaccines without parental consent

A bill introduced to the Connecticut state legislature on Tuesday would allow children ages 12 and older to receive vaccines without a parent’s approval. The bill, proposed by state Rep. Kevin Ryan (D), would amend Connecticut’s general statute and allow a child 12 years or older to get a vaccine without the consent of their […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

White House calls Florida rejection of AP African American studies course ‘incomprehensible’

The White House on Friday called it “incomprehensible” for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) to block a new Advanced Placement (AP) course for high school students on African American studies. “It is incomprehensible to see … this ban or this block, to be more specific, that DeSantis has put forward,” press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told […]
FLORIDA STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Trump withdraws lawsuit against New York attorney general

Former President Trump withdrew his lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James on Friday, after he and his legal team were ordered to pay more than $900,000 on Thursday for repeatedly filing “frivolous” lawsuits. U.S. District Judge Donald Middlebrooks, who also served as the presiding judge in Trump’s case against James, pointed to the lawsuit in Thursday’s […]
NEW YORK STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Federal judge sanctions Trump, attorneys over $900,000 for ‘a continuing pattern of misuse of the courts’

A federal judge in Florida on Thursday sanctioned former President Donald Trump and his legal team more than $900,000 for what he characterized as a “continuing pattern” of misusing the court to pursue political interests in response to a “frivolous” case against former senator and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
FLORIDA STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

31K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy