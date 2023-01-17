Read full article on original website
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
US will send Stryker combat vehicles to Ukraine for first time as part of $2.5 billion security package
The Pentagon announced a $2.5 billion Ukraine security package on Thursday, including for the first time Stryker armored vehicles and more Bradley fighting vehicles that could be used against any potential Russian offensive in Ukraine this spring. The package, publicized a day before an international coalition meets in Germany to...
'They have us over a barrel': Inside the US and German standoff over sending tanks to Ukraine
The Biden administration is stuck in a standoff with Germany over whether to send tanks to Ukraine ahead of a key meeting of Western defense leaders in Germany on Friday. In recent days, German officials have indicated they won't send their Leopard tanks to Ukraine, or allow any other country with the German-made tanks in their inventory to do so, unless the US also agrees to send its M1 Abrams tanks to Kyiv -- something the Pentagon has said for months it has no intention of doing given the logistical costs of maintaining them.
CIA chief told Zelenskyy in secret meeting that vital aid fueling Ukraine's fight could become harder to obtain: report
During a meeting in Kyiv, Zelenskyy asked how long US assistance would last following the GOP takeover of the House, The Washington Post reported.
Minister: Germany won't block Poland giving Ukraine tanks
The issue appeared to move close to a resolution late Sunday when Germany's top diplomat said her country would not object if Poland decided to send some of its Leopards to Ukraine.
Egg shortage sends New Zealanders rushing to buy their own hens
Eggs have soared in cost around the world over the past year as avian flu decimated chicken flocks and fallout from Russia's war with Ukraine raised the prices of energy and animal feed. In the United States, egg prices have far surpassed the increase in other grocery items, soaring nearly...
Global interest rate hikes are 'yet to bite,' says IMF head
The world economy is still in a sticky spot, according to the head of the International Monetary Fund, despite cautious optimism among economists and business leaders that slowing inflation means the worst of last year's crises may be over. Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the IMF, said on Friday that...
US to designate Russia's Wagner mercenary group as a 'transnational criminal organization'
The US Treasury Department will designate the Russian mercenary organization Wagner Group as a "transnational criminal organization" and will impose additional sanctions next week against the group and its support network across the world, the White House said on Friday. "These actions recognize the transcontinental threat that Wagner poses, including...
What we learned at Davos: The economy is a mess, but there's still hope
Friday marks the end of the annual World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland, an elite gathering of some of the wealthiest people and world leaders. The glitzy retreat into the Swiss Alps looks increasingly out of date as the biggest war in Europe since 1945 deepens splits in the world economy. But that doesn't mean it's not important.
This 'Cryptoqueen' scammed investors out of $4 billion, the FBI says. Then she boarded a plane and disappeared
Ruja Ignatova strode onto the stage in a flowing burgundy ball gown adorned with black sparkles. Beams of light flashed, fireballs erupted and Alicia Keys' "Girl on Fire" blared through the speakers. "Looks like a girl, but she's a flame. So bright, she can burn your eyes -- better look...
TSA investigating how some no-fly list data was exposed on internet
The Transportation Security Administration said it was investigating a "potential cybersecurity incident" after a hacker claimed to access an older version of the agency's no-fly list of known or suspected terrorists. "TSA is aware of a potential cybersecurity incident, and we are investigating in coordination with our federal partners," TSA...
This Chinese billionaire has lost over 90% of his fortune
The past few years have not been great for the super-rich in China, particularly those who built their fortune in the country's once red-hot property market. The net worth of Hui Ka Yan, chairman of real estate developer China Evergrande, has plunged nearly 93%, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Once the second-richest person in Asia, Hui's wealth has fallen from $42 billion at its peak in 2017 to about $3 billion, Bloomberg said.
