Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Cleveland Jewish News
Cleveland couple seek kidney donation for son
Clevelanders Beth and Josh Kuritzky have taken to the community and internet in an effort to find a live kidney donation for their son, Havi, 8. According to a website the couple built to find a donor, havi.kuritzky.us, Havi is living with hydrocephalus, calling him a “hydro-warrior.” Recently, the couple learned their son also has severe kidney disease, with treatment options limited to dialysis treatments or a kidney transplant. They have another son, Isaac, 5.
newsnet5
'Never fear death': Northeast Ohio mom assists, supports terminally ill as 'death doula,' end-of-life coach
CLEVELAND — We've all heard of a doula. It's someone who helps a mother feel comfortable through the process of birthing their child and starting a new life. Over the last several years, though, end-of-life doulas or "death doulas" have grown in popularity nationwide. The profession is now gaining...
Trumbull County Dog Warden ‘shocked’ by local man’s large donation following his death
The executor of his estate said Curtis Quiggle liked the way Chief Executive Dog Warden Michelle Goss and her staff attended to the animals and helped people get help with their pets.
Local med student diagnosed with thyroid cancer, urges others about warning signs
Danielle Herman, a 26-year-old medical student at Case Western Reserve University, was one of the millions unaware of her body's struggle with thyroid disease.
Lake Humane Society raising money for injured puppy: How to donate
MENTOR, Ohio — The Lake Humane Society is asking for donations to help take care of a puppy with a broken femur. In late December, a two-month-old Golden Retriever puppy was taken to Lake Humane Society after being taken by Eastlake Police. The puppy's femur had been shattered by...
Missing Cleveland mother and son found
CLEVELAND — Update:. Cleveland Police said the missing woman and her son were both found safe in Canton. The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for help from the public in locating a missing mother and her son. 20-year-old Mozetta Jackson and her son, 4-year-old Russell Jackson, have been...
Missing 8-year-old girl found safe in Cleveland
An 8-year-old girl missing from Liberty Center, Ohio is believed to be in the Cleveland area. The Henry County Sheriff's Office says it is concerned for her safety.
‘He was saying goodbye’: Local victims in New York plane crash identified
A small plane flying from New York to the Cuyahoga County Airport went down Thursday night, killing the pilot and the passenger.
cleveland19.com
Parma man dies after being stabbed near Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 38-year-old Parma man died after being stabbed in the chest on Thursday, according to a Cleveland Police Department. Police say officers arrived at MLK Jr. Drive for a man stabbed around 5:20 p.m. EMS took 38-year-old Leon Palmer to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center where...
Man faces a dozen murder counts for family’s death
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley announced Friday that a Cuyahoga County grand jury returned an indictment charging Martin Muniz, 41, for the murder of four people and severely injuring an 8-year-old female on Mack Court.
State Police remove dogs, puppies from Venango Co. home after reports of a malnourished dog chained outside
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police has removed dogs and puppies from a Venango County home after being notified of a dog that had been left outside, and concerns over whether it was being fed. The Pennsylvania State Police Franklin Patrol Unit reported on Jan. 18 that Troopers were contacted about a dog on Jan. […]
Couple pleads guilty after large pig removed from home
Six months after they were first arrested, Shawn and Courtney Kline were back in Campbell Municipal Court on animal cruelty charges.
Police: Man accused of luring elementary students was picking up daughter
Mayfield Heights police are investigating after investigators say a man tried to lure elementary students into his car after school.
Driver hits school bus, another vehicle before crashing in ravine: Sheriff’s deputies
Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a crash involving multiple vehicles, including a school bus, ended with a driver in a ravine in Lake County Friday afternoon.
Police: Driver of box truck that crashed into pharmacy charged
Liberty Police confirm they have located the stolen red box truck that crashed into the drive-through overhang at the Rite Aid pharmacy on Monday morning.
Teen missing since December turns herself in at police station: University Heights Police Blotter
At 10:40 p.m. Jan. 9, a 16-year-old girl missing since December turned herself in at the police station. As she did, she told officers that before she left her home, her father had brandished a gun at her as they argued. Police contacted the parents, who asked that the girl...
Man pleads guilty to reckless homicide in roommate's 2022 shooting death at Willoughby apartment
PAINESVILLE, Ohio — Kevin McCarthy, a man who was arrested last year after calling police to tell them he accidentally shot his roommate, returned to court Wednesday morning where he changed his plea in the case. McCarthy, 25, pleaded guilty to a charge of reckless homicide with a firearm...
YAHOO!
Family of Streetsboro woman murdered in 1992 trying to block husband's parole
Streetsboro Police Lt. Troy Beaver still remembers the first inkling that the phone call he answered nearly 30 years ago was going to be more than just a welfare check. "There was just blood all over the walls everywhere," he said of the scene. It was Aug. 3, 1992. Beaver...
Why this week is considered saddest of the year
The third Monday of January is considered by some as "Blue Monday" and is thought to be the saddest day of the year, according to the Cleveland Clinic. But Blue Monday lasts throughout the winter season for some.
Local leaders mourn death of retired Shaker Heights Municipal Court Judge K.J. Montgomery
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- In mourning the sudden loss of retired Shaker Heights Municipal Court Judge K.J. Montgomery on Tuesday (Jan. 17), local leaders noted that her influence and talents extended well beyond the bench where she presided for 27 years. Montgomery, who served from 1994 until stepping down in...
Comments / 0