Friends are determined to find a hit-and-run driver after a Villager was severely injured when her golf cart was struck during a trip to the postal station. Nancy Lou Hooper, 80, was in her brown 2017 Yamaha golf cart at about 4:30 p.m. Dec. 29 when she was leaving the Chatham Postal Station. She was traveling on SE 172nd Legacy Lane when she was hit by a car that left the scene.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO