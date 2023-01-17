ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

fox35orlando.com

Jennifer Kesse disappearance: 17 years later, family says they have new leads in Orlando cold case

ORLANDO, Fla. - It has been 17 years since Jennifer Kesse disappeared in Orlando. The 24-year-old vanished without a trace in January 2006 – and no one's been arrested. Her family tells FOX 35 they have new leads in the case. Drew Kesse – Jennifer's father – says the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is working on the case with the family’s investigators.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida woman accused of shooting, killing terminally ill husband at Daytona Beach hospital denied bond

A woman who was arrested for reportedly shooting and killing her terminally ill husband inside the AdventHealth Hospital in Daytona Beach on Saturday morning was denied bond during her first court appearance Sunday morning. Ellen Gilland, 76, of New Smyrna Beach is facing a first-degree murder charge in her 77-year-old husband's death. Police said the couple planned the shooting three weeks ago.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

2 Florida children stabbed repeatedly by father's girlfriend, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two children are recovering in a Florida hospital after, police said, both were stabbed by their father's girlfriend in a seemingly unprovoked attack, according to the arrest affidavit. According to the report, both kids – a 10-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy – were attacked with a...
KISSIMMEE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando police: Missing 11-year-old found safe

ORLANDO, Fla. — Missing 11-year-old Amarie Padovani De Aza had been found safe, according to police. Orlando police told Channel 9 that Amarie Padovani De Aza has been found “found and sound.”. Original Story:. Orlando police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing child.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Woman injured in Orange County shooting, police say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An investigation is underway in Orange County after a shooting. The shooting occurred on Mercy Drive in Orlando on Friday. According to Orlando police, a woman suffered injuries from a gunshot wound. She is expected to recover. Police said no suspects have been identified yet.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida woman was shooting at random people in road before killing Orange County mother: Deputies

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman who was allegedly shooting at people driving past her in Orange County has been arrested for killing a 27-year-old mother, deputies said. Deputies arrested 56-year-old Angila Baxter on charges of second-degree murder with a firearm after Nekaybaw Collier was found unresponsive in her car on Jan. 12. Detectives said the bullets belonging to Baxter's revolver were found in Collier's body during an autopsy.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Police: Man dies after Orlando shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at today's top headlines. Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Orlando on Friday. It happened along Arlington Street and John Young Parkway, just south of Colonial Drive. Around 5:23 p.m., police responded to the scene and found a man, who...
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Friends determined to find hit-and-run driver after Villager severely injured

Friends are determined to find a hit-and-run driver after a Villager was severely injured when her golf cart was struck during a trip to the postal station. Nancy Lou Hooper, 80, was in her brown 2017 Yamaha golf cart at about 4:30 p.m. Dec. 29 when she was leaving the Chatham Postal Station. She was traveling on SE 172nd Legacy Lane when she was hit by a car that left the scene.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WESH

Bail denied for Cocoa police officer accused of firing shots after domestic incident

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Cocoa police officer arrested in December after anhours-long standoff with police was denied bail Thursday. On Dec. 27, Brevard County Sheriff’s deputies were called after a woman contacted the sheriff’s office advising the Patrick Michael Kelly had threatened her with a firearm and was experiencing an "emotional crisis."
COCOA, FL

