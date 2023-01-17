Read full article on original website
proclaimerscv.com
A Woman in Florida Arrested for Killing 27-Year-Old Mother in Random Shooting
A Florida woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a 27-year-old woman while shooting at random vehicles in Orange County. Angila Baxter, 56, was arrested by homicide detectives and charged with second-degree murder with a firearm for the death of Nekaybaw Collier. The sheriff’s office reported that Baxter...
Florida woman shot hospitalized terminally ill husband in thwarted murder-suicide, police say
Daytona Beach police responded to a shooting at AdventHealth Saturday morning.
fox35orlando.com
Jennifer Kesse disappearance: 17 years later, family says they have new leads in Orlando cold case
ORLANDO, Fla. - It has been 17 years since Jennifer Kesse disappeared in Orlando. The 24-year-old vanished without a trace in January 2006 – and no one's been arrested. Her family tells FOX 35 they have new leads in the case. Drew Kesse – Jennifer's father – says the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is working on the case with the family’s investigators.
Orlando police search for suspect who shot man after a crash, robbery
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department is searching for a suspect who shot a passenger following a crash. Investigators said the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday. According to a release, officers heard reports of a shooting and armed robbery on South Semoran Boulevard and Lee Vista Boulevard.
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman accused of shooting, killing terminally ill husband at Daytona Beach hospital denied bond
A woman who was arrested for reportedly shooting and killing her terminally ill husband inside the AdventHealth Hospital in Daytona Beach on Saturday morning was denied bond during her first court appearance Sunday morning. Ellen Gilland, 76, of New Smyrna Beach is facing a first-degree murder charge in her 77-year-old husband's death. Police said the couple planned the shooting three weeks ago.
fox35orlando.com
2 Florida children stabbed repeatedly by father's girlfriend, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Two children are recovering in a Florida hospital after, police said, both were stabbed by their father's girlfriend in a seemingly unprovoked attack, according to the arrest affidavit. According to the report, both kids – a 10-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy – were attacked with a...
Orlando police: Missing 11-year-old found safe
ORLANDO, Fla. — Missing 11-year-old Amarie Padovani De Aza had been found safe, according to police. Orlando police told Channel 9 that Amarie Padovani De Aza has been found “found and sound.”. Original Story:. Orlando police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing child.
Osceola County woman accused of stabbing father, 2 children
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A woman is accused of stabbing a 10-year-old and 14-year-old and their father. Sheriff Marcos Lopez said deputies entered the home where they saw the resident, Alleton Ricks, holding down Doris Espinoza-Rodriguez. Lopez said Espinoza-Rodriguez lived in the home with Ricks and his two children.
WESH
Woman injured in Orange County shooting, police say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An investigation is underway in Orange County after a shooting. The shooting occurred on Mercy Drive in Orlando on Friday. According to Orlando police, a woman suffered injuries from a gunshot wound. She is expected to recover. Police said no suspects have been identified yet.
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman was shooting at random people in road before killing Orange County mother: Deputies
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman who was allegedly shooting at people driving past her in Orange County has been arrested for killing a 27-year-old mother, deputies said. Deputies arrested 56-year-old Angila Baxter on charges of second-degree murder with a firearm after Nekaybaw Collier was found unresponsive in her car on Jan. 12. Detectives said the bullets belonging to Baxter's revolver were found in Collier's body during an autopsy.
WESH
Police: Man dies after Orlando shooting
ORLANDO, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at today's top headlines. Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Orlando on Friday. It happened along Arlington Street and John Young Parkway, just south of Colonial Drive. Around 5:23 p.m., police responded to the scene and found a man, who...
Shooting investigation leads to man found dead in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police said they found a man in front of an office on West Arlington Street. According to a release, police responded around 5:20 p.m. Friday to a shooting call. Once officers arrived, they saw the man lying on the ground. Orlando Fire Department assisted at...
villages-news.com
Friends determined to find hit-and-run driver after Villager severely injured
Friends are determined to find a hit-and-run driver after a Villager was severely injured when her golf cart was struck during a trip to the postal station. Nancy Lou Hooper, 80, was in her brown 2017 Yamaha golf cart at about 4:30 p.m. Dec. 29 when she was leaving the Chatham Postal Station. She was traveling on SE 172nd Legacy Lane when she was hit by a car that left the scene.
Deputies Searching For Man Who Stole A Dozen Bottles Of Champagne From Florida Publix
POLK COUNTY. Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in identifying the man pictured in the photo above. According to deputies, on December 27th at about 1:45 pm, he entered the Publix store at 1090 Spirit Lake Road near Winter Haven
Man accused of strangling his wife in their Delaney Park home found competent to stand trial
ORLANDO, Fla. — The man accused of murdering his wife in their Delaney Park home has been found competent to stand trial. David Tronnes was back in front of judge in Orange County on Friday morning. He’s accused of beating and strangling his wife Shanti Cooper-Tronnes in 2018.
WESH
Loved ones hold vigil for Orange County woman found shot dead inside crashed SUV
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Loved ones gathered in Orlando on Thursday to honor the life of a mother who was taken from them way too soon. Last week, deputies found Nekaybaw Collier in a wrecked SUV on North Powers Drive and discovered that she had been shot. Collier was...
WESH
Man accused of robbing Dollar Tree, holding employees at gunpoint in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A previously convicted felon is accused of robbing a Dollar Tree store in Daytona Beach Wednesday night. Howard Eady, 51, is charged with armed robbery and aggravated battery. Police say Eady, wearing a mask, went into the store on Beville Road just before closing, pointed...
WESH
Bail denied for Cocoa police officer accused of firing shots after domestic incident
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Cocoa police officer arrested in December after anhours-long standoff with police was denied bail Thursday. On Dec. 27, Brevard County Sheriff’s deputies were called after a woman contacted the sheriff’s office advising the Patrick Michael Kelly had threatened her with a firearm and was experiencing an "emotional crisis."
WESH
Police: Man shot, killed suspect trying to carjack his girlfriend outside Sanford bar
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — One man is dead after police say he tried to carjack a woman in Sanford. It happened at 2:20 a.m. at George's Tavern, which is at 11th Street and French Avenue. Police say they found a man dead in the back of the parking lot...
fox35orlando.com
"He’s my angel he’s my saving grace:" Sanford bartender talks about boyfriend saving her life
SANFORD, Fla. - A bartender that was attacked after leaving work in Sanford, is back on the job. She's speaking out about what happened. "I have 3 kids at home. I thought I was going to die, and my 3 kids wouldn’t have a mother anymore," said bartender Chelsea Putnam.
