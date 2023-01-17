Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Killeen ISD teacher was fired for assigning a task filled with offensive languageEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Popular housewares retailer announces the closing of four stores in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Dollar General Opened a New Store MissouriBryan DijkhuizenMissouri State
In 2020, a 20-year-old soldier went missing after going to the gym. Her body was later discoveredIngram AtkinsonFort Hood, TX
This billionaire in Temple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTemple, TX
Related
Austin-Travis County EMS transports person with gunshot wound from Pflugerville home
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police Watch Command says that officers are responding to a gunshot wound in the 13000 block of Macquarie Drive in Pflugerville. Austin-Travis County EMS transported one adult patient in critical condition from the scene with a life-threatening gunshot wound. APD did confirm that the residence is located within APD’s jurisdiction, and […]
Belton, Texas Police Respond To Two Incidents In Central Texas
Belton Law Enforcement on Thursday were tasked with handling two separate calls on Thursday January 19th, 2023. Both of the calls to officers took place in the 5:00 hour of the evening. First Call To Law Enforcement. According to a release from the city, officers received a call at approximately...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Trial for Temple officer that shot Michael Dean begins Monday
Prosecutors filed a motion to delay the trial for officer Carmen DeCruz was rejected this week. DeCruz faces second degree manslaughter.
Round Rock mom heartbroken after daughter’s ashes are stolen
She has filed a police report with the Austin Police Department and asks anyone with information about the crime, or knows what happened to the ashes to come forward.
fox44news.com
Grand jury indicts man in trafficking of two McGregor girls
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A McLennan County Grand Jury has indicted a 30-year-old Georgetown man on two counts of trafficking of persons. James Robert Vanhouten remains in the McLennan County Jail with bond set at a total of $85,000. Jail records indicate Vanhouten also faces charges of harboring of a runaway out of Williamson County.
1 dead in Liberty Hill police shooting
LIBERTY HILL, Texas — A suspect is dead after a police shooting in Liberty Hill on Wednesday afternoon. According to a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Liberty Hill Police Department responded to the area of 1800 RM 1869 around 3 p.m. after Williamson County officials first received a 911 call from the area.
KWTX
Wig worth $900 stolen by suspects at Killeen beauty store
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying three suspects in a December 2022 theft at a beauty store. The three suspects on Dec. 6 entered the JK Beauty Supply Store located at 734 S. Ft. Hood Street and walked directly to the wig displays.
fox44news.com
Raid in Bellmead yields marijuana, THC cartridges, scales, weapon
Bellmead, Tx (FOX44) – Search warrants served at a home in Bellmead have netted a large amount of marijuana, a hundred THC cartridges and materials leading investigators to believe drug trafficking was being conducted. An arrest affidavit filed by an investigator with the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal...
fox44news.com
China Spring HS student charged with assault of officer
China Spring, Tx (FOX44) – A 17-year-old China Spring High School student has been arrested and is facing multiple charges – including aggravated assault of a public servant following an incident at the school in which suspected marijuana vape oils were recovered. Robert Jesus Hernandez remained in the...
fox44news.com
Man dies after minor Belton traffic accident
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Moody man is dead after being involved in a minor traffic accident in Belton. Belton Police responded at approximately 5:08 p.m. on Thursday to the parking lot of Christ the King Catholic Church, located at 210 E. 24th Avenue, for a call about a two-vehicle crash.
fox7austin.com
Missing Taylor man found dead in Lampasas River
BELTON, Texas - A missing Taylor man was found dead in the Lampasas River, police said. Belton police said at 5:28 p.m., on Jan. 19, officers a received a call about a man face down in the Lampasas River near the I-35 bridge. Police confirmed the man, who matched the...
KWTX
Body of man reported missing recovered from Lampasas River in Belton
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The body of a man reported missing in Taylor, Texas was pulled from the Lampasas River near the I-35 bridge on Jan. 19, police said. Police were alerted at about 5:30 p.m. after the body was discovered by a fisherman. The name of the man was...
fox7austin.com
Officer-involved shooting in Williamson County
LIBERTY HILL, Texas - An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in Williamson County involving an officer with the Liberty Hill Police Department. The incident happened in the Liberty Hill area off RM 1869. The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is reportedly assisting and says that traffic on RM 1869...
Timeline: Former Temple police officer faces trial Monday in shooting death of Michael Dean
TEMPLE, Texas — The trial for the former Temple police officer accused of shooting Michael Dean during a traffic stop in 2019 is slated to begin soon, after several years of delays. Carmen DeCruz is charged with second-degree manslaughter after allegedly shooting Michael Dean, 28, in the head while...
KWTX
Moody man involved in vehicle collision in Belton collapses and dies
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A 61-year-old man from Moody collapsed and died after a collision involving two vehicles in Belton. The wreck involving a white Nissan Frontier and silver Ford F-150 was reported shortly after 5 p.m. After the collision, the vehicles were moved off Main Street and into the...
KWTX
‘I put my soul into this business:’ Waco businessowner dealing with insurance nightmare after driver crashed into her spa
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco business owner is picking up the pieces, again, after the driver of a speeding vehicle crashed into her spa the morning of Christmas Eve. Boarded walls are what you see when you drive past the R&M Beauty Style spa in the Central Texas Marketplace.
Body found in Lampasas River
The Belton Police Department reports a man was found dead in the Lampasas River.
News Channel 25
Bell County mom feared man accused of abusing kids would post bail
BELTON — A Bell County mom is continuing her fight for justice, after being afraid the man accused of sexually abusing her children might post bail on Thursday. Gabriel Espino, 31, was arrested by U.S. Marshalls in November of last year, according to online court records. He's being held...
Temple PD searching for suspects of gas station theft
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is looking for the individuals they believe stole from a gas station last month. Police say the people pictured below stole from TexSTAR Travel Center, located at 1300 North General Bruce Drive, on Dec. 24, 2022. Details about the theft weren't disclosed.
Moody man collapses, dies in Belton church parking lot after two-vehicle crash
BELTON, Texas — A 61-year-old man involved in a two-vehicle wreck in Belton Thursday has died, according to the City of Belton. Police say they were called out to the parking lot of Christ the King Catholic Church, 210 E. 24th Ave., around 5 p.m. regarding the crash. There...
Comments / 0