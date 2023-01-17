ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

Belton, Texas Police Respond To Two Incidents In Central Texas

Belton Law Enforcement on Thursday were tasked with handling two separate calls on Thursday January 19th, 2023. Both of the calls to officers took place in the 5:00 hour of the evening. First Call To Law Enforcement. According to a release from the city, officers received a call at approximately...
BELTON, TX
fox44news.com

Grand jury indicts man in trafficking of two McGregor girls

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A McLennan County Grand Jury has indicted a 30-year-old Georgetown man on two counts of trafficking of persons. James Robert Vanhouten remains in the McLennan County Jail with bond set at a total of $85,000. Jail records indicate Vanhouten also faces charges of harboring of a runaway out of Williamson County.
GEORGETOWN, TX
KVUE

1 dead in Liberty Hill police shooting

LIBERTY HILL, Texas — A suspect is dead after a police shooting in Liberty Hill on Wednesday afternoon. According to a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Liberty Hill Police Department responded to the area of 1800 RM 1869 around 3 p.m. after Williamson County officials first received a 911 call from the area.
LIBERTY HILL, TX
KWTX

Wig worth $900 stolen by suspects at Killeen beauty store

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying three suspects in a December 2022 theft at a beauty store. The three suspects on Dec. 6 entered the JK Beauty Supply Store located at 734 S. Ft. Hood Street and walked directly to the wig displays.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Raid in Bellmead yields marijuana, THC cartridges, scales, weapon

Bellmead, Tx (FOX44) – Search warrants served at a home in Bellmead have netted a large amount of marijuana, a hundred THC cartridges and materials leading investigators to believe drug trafficking was being conducted. An arrest affidavit filed by an investigator with the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal...
BELLMEAD, TX
fox44news.com

China Spring HS student charged with assault of officer

China Spring, Tx (FOX44) – A 17-year-old China Spring High School student has been arrested and is facing multiple charges – including aggravated assault of a public servant following an incident at the school in which suspected marijuana vape oils were recovered. Robert Jesus Hernandez remained in the...
CHINA SPRING, TX
fox44news.com

Man dies after minor Belton traffic accident

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Moody man is dead after being involved in a minor traffic accident in Belton. Belton Police responded at approximately 5:08 p.m. on Thursday to the parking lot of Christ the King Catholic Church, located at 210 E. 24th Avenue, for a call about a two-vehicle crash.
BELTON, TX
fox7austin.com

Missing Taylor man found dead in Lampasas River

BELTON, Texas - A missing Taylor man was found dead in the Lampasas River, police said. Belton police said at 5:28 p.m., on Jan. 19, officers a received a call about a man face down in the Lampasas River near the I-35 bridge. Police confirmed the man, who matched the...
TAYLOR, TX
fox7austin.com

Officer-involved shooting in Williamson County

LIBERTY HILL, Texas - An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in Williamson County involving an officer with the Liberty Hill Police Department. The incident happened in the Liberty Hill area off RM 1869. The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is reportedly assisting and says that traffic on RM 1869...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Moody man involved in vehicle collision in Belton collapses and dies

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A 61-year-old man from Moody collapsed and died after a collision involving two vehicles in Belton. The wreck involving a white Nissan Frontier and silver Ford F-150 was reported shortly after 5 p.m. After the collision, the vehicles were moved off Main Street and into the...
BELTON, TX
News Channel 25

Bell County mom feared man accused of abusing kids would post bail

BELTON — A Bell County mom is continuing her fight for justice, after being afraid the man accused of sexually abusing her children might post bail on Thursday. Gabriel Espino, 31, was arrested by U.S. Marshalls in November of last year, according to online court records. He's being held...
BELL COUNTY, TX
KCEN

Temple PD searching for suspects of gas station theft

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is looking for the individuals they believe stole from a gas station last month. Police say the people pictured below stole from TexSTAR Travel Center, located at 1300 North General Bruce Drive, on Dec. 24, 2022. Details about the theft weren't disclosed.
TEMPLE, TX

