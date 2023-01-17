Read full article on original website
wlds.com
Greene County Health Dept. Advocates For Broadband Project; County Board Yet to Commit to the Project
The Greene County Health Department is getting behind a technological initiative they say is defined as a part of public health. The health department released a statement on their Facebook page last Saturday saying that technological advances are paramount to the existence of rural setting like Greene County. The statement says those advances allow access to resources that have been or will be eventually depleted from a certain area.
Findley Appointed to FOID Review Board
A Cass County resident with ties to Jacksonville has been appointed to a state board. Governor J.B. Pritzker announced Friday, Craig J. Findley has been appointed to serve as a Member of the Firearm Owner’s Identification Card Review Board. Findley, a former State Representative, most recently served as the...
Jacksonville Bar 2 Bar Celebrates 20th Year Benefiting Same Group as First Year
A downtown Jacksonville fundraising tradition marks a major anniversary next month, with the proceeds going to the same group as the first event. The Downtown Jacksonville Bar 2 Bar Golf Classic will celebrate its 20th year on Saturday, February 11th. The event is actually the 21st occurrence as the first year it was an extension of the Barstool Classic event in Springfield.
Main Street Annual Meeting Returns to Usual Time in New Venue
A Jacksonville Main Street winter tradition returns with a new look next month. Main Street is inviting all supporters and patrons to this year’s Annual Meeting, recapping the best of 2022 and what is to come in 2023. The meeting is moving to a new location this year to The Plaza, formerly the home of the Elliot State Bank.
