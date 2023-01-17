ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Iowa vs. Northwestern postponed; Wildcats can’t field enough players

By Blake Hornstein
Local 4 WHBF
Local 4 WHBF
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hpvhi_0kHXb3yK00

UPDATE : The University of Iowa marked the game against Northwestern as “canceled” on its online men’s basketball schedule and sent out a release announcing the game “will not be played” on Wednesday.

“The men’s basketball game between Iowa and Northwestern that was scheduled for Wednesday in Iowa City will not be played due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Northwestern program,” the release said. “The two schools will work with the Big Ten on rescheduling options. All distributed tickets for the Northwestern-Iowa contest will be valid for the new date and time, if the game is able to be rescheduled.”

The Hawkeyes next play on Saturday at 1:01 p.m. against Ohio State in Columbus.

Also included in the release was the following note about an adjustment in schedule for the Big Ten Network’s Chris Street special:

“The Chris Street special one-hour documentary that was scheduled to debut on Big Ten Network after Wednesday night’s Hawkeye basketball game will now be shown immediately after the Ohio State/Nebraska men’s basketball game on Wednesday at approximately 8 p.m. (CT). After the documentary, the network will re-air the classic Michigan-Iowa basketball game from January 31, 1993.”

EARLIER UPDATE: COVID? Again? Jaster put it best, texting “haven’t had one of those in a while.”

But yes, COVID – and injuries will prevent the Wildcats from having enough players, who reportedly can only field six. The game was slated to take place in Iowa City at 8 p.m. Wednesday and the game has not yet been rescheduled.

As a result, Iowa will have six days off to prepare for their road matchup against Ohio State on Saturday. The 12-6 Hawkeyes are currently riding a four-game winning streak, and will look to make it five with plenty of time to rest and prepare.

For more Hawkeyes coverage, follow @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tkiK5_0kHXb3yK00
Former Iowa assistant coach Gary Close, left, and former Iowa head coach Tom Davis watch a video tribute to former Iowa player Chris Street as they sit with Street’s parents Patty and Mike Street during halftime of an NCAA college basketball game between Iowa and Purdue, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Chris Street, who played for Davis at Iowa, was killed in a collision with a snow plow on Jan. 19, 1993, in Iowa City. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Alex Padilla, former Iowa QB, reveals transfer destination

Alex Padilla appeared in 10 games for Iowa over the 2021-22 seasons, mainly as the main backup quarterback to Spencer Petras. After the conclusion of the 2022 season, Padilla hit the transfer portal and is on the move out of Iowa City. On Friday, Padilla confirmed his next destination. He...
IOWA CITY, IA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. What do you think about these amazing pizza spots in Iowa? Have you ever been to any of these places before? If you have already visited them, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite pizza places so more people can learn about them and maybe even pay them a visit the next time they are craving pizza. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
97X

Are You Legally Required To Shovel Snow Off Your Sidewalks In Iowa?

Recent snow this week in Iowa has built up to as much as 6 inches in some areas. But what do we have to do when it comes to shoveling it?. Snow is in the forecast for the QC this weekend, mainly on Saturday night, and it could accumulate to 1-3 inches of snow, after it's already been snowy this week. Even into next Tuesday and Wednesday, there's yet another chance we could get 1-3 inches of snow. 'Tis the season.
IOWA STATE
Local 4 WHBF

Step Afrika! to perform at Augustana

Step Afrika!, the first professional company dedicated to the tradition of stepping, will perform at Augustana College on Saturday, Feb. 11. The event is free and open to the public, according to a news release. The performance, which blends percussive dance styles practiced by historically Black fraternities and sororities, will be held at Centennial Hall, […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

Bison Bridge, Iron Lion host indoor disc golf tournament

The Bison Bridge Foundation and Iron Lion Disc Golf Supply are teaming up to host the first 18-hole Indoor Disc Golf Putting Tournament at The Rust Belt in East Moline on Saturday, Jan. 21. Both Iron Lion and the Bison Bridge Foundation are using the partnership as a chance to...
EAST MOLINE, IL
98.1 KHAK

‘Iowa’s Most Beautiful Furniture Store’ is Going Out of Business

A longtime eastern Iowa furniture store has announced they're going out of business, after decades of furnishing the homes of their community and surrounding counties. According to its website, Keller's Home Furnishings in Tipton was established in 1978 and has served customers from not only Cedar County, but Johnson, Jones, Linn, Muscatine, and Scott County through the years. However, a furniture store in Tipton has been a constant for much longer than that.
TIPTON, IA
Local 4 WHBF

‘Big’ Jack Campbell meets ‘little’ Jack Campbell

Teresa Campbell is a lifelong Iowa Hawkeyes fan. She didn’t attend the university, but her mother Norma graduated from Iowa in 1953. Watching the black and gold on Saturdays was a normal occurrence growing up. But, in her many years of watching Hawkeye football, the last few have been quite different. That’s because her 5-year-old […]
IOWA CITY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: Dusty chicken, cockroach coleslaw and moldy beef

State, city and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and stores for hundreds of food-safety violations during the past four weeks, including moldy roast beef, cockroach infestations, months-old cheese, mouse droppings and food that was contaminated by construction dust. The findings are reported by the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals, which handles food-establishment […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Dusty chicken, cockroach coleslaw and moldy beef appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
KWQC

Entertainment development continues in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Some may have noticed a lot of land moving around on Middle Road and Forest Grove Drive in Bettendorf. What right now is just a big plot of dirt and mud in that area, will soon be a hotel, fast food restaurant, additional sports fields and a state-of-the-art golf entertainment venue named Iron Tee Golf.
BETTENDORF, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Lisbon horse retirement ranch picking up the pieces after bizarre break-in

Management at a local horse retirement ranch say they're picking up the pieces after a bizarre break-in at their offices. Unbridled Spirits Thoroughbred Retirement Ranch is located in Lisbon. They give former race horses a place to live out their retirements in peace. But they say that peace was broken...
LISBON, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Local 4 WHBF

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
753K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Quad Cities news, weather and sports from Local 4 WHBF on https://OurQuadCities.com.

 https://OurQuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy