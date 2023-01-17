Iowa vs. Northwestern postponed; Wildcats can’t field enough players

UPDATE : The University of Iowa marked the game against Northwestern as “canceled” on its online men’s basketball schedule and sent out a release announcing the game “will not be played” on Wednesday.

“The men’s basketball game between Iowa and Northwestern that was scheduled for Wednesday in Iowa City will not be played due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Northwestern program,” the release said. “The two schools will work with the Big Ten on rescheduling options. All distributed tickets for the Northwestern-Iowa contest will be valid for the new date and time, if the game is able to be rescheduled.”

The Hawkeyes next play on Saturday at 1:01 p.m. against Ohio State in Columbus.

Also included in the release was the following note about an adjustment in schedule for the Big Ten Network’s Chris Street special:

“The Chris Street special one-hour documentary that was scheduled to debut on Big Ten Network after Wednesday night’s Hawkeye basketball game will now be shown immediately after the Ohio State/Nebraska men’s basketball game on Wednesday at approximately 8 p.m. (CT). After the documentary, the network will re-air the classic Michigan-Iowa basketball game from January 31, 1993.”

EARLIER UPDATE: COVID? Again? Jaster put it best, texting “haven’t had one of those in a while.”

But yes, COVID – and injuries will prevent the Wildcats from having enough players, who reportedly can only field six. The game was slated to take place in Iowa City at 8 p.m. Wednesday and the game has not yet been rescheduled.

As a result, Iowa will have six days off to prepare for their road matchup against Ohio State on Saturday. The 12-6 Hawkeyes are currently riding a four-game winning streak, and will look to make it five with plenty of time to rest and prepare.

Former Iowa assistant coach Gary Close, left, and former Iowa head coach Tom Davis watch a video tribute to former Iowa player Chris Street as they sit with Street’s parents Patty and Mike Street during halftime of an NCAA college basketball game between Iowa and Purdue, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Chris Street, who played for Davis at Iowa, was killed in a collision with a snow plow on Jan. 19, 1993, in Iowa City. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

