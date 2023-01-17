ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

15 libraries in the Pikes Peak Library District will now be conducting screening tests inside of public restrooms. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will close the 20 remaining COVID-19 community testing sites on Jan. 15. Officer shares his story after crash. Officer Nick Hamaker was on duty...
Discover The Largest Flathead Catfish Ever Caught in Colorado

Discover The Largest Flathead Catfish Ever Caught in Colorado. Colorado is a beautiful state with many outdoor recreational activities available. You can hike beautiful mountains, camp in dense forests with stunning views, and fish in many different lakes. For example, you can travel to the Rocky Mountain National Park and the Mesa Verde National Park for outdoor fun.
Rural Counties Facing Uphill Battle in Fighting State Lawmakers

Teller Commissioners: Hold Onto Your Guns and Land. Get involved and stay engaged in state issues, whether that means contacting your representative or testifying on key legislation. Regardless of your situation, don’t stay on the sidelines. Otherwise, your guns and weapons and property rights, and even the option of...
CPW wants input on Colorado’s wolf reintroduction plan

CPW wants input on Colorado’s wolf reintroduction …. CPW wants input on Colorado’s wolf reintroduction plan. 15 libraries in the Pikes Peak Library District will now be conducting screening tests inside of public restrooms. I-25 closed from Pueblo to New Mexico border. I-25 closed from Pueblo to New...
Deceased Colorado Man Identified as Triple Murderer

Typically, when you hear about a murder being solved, that news is accompanied by a statement regarding the culprit spending the rest of their life behind bars. However, while police have identified the man who took the lives of three people in Colorado, it has also been discovered that the man himself is already deceased.
A Known Active Cult in Colorado is Accused of Terrible Things

It may come as a surprise to find out that a notorious, real-life cult is still around after being accused and investigated for terrible things, but it's likely even more shocking to find out that the cult operates right here in Colorado. In fact, you may have patronized one of their multiple businesses in the state and not even have known it.
I-25 south of Pueblo to New Mexico border reopened

UPDATE: SATURDAY 1/21/2023 12:02 p.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — I-25 south of Pueblo to the New Mexico border has been reopened, according to COtrip. UPDATE: FRIDAY 1/20/2023 7:47 p.m. I-25 southbound is now closed from just south of Pueblo to the New Mexico border because of deteriorating and dangerous weather conditions. According to COtrip, I-25 is […]
Can Colorado Employers Test for Weed?

Is it possible you could lose your job for doing recreational pot in Colorado?. Weed In The Workplace Is A Slippery Slope in Colorado. The state has come a long way since Colorado voters decided in 2012 to allow recreational marijuana. However, it's still a slippery slope when it comes to weed in the workplace.
They were told their mother's death was peaceful. It was all a lie. Questions persist about Colorado's oversight of assisted living industry

Donna Golden had slipped into pajamas and was watching the news the night it all began. She was exhausted. The heat had been excruciating that day, topping 100 degrees in Grand Junction and prompting the National Weather Service to issue its first-ever excessive heat warning for the region. A little past 10 p.m. on June 14, 2021, her cellphone chimed. “Donna, I’m just so sorry to tell you your mother...
Plans for Club Q and permanent memorial

