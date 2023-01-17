ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

WRBL News 3

Auburn woman dies in single-vehicle crash

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — An Auburn woman was fatally injured in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening. Phebe Foy, 48, was pronounced deceased at the accident scene. The car she was driving struck a deer and left the roadway before striking a tree. The accident happened around 5:28 p.m. on AL-120 near mile marker 1 […]
AUBURN, AL
wltz.com

Stolen Phenix City vehicle leads to 2 Columbus juveniles arrested

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A stolen Phenix City vehicle leads to two juvenile suspects being arrested by Columbus police near Gateway Road Walmart. Police say on Jan. 18, at about 10:15 p.m., patrol units with Columbus police received information on a reported stolen vehicle from Phenix City. Officers found the...
COLUMBUS, GA
wltz.com

Genealogist who found Opelika Jane Doe’s parents breaks down process

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika’s Baby Jane Doe case is one that’s still touching the hearts of folks in the community. After the case went cold for nearly 11 years, Thursday, we finally learned her name -- Amore Wiggins and the name of the man accused of her murder, her father Lamar Vickerstaff Jr.
OPELIKA, AL
wltz.com

MORE DETAILS: Who is Lamar Vickerstaff, father of ID’d Opelika Jane Doe

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The story of Amore Wiggins has been unfolding for over a decade now with so many unanswered questions, especially surrounding the man accused of her murder -- her biological father. Very few details are available about Amore’s father, Lamar Vickerstaff. However, the 50-year-old is from Opelika,...
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Deadly Eufaula crash claims the life of Randolph County man

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL)— Wednesday, Jan. 18, a fatal Eufaula crash claimed the life of one Randolph County man. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) the crash occurred at 3:40 a.m. and involved two commercial vehicles. ALEA says Michael Stewart, 49, of Cuthbert, Ga. was critically injured when the poultry truck he was driving […]
EUFAULA, AL
opelikaobserver.com

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

HARDWOOD, LLC, Plaintiff v. Case No.: CV-2022-900402.00. A tract or parcel of land designated as: Lot 9, Lower Acres Estates Subdivision, being. More particularly described as follows, to wit: Commence at the Southwest corner of Section 8, Township 17 North, Range 27 East, in Lee County, Alabama; thence run North 88 degrees 50 minutes 49 seconds East, 485.92 feet; thence.
LEE COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Eufaula Police: Severe motorcycle crash leaves one in critical condition

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – On Monday, a motorcyclist suffered severe injuries after a crash on South Eufaula Avenue. According to the Eufaula Alabama Police Department, around 2:08 p.m., first responders were dispatched to a single-motorcycle crash on the 3300 block of South Eufaula Avenue. After arriving at the scene, authorities located the victim, a 61-year-old […]
EUFAULA, AL
wltz.com

Opelika Baby Jane Doe’s mother creates GoFundMe for child’s funeral expenses

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The mother of Opelika Baby Jane Doe, now identified as Amore Wiggins, asks for the public’s assistance with funeral arrangements for her daughter. Opelika investigators say Sherry Wiggins had not seen or heard from her daughter since a Virginia court awarded Amore’s biological father, Lamar Vickerstaff and his wife, Ruth, custody in 2009.
OPELIKA, AL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Arrest made in Eufaula weekend shooting

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - An arrest has been made for the Saturday night shooting at a south Eufaula Avenue establishment, according to a Facebook post from the Eufaula Police Department. Billy Benefield, 43, of Eufaula was arrested on Monday for Attempted Murder for his alleged involvement. He is currently being...
EUFAULA, AL
WRBL News 3

COLUMBUS: Police investigate robbery on Milgen Road

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Officials are responding to a bank robbery on Milgen Road, according to the Columbus Police Department. There is heavy police presence at the Wells Fargo on the 5500 block Milgen Road. Police say no injures are reported at this time. WRBL News 3 will keep you updated with new information as […]
COLUMBUS, GA
wltz.com

Suspects in Columbus shooting charged with theft and armed robbery

Columbus, Ga — COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two suspects appeared in court on Friday morning after being charged with theft and armed robbery. Columbus police say Michael McCarter and Dwayne Neely turned themselves into police custody on January 18 after the deadly Sept. 2022 shooting of 20-year-old Steven Daniels.
COLUMBUS, GA

