FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wltz.com
Former coworker talks on Lamar Vickerstaff, father of Opelika Baby Jane Doe
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Piecing together the story of exactly what happened to Opelika’s Baby Jane Doe. Tonight we are learning more about the father of the child now identified as. . In January 2006,. was born. Opelika’s Baby Jane Doe now has an identity after the unidentified skeletal...
wltz.com
Family fundraising for medical bills of Phenix City teen shot in the head
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The family of a teenager shot in the head in Phenix City now has mounting medical bills as the 16-year-old remains in critical condition. Christy Moore was accidentally shot at a Phenix City park in early January. A “Spirit Night” of fundraising will be held in...
Auburn woman dies in single-vehicle crash
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — An Auburn woman was fatally injured in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening. Phebe Foy, 48, was pronounced deceased at the accident scene. The car she was driving struck a deer and left the roadway before striking a tree. The accident happened around 5:28 p.m. on AL-120 near mile marker 1 […]
wltz.com
Stolen Phenix City vehicle leads to 2 Columbus juveniles arrested
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A stolen Phenix City vehicle leads to two juvenile suspects being arrested by Columbus police near Gateway Road Walmart. Police say on Jan. 18, at about 10:15 p.m., patrol units with Columbus police received information on a reported stolen vehicle from Phenix City. Officers found the...
wltz.com
Genealogist who found Opelika Jane Doe’s parents breaks down process
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika’s Baby Jane Doe case is one that’s still touching the hearts of folks in the community. After the case went cold for nearly 11 years, Thursday, we finally learned her name -- Amore Wiggins and the name of the man accused of her murder, her father Lamar Vickerstaff Jr.
wltz.com
MORE DETAILS: Who is Lamar Vickerstaff, father of ID’d Opelika Jane Doe
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The story of Amore Wiggins has been unfolding for over a decade now with so many unanswered questions, especially surrounding the man accused of her murder -- her biological father. Very few details are available about Amore’s father, Lamar Vickerstaff. However, the 50-year-old is from Opelika,...
Deadly Eufaula crash claims the life of Randolph County man
EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL)— Wednesday, Jan. 18, a fatal Eufaula crash claimed the life of one Randolph County man. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) the crash occurred at 3:40 a.m. and involved two commercial vehicles. ALEA says Michael Stewart, 49, of Cuthbert, Ga. was critically injured when the poultry truck he was driving […]
wltz.com
Expert breaks down DNA technique used to identify Opelika’s Baby Jane Doe
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police have been working to learn the child’s identity for more than a decade with no success but thanks to new technology they were able to learn not just her identity but also that of her parents. A technique that’s been used to solve...
Alabama mother of three among dozens facing active arrest warrants over trash bills
It wasn't until days later, after the mother had spent a weekend incarcerated in the Chambers County Jail, that she learned she'd been arrested on a warrant issued over her failure to pay a $94 trash bill at her home in Valley, Alabama.
opelikaobserver.com
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
HARDWOOD, LLC, Plaintiff v. Case No.: CV-2022-900402.00. A tract or parcel of land designated as: Lot 9, Lower Acres Estates Subdivision, being. More particularly described as follows, to wit: Commence at the Southwest corner of Section 8, Township 17 North, Range 27 East, in Lee County, Alabama; thence run North 88 degrees 50 minutes 49 seconds East, 485.92 feet; thence.
Eufaula Police: Severe motorcycle crash leaves one in critical condition
EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – On Monday, a motorcyclist suffered severe injuries after a crash on South Eufaula Avenue. According to the Eufaula Alabama Police Department, around 2:08 p.m., first responders were dispatched to a single-motorcycle crash on the 3300 block of South Eufaula Avenue. After arriving at the scene, authorities located the victim, a 61-year-old […]
Opelika Police set to reveal significant update in Baby Jane Doe case
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A significant update in Opelika’s Baby Jane Doe case is slated to be announced Thursday by Opelika police. The community may finally hear who investigators believe the little girl is, what happened to her, and who they allege is responsible. We may finally be able to speak Baby Jane Doe’s true […]
CPD arrest Columbus man after firing shots at local property owners on Ramsey Street
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Tuesday, at 4:04 p.m., Columbus Police Officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of Ramsey Road in response to a report of shots being fired in the area. According to the Columbus Police Department, two victims reported that an unknown male with a firearm was on their property. When the […]
wltz.com
Opelika Baby Jane Doe’s mother creates GoFundMe for child’s funeral expenses
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The mother of Opelika Baby Jane Doe, now identified as Amore Wiggins, asks for the public’s assistance with funeral arrangements for her daughter. Opelika investigators say Sherry Wiggins had not seen or heard from her daughter since a Virginia court awarded Amore’s biological father, Lamar Vickerstaff and his wife, Ruth, custody in 2009.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
wtvy.com
Arrest made in Eufaula weekend shooting
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - An arrest has been made for the Saturday night shooting at a south Eufaula Avenue establishment, according to a Facebook post from the Eufaula Police Department. Billy Benefield, 43, of Eufaula was arrested on Monday for Attempted Murder for his alleged involvement. He is currently being...
Opelika Police, FBI search near Baby Jane Doe site, will not confirm connection
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The mobile home and woods where the remains of Baby Jane Doe were located in January 2012 is once again surrounded by yellow crime scene tape. Wednesday afternoon, January 18th, Opelika police confirmed they are serving a search warrant at the property along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation regarding an […]
COLUMBUS: Police investigate robbery on Milgen Road
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Officials are responding to a bank robbery on Milgen Road, according to the Columbus Police Department. There is heavy police presence at the Wells Fargo on the 5500 block Milgen Road. Police say no injures are reported at this time. WRBL News 3 will keep you updated with new information as […]
wltz.com
Suspects in Columbus shooting charged with theft and armed robbery
Columbus, Ga — COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two suspects appeared in court on Friday morning after being charged with theft and armed robbery. Columbus police say Michael McCarter and Dwayne Neely turned themselves into police custody on January 18 after the deadly Sept. 2022 shooting of 20-year-old Steven Daniels.
ABC 33/40 News
"I'm not living back here; "Coosa Co. residents cleaning up after Thursday's tornado
On Sunday in Coosa County, Alabama State Emergency Management assessors finished surveying the damage caused by an EF-3 tornado on Thursday. Coosa County EMA Director Sheldon Hutchinson said 53 homes along with countless other structures were impacted and seven people injured. He said the impacts on those 53 homes ranged...
