ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, NY

Comments / 0

Related
wxhc.com

Two Syracuse Men Strike Victim in Head Causing Serious Injury in Virgil

Two Syracuse men have been arrested by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office after a physical altercation that occurred in the Town of Virgil. Through an investigation conducted by officer’s, they were able to determine that 28 year old Carmen J. Sarno and 56 year old Carmen A. Sarno, both of Syracuse, both engaged in a physical altercation with a victim, who was not known to them.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Voice

Fugitive Caught: Wanted NY Man Apprehended At I-91 Rest Area In Middletown

A man wanted in New York State was apprehended by authorities at a rest area on a Connecticut highway. Just before 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, Connecticut State Police troopers in Middlesex County responded to the I-91 northbound rest area in Middletown after receiving information that the subject of an active extraditable arrest warrant in the State of New York may be in the area, in possession of a tan Buick LeSabre displaying a New York registration.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
flackbroadcasting.com

State Police: North Country resident accused in Jefferson County shoplifting case

WATERTOWN- A North Country resident is accused of shoplifting in Jefferson County, authorities say. Alexis M. Sobek, 22, of Carthage, NY was arrested Wednesday night by the New York State Police (Watertown). Sobek was officially charged with one misdemeanor count each of petit larceny and criminally possessing a controlled substance in the seventh-degree.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Man who attacked neighbor with baseball bat draws prison term

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - An Alexandria Bay man was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in state prison for assaulting his neighbor with a baseball bat. Patrick Belden was found guilty of burglary, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, menacing and criminal mischief after a trial last November. Belden was...
ALEXANDRIA BAY, NY
wwnytv.com

State completes investigation into Samaritan Summit Village death

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A state investigation concluded that a Samaritan Summit Village skilled nursing facility resident died in October because of a lack of constant supervision. The resident, who had dementia and a history of wandering, refused to wear a monitoring device called a Wanderguard despite several attempts...
WATERTOWN, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police out of the Horseheads Barracks arrested several persons following a vehicle and traffic stop on State Route 13 in the Town of Veteran.

The New York State Police out of the Horseheads Barracks arrested several persons following a vehicle and traffic stop on State Route 13 in the Town of Veteran. State Police stopped a vehicle for speeding on State Route 13 in the Town of Veteran and ascertained that the vehicle had been reported stolen in the City of Ithaca. Following an investigation at the scene a quantity of cocaine and four illegal loaded handguns were located inside the vehicle. Two of the handguns had defaced serial numbers. As a result of the investigation the following subjects were arrested:
HORSEHEADS, NY
wwnytv.com

Father who lied about son’s death admits to crimes

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A father who lied to co-workers and friends that his four year old son had died of leukemia pleaded guilty to grand larceny Wednesday in Jefferson County Court. Kaleb Stevens, who was 30 when he was arrested last October, pleaded to two counts of grand...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

New York drug trafficker faces up to 36 years in PA prison

Bradford County, Pa. — A New York man who was apprehended at a Sayre, Pa. Best Western Hotel with large quantities of drugs was sentenced in Bradford County on Thursday. He could spend up to 36 years in prison for his crimes. Tuan T. Vo, 36, of Owego, NY, was found guilty by a Bradford County jury in November of 2022 of possessing over 2.5 grams of methamphetamine and over...
SAYRE, PA
truecountry935.com

Maine State Police Warn of New Scam

Maine State Police, on their Facebook page, are warning of a scam of phone solicitations asking for donations for fallen Troopers and Law Enforcement Officers.
MAINE STATE
WHEC TV-10

MCSO asking for help to identify Pittsford jewelry store robbery suspect

PITTSFORD, N.Y. Police are asking for help in identifying a suspect after an armed robbery at a local jewelry store. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at The Source Fine Jewelers on Monroe Avenue in Pittsford. The robbery happened around 2 p.m. Monday. Deputies say it was so quick and left employees a little shaken up.
TOWN OF PITTSFORD, NY
WKTV

TSA officers stop handguns at airport security checkpoints in Upstate New York

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers stopped a total of 23 handguns at security checkpoints at airports in Upstate New York, in 2022. TSA officers detected 6,542 firearms at airport security checkpoints nationwide, in 2022 which is a spike from the 4,432 detected in 2019. In 2022, 88% of those guns were loaded.
ALBANY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy