Former St. Albans police officer found not guilty of assault
Mark Schwartz, 34, of Cambridge, was acquitted of a simple assault charge on Friday. The charge stemmed from a February 2019 incident. Read the story on VTDigger here: Former St. Albans police officer found not guilty of assault.
Man arrested for allegedly touching two juveniles inappropriately
The suspect allegedly had inappropriate contact with juvenile males in Broadalbin and Johnstown.
Two Syracuse Men Strike Victim in Head Causing Serious Injury in Virgil
Two Syracuse men have been arrested by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office after a physical altercation that occurred in the Town of Virgil. Through an investigation conducted by officer’s, they were able to determine that 28 year old Carmen J. Sarno and 56 year old Carmen A. Sarno, both of Syracuse, both engaged in a physical altercation with a victim, who was not known to them.
Fugitive Caught: Wanted NY Man Apprehended At I-91 Rest Area In Middletown
A man wanted in New York State was apprehended by authorities at a rest area on a Connecticut highway. Just before 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, Connecticut State Police troopers in Middlesex County responded to the I-91 northbound rest area in Middletown after receiving information that the subject of an active extraditable arrest warrant in the State of New York may be in the area, in possession of a tan Buick LeSabre displaying a New York registration.
State Police: North Country resident accused in Jefferson County shoplifting case
WATERTOWN- A North Country resident is accused of shoplifting in Jefferson County, authorities say. Alexis M. Sobek, 22, of Carthage, NY was arrested Wednesday night by the New York State Police (Watertown). Sobek was officially charged with one misdemeanor count each of petit larceny and criminally possessing a controlled substance in the seventh-degree.
North Country man charged with intoxicated driving in Jefferson County: Troopers
CHAMPION- A North Country man is accused of intoxicated driving in Jefferson County, authorities say. Christopher P. Robertson, 30, of Chaumont, NY was arrested Wednesday late afternoon by the New York State Police (Carthage). He is officially charged with one count of operating a motor vehicle (w/a .08 of 1% BAC).
Man accused of transporting stolen goods across state lines
A Chinese citizen accused of stealing items from several different states and then bringing them back to his home in Colonie has been charged.
Man who attacked neighbor with baseball bat draws prison term
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - An Alexandria Bay man was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in state prison for assaulting his neighbor with a baseball bat. Patrick Belden was found guilty of burglary, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, menacing and criminal mischief after a trial last November. Belden was...
State completes investigation into Samaritan Summit Village death
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A state investigation concluded that a Samaritan Summit Village skilled nursing facility resident died in October because of a lack of constant supervision. The resident, who had dementia and a history of wandering, refused to wear a monitoring device called a Wanderguard despite several attempts...
College Co-Ed Wanted in Connection with Chick-fil-A Crime
This is why we can't have nice things. While the Hudson Valley is still clamoring for a local Chick-fil-A to call their own, other New Yorkers are allegedly using the chicken chain to commit larceny. Have no fear, New Yorkers are on the case. Whether it's to seek justice for...
State Police out of the Horseheads Barracks arrested several persons following a vehicle and traffic stop on State Route 13 in the Town of Veteran.
The New York State Police out of the Horseheads Barracks arrested several persons following a vehicle and traffic stop on State Route 13 in the Town of Veteran. State Police stopped a vehicle for speeding on State Route 13 in the Town of Veteran and ascertained that the vehicle had been reported stolen in the City of Ithaca. Following an investigation at the scene a quantity of cocaine and four illegal loaded handguns were located inside the vehicle. Two of the handguns had defaced serial numbers. As a result of the investigation the following subjects were arrested:
Father who lied about son’s death admits to crimes
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A father who lied to co-workers and friends that his four year old son had died of leukemia pleaded guilty to grand larceny Wednesday in Jefferson County Court. Kaleb Stevens, who was 30 when he was arrested last October, pleaded to two counts of grand...
New York drug trafficker faces up to 36 years in PA prison
Bradford County, Pa. — A New York man who was apprehended at a Sayre, Pa. Best Western Hotel with large quantities of drugs was sentenced in Bradford County on Thursday. He could spend up to 36 years in prison for his crimes. Tuan T. Vo, 36, of Owego, NY, was found guilty by a Bradford County jury in November of 2022 of possessing over 2.5 grams of methamphetamine and over...
Maine State Police Warn of New Scam
Maine State Police, on their Facebook page, are warning of a scam of phone solicitations asking for donations for fallen Troopers and Law Enforcement Officers.
Chemung County man dies after staying in a condemned house, 4 others injured
A Chemung County man is dead after staying in a house that was condemned in July of 2022. Four other people were also sent to the hospital from carbon monoxide exposure.
Warning People By Flashing Your Headlights, Is It Legal In New York?
When I was a kid, before getting my drivers license, I noticed oncoming cars occasionally flashing their headlights at my mom as they passed by. My mother told me that those drivers were warning her that there was a cop ahead. This tradition has carried on for decades BUT is it legal?
MCSO asking for help to identify Pittsford jewelry store robbery suspect
PITTSFORD, N.Y. Police are asking for help in identifying a suspect after an armed robbery at a local jewelry store. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at The Source Fine Jewelers on Monroe Avenue in Pittsford. The robbery happened around 2 p.m. Monday. Deputies say it was so quick and left employees a little shaken up.
Missing Herkimer County man found deceased
A man reported missing out of Herkimer County was found dead, police said.
Did Anyone Lose a Jeep? Vehicle Discovered in Hudson Valley Woods
It's not every day you stumble across a Jeep in the woods. It's not uncommon for people to spend time treasure hunting in the Hudson Valley. Weekenders flock to the area's top hiking spots, even during the winter months, to enjoy all of the natural beauty that the region has to offer.
TSA officers stop handguns at airport security checkpoints in Upstate New York
ALBANY, N.Y. -- Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers stopped a total of 23 handguns at security checkpoints at airports in Upstate New York, in 2022. TSA officers detected 6,542 firearms at airport security checkpoints nationwide, in 2022 which is a spike from the 4,432 detected in 2019. In 2022, 88% of those guns were loaded.
