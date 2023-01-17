Read full article on original website
Depleted Bills produce a dud in playoff loss to Bengals
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Adversity finally caught up to the Buffalo Bills, who were left depleted and defeated while closing an emotionally draining season two wins short of their Super Bowl aspirations. Unable to draw on the motivational inspiration of injured teammate Von Miller displaying the...
Bengals return to AFC championship with 27-10 rout of Bills
Cincinnati advances to consecutive AFC championship games for the first time in franchise history and will again travel to play the Kansas City Chiefs.
Cowboys kicker extends postseason woes with 5th missed PAT
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — (AP) — Dallas kicker Brett Maher missed his fifth extra point of the postseason when his first attempt against San Francisco was blocked. The Cowboys stuck with Maher for the divisional-round game against the 49ers on Sunday even after he set an NFL record with four misses last Monday night against Tampa Bay before making his final try.
Cowboys RB Tony Pollard injures ankle vs. SF; ruled out
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — (AP) — Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard was carted off the field late in the first half of Sunday's divisional-round game against San Francisco after injuring his left ankle and was ruled out for the rest of the game. Pollard got hurt when...
What are NFL players wearing on their necks?
If you've been watching any NFL games recently, you might have noticed some players sporting white (or in some cases, black) horseshoe-shaped collars around their necks. But what are they?
The unbreakable bond that helped these 49ers fuel the best defense in the NFL
DRE GREENLAW HAD a football and Fred Warner had a plan. This is the way things often work among the 49ers' linebacker group: Warner, who describes himself as "the big brother, the pappy," is the professor, Greenlaw and Azeez Al-Shaair are the recipients of his wisdom. In this instance, Warner floated his latest idea as they were sitting on the bench with the rest of the San Francisco defense in the final minutes of a convincing Week 14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Bengals fans celebrate win, look forward to AFC title game
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – The Cincinnati Bengals are headed back to the AFC Championship game after beating the Buffalo Bills 27-10 Sunday. Members of the Columbus Bengals Nation gathered at The Pub in Gahanna to watch the game and celebrate the win. Fans showed up and showed out in their favorite Bengals attire. Tom Magin, […]
NFL playoffs divisional round game picks, schedule, odds, injuries
The NFL playoffs' divisional-round schedule for the 2022 season is stacked with great matchups, and we have you covered with what you need to know heading into the weekend. Our NFL Nation reporters bring us the biggest keys to every game and a bold prediction for each matchup. Additionally, ESPN...
Mike Trout says back injury has been 'nonissue' for months
NEW YORK --Mike Trout feels pain-free as the start of spring training approaches. The Los Angeles Angels' three-time American League MVP was sidelined between July 12 and Aug. 19 last year by an injury to his upper back and ribcage. After returning, he hit .308 with 16 homers and 29 RBIs in 40 games for an overall season batting average of .283 with 40 homers and 80 RBIs in 119 games.
Sources: Lakers' Anthony Davis could return as early as next week
Los Angeles Lakers All-Star Anthony Davis continues to make pain-free progress on his right foot and there's optimism for a return to the lineup as soon as late next week, sources told ESPN on Friday. The Lakers start a five-game trip Jan. 28 in Boston. Davis, who has been out...
