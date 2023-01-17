DRE GREENLAW HAD a football and Fred Warner had a plan. This is the way things often work among the 49ers' linebacker group: Warner, who describes himself as "the big brother, the pappy," is the professor, Greenlaw and Azeez Al-Shaair are the recipients of his wisdom. In this instance, Warner floated his latest idea as they were sitting on the bench with the rest of the San Francisco defense in the final minutes of a convincing Week 14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO