Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WCJB
Gainesville Police officers arrest woman for $25,000 DUI hit-and-run
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers arrested 23-year-old Valentina Cardenas late Friday night after a hit-and-run causing thousands in damages. Cardenas, under the influence of alcohol and LSD, hit a nearby parked car causing approximately $20,000 in damages. The victim’s car was pushed into another nearby vehicle, causing approximately $5,000 in damages.
WCJB
53-year-old Ocala man arrested after threatening man with chainsaw
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies arrested 53-year-old Chuck Legette this Wednesday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery. Deputies say Legette threatened to hurt another man with a chainsaw before battering him. Deputies responded to a home on Southwest 16th Avenue, where they found...
villages-news.com
Villager ordered to appear at arraignment after fight over seat at restaurant
A Villager has been ordered to appear at an arraignment after a fight over a seat at the bar at a popular restaurant in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Julie Ann Marsh, 56, of the Village of Pine Ridge, has been ordered to appear at an arraignment set for 9 a.m. Feb. 20 in Sumter County Court.
WCJB
Man is charged with aggravated battery and false imprisonment in Gilchrest County
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A dispute with his landlord ended with a man from Trenton behind bars in Gilchrist County. Deputies were called to a residence near SW 50th Avenue in Trenton for a tenant-landlord issue. After an investigation deputies arrested Harvey Joe Slayton Junior for several felonies. These include...
WCJB
67-year-old is arrested for mistreatment of animals
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have a TV20 news update on an animal abuse case in Alachua County. A woman, who some neighbors say has a long history of mistreating animals has been arrested. Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 67-year-old Loren Cava. According to court documents, Cava is accused...
WCJB
Dunnellon brothers arrested after neighbor finds dead dog hanging from a fence
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - A resident of SW 47th St. in Dunnellon called Marion County sheriff deputies and said he noticed a large brown Doodle-type dog was hanging off of his fence. “It should have never happened that was my first reaction it should have never happened, but it did...
2 teens, adult charged in shooting death of missing Sumter County juvenile
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — Two teens and a man were arrested in connection with the death of missing juvenile Jontae Solomon Haywood, who was later found shot to death, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Tervaris Eugene Jackson Jr.,...
WCJB
Gainesville man arrested for repeatedly stalking two women
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers arrested 24-year-old Jeremiah Nelson Friday afternoon after he appeared on two Gainesville women’s property repeatedly. Nelson was warned by officers to not return to the women’s property after being stopped by law enforcement in December of last year. Despite the warning,...
WCJB
‘We’re praying for the family’: Suspect in murder case identified after body was discovered in Micanopy
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) -Sheriff’s deputies are charging Joshua hall, 36, with murder after being arrested last month for bringing a loaded gun onto an RTS bus in Gainesville. Deputies say they connected Hall to the body of Corey Grimmage, 36. They say Hall shot Grimmage multiple times leaving his body on a dirt road.
villages-news.com
Strange behavior leads to man’s arrest at apartment complex
Strange behavior led to a man’s arrest at an apartment complex. Troy Luke Holley, 24, who lives at the Parkside East Village apartments in Lady Lake, was going door to door “looking for an Ocala Police Department officer,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When a deputy attempted to speak to Holley, he “started crying” and was using “indistinguishable words.” A deputy noticed that Holley was holding a black object and the deputy drew his service revolver. Holley initially refused to drop the object.
WCJB
‘We looked and it was missing’: 3 men arrested in connection to catalytic converter theft in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - On December 28th, three men were arrested in connection to catalytic converter theft reported in Ocala. The trio, 18-year-old Shancello Gazich, 19-year-old Michael Antunez and 25-year-old Franko Louis were arrested miles away, by Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies. Deputies found 13 stolen catalytic converters in their trunk.
WCJB
Trenton man arrested on several felony charges, includes aggravated battery with a deadly weapon
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A Trenton man is behind bars in Gilchrist County on multiple charges. Last Friday, Gilchrist County sheriff’s deputies were called to a residence near Southwest 50th Avenue in Trenton for a tenant/landlord issue. After an extensive investigation, deputies arrested Harvey Joe Slayton Jr. for several...
News4Jax.com
Palatka police make arrest in deadly 2022 stabbing
PALATKA, Fla. – The Palatka Police Department on Wednesday announced an arrest in a deadly stabbing that was reported in May 2022. According to the incident report narrative, officers were dispatched to South 14th Street in reference to a stabbing. That’s where police found the body of a 22-year-old man, who they said had been stabbed multiple times.
‘Long-time’ Citrus County drug dealer arrested, deputies say
A "long-time" Citrus County drug dealer was arrested Thursday after deputies said he failed to outrun authorities who tried to stop him for a minor traffic violation.
WESH
Suspect shot and killed by Lake County deputies after standoff
CLERMONT, Fla. — The Lake County Sheriff's Office says a well-being check turned into an armed standoff on Friday. Officials say deputies were called to 9201 Pine Island Rd., in an unincorporated area of Clermont, for a well-being check on the homeowner. Investigators identified him as 69-year-old Donald Charles...
Jacksonville Fire and Rescue captain facing domestic battery charge in Clay County
A Jacksonville Fire and Rescue captain is facing charges of domestic battery in Clay County after he was arrested New Year’s Eve for shoving and knocking a female victim unconscious, deputies said.
WCJB
Alachua County deputies arrest murder suspect after body found in Micanopy
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - More than a month after a body was found in Micanopy, Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested the man they suspect of shooting the victim who was already in jail for bringing guns onto an RTS bus. Deputies arrested Joshua Hall, 36, on Dec....
Independent Florida Alligator
Micanopy resident arrested on suspicion of homicide
A Micanopy resident faces a homicide charge after Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies connected him to the bloody scene of a murder in the rural town 14 miles away from Gainesville. Corey Grimmage, 37-year-old Gainesville resident, was fatally shot off Northeast Sixth Avenue in Micanopy. Over a month later,...
villages-news.com
Driver arrested after fleeing scene of crash which injured mother and daughter
A driver has been arrested after fleeing the scene of a crash which injured a mother and her daughter. The crash occurred at 5:20 p.m. Jan. 12 on Cherry Lake Road near Keystone Lane and caused traumatic injuries to 54-year-old Lisa Oliver of Howey-in-the-Hills, according an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Oliver and her daughter, who had been a passenger in Oliver’s tan Ford F-150, were both transported by Lake EMS to Ocala Regional Medical Center.
Fugitive Friday: Up to $3,000 cash reward for tip leading to arrest of Jacksonville man
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help in another “Fugitive Friday.” Anyone with information that leads to an arrest may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $3,000, the sheriff’s office said.
Comments / 8