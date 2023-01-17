ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

WCJB

Gainesville Police officers arrest woman for $25,000 DUI hit-and-run

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers arrested 23-year-old Valentina Cardenas late Friday night after a hit-and-run causing thousands in damages. Cardenas, under the influence of alcohol and LSD, hit a nearby parked car causing approximately $20,000 in damages. The victim’s car was pushed into another nearby vehicle, causing approximately $5,000 in damages.
WCJB

53-year-old Ocala man arrested after threatening man with chainsaw

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies arrested 53-year-old Chuck Legette this Wednesday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery. Deputies say Legette threatened to hurt another man with a chainsaw before battering him. Deputies responded to a home on Southwest 16th Avenue, where they found...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

67-year-old is arrested for mistreatment of animals

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have a TV20 news update on an animal abuse case in Alachua County. A woman, who some neighbors say has a long history of mistreating animals has been arrested. Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 67-year-old Loren Cava. According to court documents, Cava is accused...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville man arrested for repeatedly stalking two women

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers arrested 24-year-old Jeremiah Nelson Friday afternoon after he appeared on two Gainesville women’s property repeatedly. Nelson was warned by officers to not return to the women’s property after being stopped by law enforcement in December of last year. Despite the warning,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

Strange behavior leads to man’s arrest at apartment complex

Strange behavior led to a man’s arrest at an apartment complex. Troy Luke Holley, 24, who lives at the Parkside East Village apartments in Lady Lake, was going door to door “looking for an Ocala Police Department officer,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When a deputy attempted to speak to Holley, he “started crying” and was using “indistinguishable words.” A deputy noticed that Holley was holding a black object and the deputy drew his service revolver. Holley initially refused to drop the object.
LADY LAKE, FL
News4Jax.com

Palatka police make arrest in deadly 2022 stabbing

PALATKA, Fla. – The Palatka Police Department on Wednesday announced an arrest in a deadly stabbing that was reported in May 2022. According to the incident report narrative, officers were dispatched to South 14th Street in reference to a stabbing. That’s where police found the body of a 22-year-old man, who they said had been stabbed multiple times.
PALATKA, FL
WESH

Suspect shot and killed by Lake County deputies after standoff

CLERMONT, Fla. — The Lake County Sheriff's Office says a well-being check turned into an armed standoff on Friday. Officials say deputies were called to 9201 Pine Island Rd., in an unincorporated area of Clermont, for a well-being check on the homeowner. Investigators identified him as 69-year-old Donald Charles...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Micanopy resident arrested on suspicion of homicide

A Micanopy resident faces a homicide charge after Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies connected him to the bloody scene of a murder in the rural town 14 miles away from Gainesville. Corey Grimmage, 37-year-old Gainesville resident, was fatally shot off Northeast Sixth Avenue in Micanopy. Over a month later,...
MICANOPY, FL
villages-news.com

Driver arrested after fleeing scene of crash which injured mother and daughter

A driver has been arrested after fleeing the scene of a crash which injured a mother and her daughter. The crash occurred at 5:20 p.m. Jan. 12 on Cherry Lake Road near Keystone Lane and caused traumatic injuries to 54-year-old Lisa Oliver of Howey-in-the-Hills, according an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Oliver and her daughter, who had been a passenger in Oliver’s tan Ford F-150, were both transported by Lake EMS to Ocala Regional Medical Center.
HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS, FL

