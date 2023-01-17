Strange behavior led to a man’s arrest at an apartment complex. Troy Luke Holley, 24, who lives at the Parkside East Village apartments in Lady Lake, was going door to door “looking for an Ocala Police Department officer,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When a deputy attempted to speak to Holley, he “started crying” and was using “indistinguishable words.” A deputy noticed that Holley was holding a black object and the deputy drew his service revolver. Holley initially refused to drop the object.

LADY LAKE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO