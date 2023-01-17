ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shipshewana, IN

The small Indiana town that makes you feel like you’re in a Hallmark movie, according to Best Life

By Izzy Karpinski
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18rAjw_0kHXaFW000

SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. — Hallmark movies may tell stories about people from all different walks of life, but one of the classic themes is the appreciation of small town living.

A new list is celebrating that aspect, and Shipshewana, Indiana made the cut.

The town of less than 1,000 was featured in Best Life’s list of “ 10 Small Towns in the U.S. That Feel Like You’re in a Hallmark Movie .”

Will In-N-Out ever come to Indiana? This is what the company told us

“Hallmark movies almost always feature a small, welcoming community where the heroine can escape [the] busy big city she hails from. That’s exactly the kind of feeling you’ll have when visiting Shipshewana, Indiana,” wrote Best Life.

The article featured commentary from Kim Parizek, of Boutique Travel Advisors , who said Shipshewana “will immediately teleport a visitor to a quieter and sweeter time.”

Shipshewana is known for its large Amish community, and it’s not uncommon to see buggies sharing the road with vehicles.

The area is also known for hosting the so-called largest flea market in the Midwest and cattle and dairy farms that are open to the public for tours.

“A Hallmark movie could quickly be based on this town with the social pressures of the outside world encroaching on their slower-paced lives,” Parizek told Best Life.

Other towns featured on the list include Skagway, Alaska, Rockport, Massachusetts, and Stillwater, Minnesota.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WANE-TV

Northeast Indiana columnist takes digs at tenderloin bill

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — If Indiana lawmakers can have some lighter moments, so can the people who cover them. That was the thinking behind the latest column from Steve Garbacz, Executive Editor at KPC Media, where he flat out rejected any notion the breaded pork tenderloin should be Indiana’s official state sandwich.
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

The Journal Gazette to axe Sunday paper, debut Weekend Edition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Friday, The Journal Gazette announced on its website it plans to move its Sunday paper to Saturday and debut a Weekend Edition paper. As a result, all the features readers typically see in the Sunday paper, will be added to the new Weekend Edition on Saturdays.
FORT WAYNE, IN
MetroTimes

Travel through time in this Benton Harbor home

We love a home with character, and this 1930s turret home in Benton Harbor has a lot of it — all for $249,000. Located at 1900 Colfax Ave., this four-bedroom home features an Italian marble fireplace, original light fixtures throughout, and a sunroom off of the main living room.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
abc57.com

Missing South Bend woman found

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Police Department has confirmed that 33-year-old Katherine Rivera of South Bend has been found. Rivera was last seen on Wednesday and was reported missing on Friday. Police have confirmed that she is safe.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WANE-TV

Unique new bakery about to open in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s a taste of home for Timea Csibi. Chimney cakes are a sweet treat that originated in Transylvania and are popular throughout Europe. Csibi and her family moved to the United State from Hungary in 2014 and settled in Fort Wayne in 2017. Now, she’ll share part of her heritage with her new home.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Clean Eatz meal prep, café opens on Illinois Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Clean Eatz, a “healthy café” that also offers meal prep, opened its doors Thursday at a new location on Fort Wayne’s west side. Located at 4916 Illinois Road, Clean Eatz offers a weekly meal plan menu with six meal choices and one pizza option.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Refurbished Smoky’s Records back on the market

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A local property investor has breathed new life into Smoky’s Records on Wells Street, which gathered dust for more than a decade after the 2006 death of Charles “Smoky” Montgomery. The retail space on the main level has been whiteboxed for...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

Pet Vet: Nicotine (Cigarette) Poisoning

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Some people have a hard time trying to kick the smoking habit, and if you have pets, there could be another important reason to do so. Cigarettes and tobacco products affect household pets too, and our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, joined us on 16 Saturday Morning to tell us everything we need to know.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WANE-TV

2 cars crash at intersection of Dupont and Auburn roads

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two cars collided Saturday at a busy intersection on the north side of Fort Wayne. Fort Wayne Police arrived to the scene around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Dupont and Auburn roads. A tow truck could be seen loading up the cars, and an officer was guiding traffic through the intersection.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Hit-and-run damages home on Fort Wayne’s northeast side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A home was damaged Saturday morning after an alleged hit-and-run on Fort Wayne’s northeast side. Fort Wayne Police and fire crews were investigating at the intersection of Kentucky and Curdes avenues. A car allegedly hit the house, causing extensive damage. The front bumper...
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

New bus company extends service to South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A new bus company is coming to South Bend, with service beginning at the end of January. Megabus, in partnership with Miller Transportation, is expanding its services to South Bend starting January 25. The partnership also reaches to other cities in the Midwest, including Chicago, Indianapolis, and Detroit.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Mallgoers concerned after weekend robbery

MISHAWAKA, Ind. --- A scary situation for a local woman and her young daughter in the University Park Mall parking lot on Sunday morning; when she was threatened with a knife, robbed, and touched inappropriately. “That really made me think twice of you know you have to watch your surroundings,...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WANE 15

Is the lack of snow normal in January in Indiana?

As of January 17, Indianapolis has only picked up a trace amount of snow for the month. Even since December 1, the beginning of meteorological winter, Indianapolis has only picked up 1.6″ of snowfall. Is this lack of snow normal in January in Indianapolis? How about across the state? Over the past five years, snowfall […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WNDU

‘Winter Restaurant Weeks’ headed to downtown South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A special promotion is headed back to South Bend!. South Bend’s showcase event, Winter Restaurant Weeks, seeks to highlight 22 local restaurants with value-priced menus, with 10 percent of the proceeds from each meal donated to the Beacon Children’s Hospital. Winter Restaurant Weeks...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy