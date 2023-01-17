Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Red and Black
Beloved Athens icon William Orten Carlton dies at 73
Athens legend William Orten Carlton, otherwise known as “Ort,” died at St. Mary’s hospital Saturday afternoon at 73 years old, according to Flagpole Magazine. Carlton was known for his influence on Athens culture, with a deep passion and enthusiasm for craft beer. He was also known for paving the way for the Athens beer scene, a strong foot in the music scene and a timeless essence.
Red and Black
Athens band The Shut-Ups release sixth album at downtown performance
Local five-piece power-pop band The Shut-Ups released their sixth album on Friday, Jan. 20, performing “The Shut-Ups Are Girls Singing Songs” live at Ciné in downtown Athens. The album aims to capture the perspectives and experiences of women. Although written by men, each song takes on the...
Red and Black
PHOTOS: The Shut-Ups perform album release show
The Shut-Ups celebrated the release of their sixth album, "The Shut-Ups Are Girls Singing Songs" with a performance at Ciné in Athens, Georgia, on Friday, Jan. 20. Opening up for the Athens-based band was guitar duo FLAP from Atlanta.
Red and Black
UGA alumna appointed College Factory Executive Director
Xernona Thomas has been named the executive director of College Factory, a nonprofit organization that provides college planning resources to youth in Northeast Georgia, effective Jan. 25, according to a press release. Thomas has three degrees from the University of Georgia, and was the first woman to serve as superintendent...
Red and Black
Private and public celebrations of life for Devin Willock announced
A private celebration of life will be held for Devin Willock in Athens on Saturday morning, according to a release from the University of Georgia Athletic Department. According to the release, members of the Georgia football program, student athletes, coaches, staff and UGA administration will be in attendance. A public...
Red and Black
RED & BLACK EXCLUSIVE: Athens hip-hop artist Ishues premieres 'Right Here' music video
For many years, Ismeal Cuthbertson, who is better known by his stage name, Ishues, didn’t know if he’d ever be able to perform his original hip-hop and rap-centered music in downtown Athens. Now, his plaque rests on a downtown Athens sidewalk, nestled in the form of a guitar pick, establishing him as an Athens music legend.
Red and Black
Lunar New Year foods at an Athens store near you
Lunar New Year marks the beginning of a new year on the lunar calendar and the arrival of spring. It is widely celebrated among East and Southeast Asian cultures, including Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean and other populations. This year, it begins on Jan. 22 and welcomes the year of the rabbit. Lunar New Year is seen as a time for togetherness with family, although customs vary from culture to culture, and even from family to family. Traditional dishes containing foods with symbolic meanings for the new year are feasted upon during this time. In preparation for this holiday, we have compiled a list of grocery stores around Athens where you can find Lunar New Year foods as well as other celebratory items.
LeCroy laid to rest after funeral in Toccoa, Willock family lawyers discuss legal action in Athens
Chandler LeCroy was laid to rest after a Wednesday afternoon funeral at the First Baptist Church in Toccoa. The 24 year-old recruiting staffer at the University of Georgia was killed in last Sunday morning’s crash on Barnett Shoals Road in Athens, the same wreck that claimed the life of Georgia Bulldog football player Devin Willock and injured two others. Lawyers for the Willock family say they will hold a news conference today to talk about possible legal action stemming from the fatal accident.
Funeral plans announced for UGA football player killed in car crash
ATHENS, Ga. — The family of the University of Georgia football player killed nearly a week ago announced plans to celebrate his life. A private service for Devin Willock will be held on Saturday in Athens. Members of the Georgia football program, coaches, student-athletes, staff and UGA administration will attend.
Red and Black
Video reveals Willock, McClendon left Athens club minutes before fatal accident
Surveillance video obtained by the Atlanta-Journal Constitution shows Devin Willock, Warren McClendon and other University of Georgia football players leaving Toppers International Showbar at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 15. The group was shown leaving the club about 15 minutes before the car crash that resulted in the death of...
Red and Black
Velvet Rope & MJ bring Janet and Michael Jackson tributes to Morton Theatre
On Jan. 20, the Morton Theatre hosted Velvet Rope & MJ, live tributes to Janet Jackson and Michael Jackson. Singers and dancers brought the lyrics and choreography of both artists to life in a concert-like stage performance, including costumes, background dancers and live music. At the group’s first show in...
thejournalonline.com
Highway 29 wreck
Anderson County deputies work at the scene of a wreck on Highway 29 near Cox Lake Road Saturday night. A vehicle left the road and rolled into a billboard. Medshore, QRV’s, along with Whitefield and Broadway firefighters also responded to the wreck. (Photo by David Rogers)
Red and Black
Report released detailing fatal car crash involving members of Georgia football program
The car crash that resulted in the death of University of Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruitment staff member Chandler LeCroy occurred after the Ford Expedition “failed to negotiate a left curve”, struck a curb and left Barnett Shoals Road, hitting two poles, two trees and another vehicle before resting against an apartment building, according to a crash report released by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.
Red and Black
Georgia’s win streak and SEC schedule comes to an end
On Jan. 21, the Georgia swim and dive teams concluded their SEC schedule with a road loss to Tennessee. Both the men and womens’ team fell, after a successful past weekend versus South Carolina. This loss broke the men’s six-meet winning streak. Over by the diving well, Georgia...
Red and Black
Devin Willock’s parents absent from Athens press conference called by injury law firm
A press conference was called by the personal injury law firm Go Big Injury Lawyers Thursday afternoon regarding Devin Willock. The conference was set to include the parents of Devin Willock, but they were not in attendance. The University of Georgia offensive lineman was killed in a car crash early...
WYFF4.com
FedEx truck veers off Anderson County road into field, leading to death of pony, witness says
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A crash on an Upstate road Thursday involving a FedEx truck led to the death of a pony, according to a nearby property owner. The crash happened just after 2 p.m. at Good Hope Church Road and Gentry Road, near Starr in Anderson County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol website.
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Eric ‘Corey’ Taylor, 31, of Monroe
Eric Corey Taylor, age 31 of Monroe, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, January 20, 2023 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with David Cato officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM – 3:00 PM prior to the service.
Red and Black
ACCPD blotter: Woman accidentally shot in foot and more
On Jan. 14 at around 3 p.m., the Athens-Clarke County Police Department received a report that a woman on Cone Drive was shot in the foot when her friend’s gun went off. The gun, which the suspect said was unloaded, went off two or three times, according to the report.
Red and Black
Sunday reads: This past week in Georgia sports
1 - The football team has changed dramatically over the past few days, losing players to both the NFL draft and the transfer portal. AD Mitchell — who has four touchdown catches in his four playoff games with the Bulldogs — transferred to Texas, while five-star tight end Arik Gilbert found his way to Nebraska. Meanwhile, Georgia acquired cornerback Smoke Bouie, a four-star recruit who only played in four games during his freshman season at Texas A&M.
Red and Black
Georgia drops first home game of the season to Vanderbilt 85-82
Georgia men's basketball fell 85-82 to Vanderbilt on Saturday, Jan 21. Head coach Mike White's suffered his first loss at home since becoming Georgia's lead man. Jabri Abdur-Rahim led Georgia with a career-high 21 points, going five-for-eight from behind the arc. "[Rahim] has come a long way," White said. "Arguably,...
