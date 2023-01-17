Lunar New Year marks the beginning of a new year on the lunar calendar and the arrival of spring. It is widely celebrated among East and Southeast Asian cultures, including Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean and other populations. This year, it begins on Jan. 22 and welcomes the year of the rabbit. Lunar New Year is seen as a time for togetherness with family, although customs vary from culture to culture, and even from family to family. Traditional dishes containing foods with symbolic meanings for the new year are feasted upon during this time. In preparation for this holiday, we have compiled a list of grocery stores around Athens where you can find Lunar New Year foods as well as other celebratory items.

ATHENS, GA ・ 3 HOURS AGO