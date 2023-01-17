BUFFALO, NY (WENY) — Attorney General Letitia James spent hours Wednesday holding a public hearing on the mental health crisis in Western New York. One out of five people will experience a mental illness in a given year according to the C-D-C. “We are failing the youth in a spectacular way when we are saying you need to go to a hospital you can’t be safe and that hospital environment is an added trigger,” said Mental Health Advocate Doug Hahn during the hearing.

