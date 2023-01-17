ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wkzo.com

Murder trial begins for man accused of killing Schoolcraft couple in 2021 crash

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A jury is set to decide the fate of a man accused of killing a Schoolcraft married couple in a car crash over a year-and-a-half ago. According to Kalamazoo County Assistant Prosecutor Aubrey Koches, high speeds and alcohol were factors in the crash that killed high school sweethearts Joel and Dolores Shaffer in May of 2021.
SCHOOLCRAFT, MI
wkzo.com

Battle Creek house fire causes approximately 100k in damage

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — No injuries were reported in a house fire in Battle Creek on Saturday, January 21, but it did cause around $100,000 dollars worth of damage according to authorities. The Battle Creek Fire Department responded to 371 West Jackson Street around 5:18 p.m. and...
BATTLE CREEK, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy