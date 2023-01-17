MARSHALL, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Three men who thought they were meeting up with 14-year-old children were arrested by Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies Thursday. WOOD TV-8 reports the 27-year-old Battle Creek man, a 49-year-old Portage man and a 33-year old man from Ghana who is living in Jackson were all arrested when they arrived at a location in Marshall.

