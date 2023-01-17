Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Peru protests: Machu Picchu closed indefinitely and tourists stranded
Peru has closed its famous tourist site Machu Picchu indefinitely over the ongoing protests against the country's new president. The government said it closed the site, and the Inca trail hike leading up to it, to protect tourists and citizens. Hundreds of people who were stuck for hours at the...
BBC
Tanzanian killed in Ukraine: We told him not to go
Nemes Tarimo's family in Tanzania warned him against agreeing to fight with Russian forces in Ukraine, but the 33-year-old had a big incentive to sign up. It is now three weeks since his relatives learnt of the news that confirmed their worst fears. He had died in combat. Everyone at...
Minister: Germany won't block Poland giving Ukraine tanks
The issue appeared to move close to a resolution late Sunday when Germany's top diplomat said her country would not object if Poland decided to send some of its Leopards to Ukraine.
BBC
US to designate Wagner Group as a transnational criminal organisation
The US will designate Russia's Wagner group, which is believed to have thousands of mercenaries in Ukraine, a "transnational criminal organisation". It will also impose fresh sanctions on the group and its support network next week, the White House said. "[It is] committing atrocities and human rights abuses in Ukraine...
BBC
Russia profile - Media
Television is the most powerful sector of the media industry and the main news source for most Russians, although its dominance is being eroded by the internet. The top national TV networks are either state-run or owned by companies with close links to the Kremlin. The government controls Channel One and Rossiya 1 - the leading channels - while state-run energy giant Gazprom owns NTV. The thriving pay-TV market is led by the satellite platform Tricolor.
BBC
India government criticises BBC's Modi documentary
The Indian government has criticised a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his role in the 2002 Gujarat riots. Foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said India: The Modi Question lacked objectivity and was propaganda. The first of the two-part series was aired in the UK on Tuesday. The...
Comments / 0