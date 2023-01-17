Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
arkansastechnews.com
Grad College Seeks Student Ambassadors
Eligible Arkansas Tech University students are encouraged to apply for the ATU Graduate Ambassador program through the ATU Graduate College. According to information provided by the ATU Graduate College, ATU Graduate Ambassadors “serve as official representatives of the ATU Office of Research and Graduate Studies to support potential graduate students by providing information, participating in recruitment activities and sharing their experiences at ATU.”
arkansastechnews.com
Virtual Conference for Women in Higher Ed March 3
The Arkansas Council of Women in Higher Education (ACWHE) will conduct it 2023 conference in a virtual environment from 9 a.m.-noon on Friday, March 3. Arkansas Tech University female faculty, staff and graduate students are eligible to participate free of charge. Conference registration is available at https://bit.ly/ACWHE2023. ATU female employees...
arkansastechnews.com
Smith Elected ATU Board of Trustees Chairman
Jim Smith of Fayetteville was elected by his fellow trustees to serve as chairman of the Arkansas Tech University Board of Trustees for the 2023 calendar year on Thursday, Jan. 19. Smith was appointed to a five-year term on the ATU Board of Trustees by Gov. Asa Hutchinson in January...
arkansastechnews.com
Spring 2023 Arkansas Radio Theatre Schedule Set
Arkansas Radio Theatre, an initiative that operates in association with the Arkansas Tech University Department of Communication and Media Studies, has announced its spring 2023 schedule. The series of 16 performances will air on KXRJ 91.9 FM and www.atu.edu/broadcast beginning at 7 p.m. each Saturday from Jan. 21 through May...
arkansastechnews.com
ATU Department of Music Sets Spring 2023 Concerts
The Arkansas Tech University Department of Music has released its spring 2023 schedule of performances. Concerts and recitals will also be available for listening and viewing at https://bit.ly/atumusiclive. Any changes to this schedule will also be reflected on www.atu.edu/calendar. Visit www.atu.edu/music or call (479) 968-0368 to learn more. • Joint...
arkansastechnews.com
Tech Tidbits: Busy Stretch in Schedule Begins at UAM
If the measure of a basketball team is how it responds to adversity, the 2022-23 Arkansas Tech Golden Suns are going to be just fine. Less than 48 hours after a 77-70 overtime loss to Southern Nazarene University, the Golden Suns bounced back on Saturday and put together perhaps their best performance of the season in a 76-50 dismantling of an Oklahoma Baptist team that entered the week unbeaten in Great American Conference play.
arkansastechnews.com
Pope County Donates Retired Police Car to ATCC
Pope County Judge Ben Cross and Pope County Sheriff Shane Jones have partnered with Arkansas Tech Career Center to donate a retired police cruiser for the benefit of ATCC students engaged in the study of criminal justice and law enforcement. “This resource will be of significant assistance to our criminal...
Lamar Schools cancel athletic events after student dies in crash
LAMAR, Arkansas — Lamar Schools announced it is canceling athletic events for the rest of the week after a student was killed in a crash Tuesday night. According to the crash report, 16-year-old Ashlynn Barnes was driving her car westbound on State Highway 164 just before 9 p.m. on Jan. 17 when she lost control of the vehicle and was ejected.
talkbusiness.net
UPDATE: Structurlam suspends operations, cuts jobs in Conway after Walmart contract abruptly ends
Structurlam Mass Timber Corp., a Canadian mass timber manufacturer, announced Wednesday (Jan. 18) it is temporarily suspending operations and reducing staff at its 288,000-square-foot Arkansas plant in Conway due to a customer contract cancellation with Bentonville-based Walmart Inc. “Decisions like this are never easy, especially when they impact our people,”...
Arkansas Woman Wins $1 Million Dollars in Arkansas Lottery Game
An Arkansas woman from Conway is now a millionaire thanks to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery "Play it Again" drawing. The woman who wants to remain anonymous thought it was a scam when she received a certified letter on Thursday, January 12, 2023, stating she had won $1 million dollars. The Faulkner County woman called the number on the letter and claimed her million-dollar prize from the ASL Claim Center in Little Rock. The claimant’s name was randomly selected from all the eligible entries players had submitted from non-winning instant scratch-off tickets.
Tim's Tavern | Where BBQ, mac-and-cheese, and good people all meet
BENTON, Ark. — There’s something so special about hole-in-the-wall restaurants, especially here in Arkansas. Often it’s at these locations where our community meets, business is conducted, and relationships are made. That's why we’re always looking for a good hole-in-the-wall to learn about, and this week we may have outdone ourselves!
Garland County sheriff says department will not enforce ATF gun stock law
Another Arkansas sheriff is saying his department will not enforce a recent federal gun stock rule.
southarkansassun.com
Hundreds Of Deer Carcasses Dumped In Arkansas Prompts Investigation
The hundreds of deer carcasses dumped on a landowner’s property in Arkansas have prompted an investigation. The investigation was launched by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, together with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, launched an investigation...
Lanes on I-30 in Benton clears after Tuesday morning crash
A crash on Interstate 30 in Benton has blocked traffic going eastbound Tuesday morning.
KTLO
2 boil orders issued, 2 remain in effect
Two boil water orders have been issued, while two remain in effect.According to the Arkansas Department of Health, boil orders have been issued for the Mountain View Waterworks system in Stone County and for the Mockingbird Hill Water Association in Newton County. The boil order for the Mountain View Waterworks...
Pope County cyclist on Sunday ride victim of dog attack
A man on a Sunday bicycle ride was attacked by multiple dogs and had to be airlifted to the hospital, according to the Pope County sheriff.
KARK
Winner of ‘Best Date Night Spot’ in Saline County
Rob and Jamie Gaston, the owners of the award-winning Copper Mule Table & Tap, bring us some of their menu favorites. Their bartender, Drake King, also joins us in the studio to whip up a specialty cocktail.
Arkansas police identify driver in deadly Sunday morning hit-and-run
Benton police announced that they have identified the vehicle and driver in a hit-and-run on Sunday that resulted in the death of a teen.
Traffic stop in Pope County leads to seizure of 19,000 fentanyl pills
Deputies with the Pope County Sheriff’s Office have announced the seizure of more than 19,000 fentanyl pills in a traffic stop recently.
Fentanyl pills, nearly a pound of other drugs found during reckless driver stop
LOGAN COUNTY, Ark. — According to a post by the Logan County Sheriff's office, on Jan. 13, the Sheriff’s Office received a reckless driver call from Caulksville west of Paris. When, Bobby Bridgman, 39, of London, Arkansas, was pulled over, the Patrol Sgt. Charly Moua searched his vehicle...
