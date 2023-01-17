Read full article on original website
C of O to host area appreciation dates
Area residents will have an opportunity to experience some of what C of O has to offer at a discount. The Keeter Center at College of the Ozarks will offer area appreciation Jan. 22 through Feb. 5 as a thank you to residents in the Tri-Lakes area community. Residents of...
Two Hollister students awarded at 2023 talent show
Two Hollister students were recognized for their talents after winning the Hollister School District Talent Show on Friday, Jan. 13. The talent show returned to Hollister after several years of being away, mostly due to the COVID pandemic. The 2023 show featured 21 Hollister Students, ranging from grades kindergarten to 12th grade, took to the stage to showcase their abilities in front of close to 200 attendees.
Trinity Christian Academy receives instrument donation
Trinity Christian Academy in Hollister has taken their first official steps toward the recreation of a student band thanks to a donation of instruments from the Jimmy Jack Foundation. On Friday, Jan. 6, members of the Jimmy Jack Foundation gathered at the Hollister private school to formally present Trinity Music...
Heated closed session shows Branson aldermen at odds
The retirement of Lisa Westfall as Branson City Clerk led to a contentious closed session of the Branson Board of Aldermen on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The meeting, which lasted over six hours, included a vote related to the retention of Cathy Stepp as city administrator. The vote was 3 to...
New beauty salon opens in Forsyth
A new salon opened its doors in Forsyth a few months ago. Suzi Q’s Beauty Shop, owned and operated by hairstylist Suzi Hicks, is at 210A Shadowrock Drive in Forsyth, directly across from the post office. Hicks said she currently offers a wide variety of services at her shop.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace makes a difference
A charitable organization in the Tri-Lakes area is helping to ensure no child sleeps on the floor. A local chapter of the Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a national organization whose mission it is to give beds to children in need, is continuing their focus to provide a bed, mattress and bedding to children in Stone and Taney counties.
Frontier flies away from Branson Airport
The struggle among airlines nationwide to keep pilots and flight crews is having a negative impact on the Branson Airport. Officials with the airport confirmed to Branson Tri-Lakes News, Frontier Airlines will not be providing commercial service to Branson in 2023. “At the moment we have no commercial service at...
TCAD Paramedic Saves Child’s Life
A Taney County Ambulance District dispatcher was recently presented a token for her efforts in the resuscitation of an infant, who experienced cardiac arrest in Taney County. In December of 2022, the TCAD Paramedics Communications Center received a 911 call for an infant with severely labored breathing. Paramedics were immediately dispatched to the residence, located in rural Taney County. While paramedics were responding, Emergency Medical Dispatcher Tosha Burns determined the patient’s condition was deteriorating. The infant patient had stopped breathing.
C of O to host pianist Sookkyung Cho
College of the Ozarks will host pianist Sookkyung Cho in a guest artist recital on Thursday and Friday, Jan. 26 and 27, at 7:30 p.m. in the Newman Recital Hall on the C of O campus. The recital is free and open to the public. Seating is available on a...
Summit co-owner pleads guilty to stealing
The co-owner of Summit Restaurant and Nightclub has pleaded guilty to stealing in an agreement with prosecutors. Quentin Pierce Evans, 24, entered a guilty plea on Friday, Jan. 13, in Taney County Court to a count of Stealing of $25,000 or more, a class C felony. Evans was arrested in...
