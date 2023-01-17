ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TCC boasts record number of Nursing students

By Glenn Schroeder
 5 days ago
A milestone for the Nursing program at Tulsa Community College.

TCC will see its largest number of nursing students with the start of the Spring, 2023 semester.

A press release reveals the school has admitted 125 new Nursing program students this month, increasing the total number of Nursing students at TCC to more than 400.

The TCC Nursing program will continue to add capacity each semester, resulting in additional 75 graduates each year by Autumn 2027.

TCC launched a summer start in the Career Mobility Track, and admitted 10 students who are scheduled to graduate in May from the TCC Nursing program.

