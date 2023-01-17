Read full article on original website
Stolen 1930 Model A Ford Huckster found in Poulsbo
Deputies with the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday they recovered a classic car stolen from a Poulsbo garage last weekend. The 1930 Model A Ford Huckster, which was in a garage in the 14000 block of Norbut Lane Northeast, was believed to have been stolen between 10 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, and 6 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15.
My Clallam County
Port Angeles skate park closed until further notice
PORT ANGELES – A car was still upside down in the deepest bowl of the skate park in Port Angeles Wednesday morning after a driver plowed through the fence along Race Street and plunged into the pit. PAPD Corporal Bruce Fernie tells us that as of Wednesday morning, no...
Tri-Cities travelers had highest rate of guns found in carry-ons in WA
Forgetting to check a firearm could lead to steep fines.
Two Sequim women dead of possible overdose, 7-year-old found at scene
A 7-year-old boy was found in a home at the 200 block of Dungeness Meadows in Sequim Monday afternoon with his dead mother and another deceased woman. Clallam County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call around 3:30 p.m. Jan. 16, where they found the women, ages 34 and 57, dead of apparent overdoses.
myeverettnews.com
In 4 Hours, Everett Police Make Over A Dozen Arrests In Evergreen Way Emphasis
On Thursday (January 19th), the Police Department in Everett, Washington conducted a 4-hour Emphasis on Evergreen Way in south Everett. The operation ran from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM and was centered on the area stretching south on Evergreen Way for three blocks from Casino Road. It extended north...
Bellingham man arrested for second-degree rape after a night of drinking
He remains in jail on a $25,000 appearance bond.
Detectives arrest suspected drug dealer in Sequim
The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a woman Wednesday for allegedly selling fentanyl and methamphetamine in Sequim. Nona Deanda, 69, is charged with four counts of delivery of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Detectives with the Olympic Peninsula Narcotics Enforcement Team (OPNET) arrested Deanda Wednesday and booked her into the Clallam County Jail.
