Anacortes, WA

MyNorthwest

Stolen 1930 Model A Ford Huckster found in Poulsbo

Deputies with the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday they recovered a classic car stolen from a Poulsbo garage last weekend. The 1930 Model A Ford Huckster, which was in a garage in the 14000 block of Norbut Lane Northeast, was believed to have been stolen between 10 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, and 6 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15.
POULSBO, WA
My Clallam County

Port Angeles skate park closed until further notice

PORT ANGELES – A car was still upside down in the deepest bowl of the skate park in Port Angeles Wednesday morning after a driver plowed through the fence along Race Street and plunged into the pit. PAPD Corporal Bruce Fernie tells us that as of Wednesday morning, no...
PORT ANGELES, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Detectives arrest suspected drug dealer in Sequim

The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a woman Wednesday for allegedly selling fentanyl and methamphetamine in Sequim. Nona Deanda, 69, is charged with four counts of delivery of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Detectives with the Olympic Peninsula Narcotics Enforcement Team (OPNET) arrested Deanda Wednesday and booked her into the Clallam County Jail.
SEQUIM, WA

