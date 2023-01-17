The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a woman Wednesday for allegedly selling fentanyl and methamphetamine in Sequim. Nona Deanda, 69, is charged with four counts of delivery of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Detectives with the Olympic Peninsula Narcotics Enforcement Team (OPNET) arrested Deanda Wednesday and booked her into the Clallam County Jail.

