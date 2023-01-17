ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
Recycle coffee canisters into cute, sealing kitchen storage containers with a few supplies

Kitchen organization can make or break your home environment. When there’s chaos in the main area of the house, it’s easy for everything else to feel cluttered and out of control. You might be tempted to go out and buy a bunch of fancy containers to keep your stuff in order and out of sight, but, before you do, we found a cute and clever way to recycle plastic coffee canisters into a stylish addition to the kitchen.
Best deals at Walmart this week

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. There are a ton of great deals to shop at Walmart today. You can score a new TV or new...
Amazon's Outlet Released Epic Winter Deals on Coat, Jackets, and Sweaters Starting at $9

These steep savings go up to 70 percent off We may be in the middle of winter, but that doesn't mean you have to pay full price for warm, cozy clothes for the season.  Amazon's massive outlet store is packed with new offers in every department — and right now, there are more than 10,000 outlet deals on clothing. There are all kinds of winter staples: coats, jackets, sweatshirts, sweaters, and more. And the savings are steep, with markdowns going up to 70 percent off.  Best Outlet Deals 59% Off: Locachy...
'The crepey skin on my 53-year-old arms is gone': Grab this anti-aging superstar for $12

It's a fact of life: As time goes by, your skin will gain laxity and start to wrinkle. Yes, aging is a privilege, but aging skin doesn't have to be part of the pleasure. A healthy, hydrated lifestyle combined with the right products that bring the anti-aging action can be a recipe for getting older gracefully. There's an Amazon superstar — Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion — that has all the ingredients you need to fix crinkly, crepey skin, and it's just $12.
Walmart has a 50-inch TV deal for under $200 today

It’s not often you can find a 4K TV for your home theater for less than $200, but one of the best 4K TV deals today is at Walmart, where you can get the onn. 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV for just $198. This is a savings of $40 from its regular price of $238, and a price this low is a bit of a rarity, even amongst the ongoing Walmart TV deals. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and in-store pickup is available for many locations.
These Lazy Girl Products Will Help You Be More Organized In 2023

Say goodbye to disorganization in the new year with these lazy girl-approved products. Get ready to tackle the new year easily by incorporating these 39 products into your routine. From smart storage solutions to time-saving tools, these items will help you stay organized and on top of things. Perfect for those who want to streamline their life without exerting too much effort.
Amazon Quietly Slashed Prices On Lodge Cookware By Up To 42 Percent

High-quality cast iron cookware will last for years, if not generations. A brand known for having some of the best cast iron skillets is Lodge. The Tennessee-based brand offers relatively affordable cast iron cookware and bakeware that are built to last. Crafting quality cast iron pieces for over 125 years, Lodge’s Dutch ovens, skillets, and grills have been staples in kitchens for well over a century. Classic cookware has never been easier to get with Lodge’s Amazon Storefront.
How To Store Lettuce So It Stays Crisp

A staple for salads and garnishes, lettuce is delicate: You might pull a head from the fridge only to find it limp, slimy, brown, or just plain past its prime. Here’s our guide to how to store lettuce so it stays crisp in the fridge for as long as possible.
Woman shows how to make Pandora rings look shiny again in minutes

Pandora is a favourite among jewellery fans, but unfortunately, pieces from the brand can and do get dirty. While there's a lot of advice out there on how to get Pandora jewellery clean again, one video certainly stands a cut above the rest - as it will have your rings glistening again in just minutes. Watch below:
Whatever You Do, Don't Store Your Toothbrush Here

There are a few general rules you should follow when brushing your teeth, and we're reminded of them every dentist visit. But nobody ever tells you where you should keep your toothbrush in between cleanings. There seems to be a debate online about where the best place to keep it is -- inside a cabinet, or definitely not inside a cabinet -- although professionals seem to agree on a few teeth hygiene no-nos.
