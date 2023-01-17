Read full article on original website
BBC
Khalfan Seif: Three charged with murder after Huddersfield stabbing
Three men have been charged with murder and robbery following the stabbing of Khalfan Seif in Huddersfield. Mr Seif died on Sunday 15 August after being stabbed at his Springdale Avenue home the night before. Sahil Ansar, 18, and Amaan Ansar, 19, both of Springdale Avenue, and Wahaab Said, 19,...
BBC
Ipswich gang killer's bid to reduce sentence rejected
A man jailed for his part in the murder of a teenager has had his appeal to reduce his sentence rejected. Tavis Spencer-Aitkens was stabbed 15 times and hit over the head with a glass bottle in Ipswich on 2 June 2018. Isaac Calver, now in his early 20s, and...
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
'Doomsday' Cult Mom Lori Vallow Bizarrely Smirks In Court After Suffering Blow Ahead Of Triple Murder Trial
Until a murder trial do them part. An Idaho judge flat-out denied a request by “Doomsday Cult Mom” Lori Vallow to hold a 30-minute defense strategy pow-wow with her co-defendant husband, Chad Daybell, ahead of their sensational triple murder trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.The couple will be facing their own doomsday court trial for the September 2019 murder of Vallow’s two children, Joshua J.J. Vallow, 7, and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, and the death of Daybell’s wife, Tammy, 49, in October 2019.The couple, who married two weeks after Tammy’s death, earned national fame when they jetted off to Hawaii after the children...
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
Georgia 15-year-old shoots father dead after seeing him abuse his mother for nine years
A teenager who allegedly admitted he killed his abusive father is being charged as an adult. 15-year-old Tucker Gales was put behind bars for the murder of his father Wesley Jordan Gales, 66.
‘Assassinated in cold blood’: activist killed protesting Georgia’s ‘Cop City’
Killing of Manuel Esteban Paez Terán, who opposed training facility, is ‘unprecedented’ in history of environmental activism, experts say
The 6-year-old Virginia student who shot his teacher wanted to light another teacher on fire and watch her die
The 6-year-old who shot his teacher allegedly wrote a note to another teacher saying he wanted to light her on fire and watch her die. The boy's wish for that teacher was not carried out. However, his first-grade teacher Abigail Zwerner at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia was shot in the chest for no apparent reason with a 9mm Taurus handgun on January 6, 2023.
BBC
Stagecoach co-founder Dame Ann Gloag charged with human trafficking offences
Scottish transport tycoon Dame Ann Gloag has been charged with human trafficking offences. Her husband David McCleary and two other members of their family have also been charged. All four strongly deny the charges against them. BBC Scotland has been told that the 80-year-old co-founder of Stagecoach was charged after...
BBC
Junior doctor blamed Birmingham hospital for her suicide, family say
A junior doctor left a suicide note blaming her death entirely on the hospital where she worked. Vaish Kumar, 35, who was based at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QE), said in the letter shared by her parents the working environment "just broke me". She died in June and an inquest...
BBC
Tennessee fires officials after damning death penalty report
Tennessee has fired two top officials after a report revealed numerous errors in the state's lethal injection system. The Department of Corrections has fired head lawyer, Debra Inglis, and Inspector General Kelly Young. The independent report found drugs used in Tennessee's lethal injections were not properly tested for contaminants. The...
BBC
Yate child abuser 'robbed victims of their childhood'
A man who sexually abused two children over a five-year period has been jailed for 16 years. Matthew Nicholas, 50, repeatedly assaulted his victims between 2015 and 2020, a jury heard. Nicholas, originally of Yate in Gloucestershire, was convicted of 10 counts of sexual assault of a child under 13...
BBC
People-smuggling boss who fled UK is arrested
The head of a people-smuggling ring who fled the UK to avoid jail has been arrested. Tarik Namik led a gang that brought people from Iraq and Iran to the UK hidden in lorries. The National Crime Agency (NCA) said his phone records suggested he may have been involved in smuggling at least 1,900 migrants in 50 days, charging each person about €1,800 (£1,540).
BBC
Blaby: Man, 31, arrested over baby's death
A man has been arrested over the death of a baby who became unwell at a house in Leicestershire. Emergency services were called out to the property on Sycamore Street, in Blaby, on 15 January, but the infant later died in hospital. A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of...
BBC
Rapist jailed for Aberdeen and Fife attacks on sleeping women
A rapist who carried out sex attacks on sleeping women during a catalogue of offending has been jailed for eight years. Daniel Malone, 32, targeted victims in Aberdeen and Dysart in Fife. He had denied a series of charges but was convicted of rapes and sexual assaults on three women.
BBC
Miss Wales Darcey Corria seriously injured in M4 crash
Miss Wales Darcey Corria has suffered a broken pelvis and two broken bones in her neck after an M4 crash. She is being treated at the University Hospital of Wales (UHW), Cardiff, following the crash near Bridgend on Thursday evening. In a social media video, she said she was "feeling...
BBC
LAPD sued for $50m over school teacher's death during arrest
The family of a black man who died in custody after being repeatedly tasered in Los Angeles has filed a $50m (£40m) lawsuit against the city and police. Police released footage of high school teacher and father Keenan Anderson, 31, begging for his life and shouting, "they're trying to George Floyd me".
BBC
Dog attacks: Surge in incidents involving out-of-control dogs
The number of incidents involving out-of-control dogs has risen, according to figures from Avon & Somerset Police. Offences in the force area rose from 556 in 2020 to 641 in 2022. Bristol-based dog trainer Roz Pooley, who runs the Mutty Professor training school, said there was a surge in dog...
BBC
Leeds drugs: Three men arrested over £2m cocaine and MDMA seizure
Police have seized a "substantial haul" of Class A drugs with a street value of more than £2m in Leeds. Officers recovered the drugs in the East End Park area of the city on Wednesday evening. Three men, one from Leeds and two from Manchester, were arrested on suspicion...
