CNN

Mark Allen
5d ago

So Mr. Santo's ( or whatever his real name is) gas been investigated and found to be a total fraud. And Kevin Mccarthy doesn't do anything.Just shows that Mccarthy 's loyalty is to himself and republican party power than to the constitution nd the American people. Sad times we live in.

Roger that
5d ago

Just add this to the list of criminal activity from the Republicans, they have absolutely nothing to offer except, lying, cheating traitorous criminal drama.

A CARING AMERICAN
5d ago

Why is ANYONE surprised? He’s a Republican! When are people going to realize what they are doing?

Related
The Independent

George Santos inundated with offers after bizarrely saying he’ll resign if 142 people ask him to

Embattled New York Congressman George Santos has so far refused to bow to pressure to step aside after fabricating major parts of his resume.New York Republicans called on Mr Santos to resign on Wednesday, with Nassau County Republican Party chairman Joseph Cairo telling a press conference, “He’s disgraced the House of Representatives and we do not consider him one of our congresspeople.” Mr Santos remained defiant, but on Thursday, he told reporters that he would step down if “142 people ask for me to resign”.The significance of the number seemed random, but Mr Santos told Semafor reporter Kadia Goba...
NEW YORK STATE
The Independent

George Santos’ former landlord claims rep-elect left Queens apartment with a ‘lot of damage’

Embattled congressman-elect George Santos left his Queens apartment with massive damage before moving on with his campaign trail, his former landlord has said.Mr Santos and his sister Tiffany Lee Devolder Santos lived in the apartment in Whitestone until three months ago, the New York Post reported. The landlord of the two-bedroom 960-sq-ft apartment said that the siblings never paid rent late, but did cause damage. “They had four dogs and they did a lot of damage to the place, so they left,” Nancy Pothos told the Post.The outlet also reported that the modest residence, bought in 1999 for $200,000,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Self-exiled Snowden shoots down Marjorie Taylor Greene as she tries to agree with him on media ‘lies’

Edward Snowden brutally shot down Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene as she tried to agree with him on media “lies” on Twitter.Mr Snowden tweeted on Tuesday: “I used to believe that while the media does make mistakes from time to time, ‘most’ things you read in the news could be relied on”. He continued: “Nothing robs you of that innocence like becoming yourself the subject of news. When they write on what you know, errors – and lies – are clear.”This was in reference to a news item that had, according to Mr Snowden, “falsely claimed that I lived in a...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

‘Are you done?’ Attorney responds to Trump’s threats to sue rape accuser and lawyers during deposition

Donald Trump threatened to sue the lawyer representing the woman who has accused him of raping her in a department store in the 1990s during his deposition in a federal lawsuit accusing him of defamation, according to an unsealed transcript of his interview in the case.A federal judge has unsealed portions of the former president’s transcript from a taped deposition at his Mar-a-Lago compound in October of 2022 following E Jean Carroll’s lawsuit against him, revealing Mr Trump lashing out at his accuser as a “wack job”, “mentally sick” and a “nut job”.At issue in the transcript is a...
HollywoodLife

Nancy Pelosi Reveals Husband Paul Isn’t ‘Himself’ 3 Months After Attack: ‘It’s Going To Take A Little’

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi explained that her husband Paul is still recovering after his terrifying attack by a home invader in October. The Democratic congresswoman, 82, revealed that doctors said that her husband, 82, will probably be more “himself” in a matter of months in a new interview on Who’s Talking To Chris Wallace on CNN and HBOMax.
AFP

Ghislaine Maxwell claims photo of Prince Andrew with abuse accuser 'fake'

Disgraced former socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has claimed in a jailhouse interview with a UK broadcaster that a decades-old photograph of Prince Andrew with his sexual abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre is "fake". But in her US federal prison interview with TalkTV, set to air in the UK on Monday evening, Maxwell, who has known him for decades, is adamant the image is not genuine.
FLORIDA STATE
Mother Jones

Bowen Yang Gave the George Santos Impression I Didn’t Know I Needed

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. George Santos’ ceaseless lies might further diminish the often dubious reputation of Republicans in Congress, but they are also occasionally very funny. On this week’s Saturday Night Live, Bowen Yang offered a hilarious portrayal of the New York congressman—and provided a persuasive explanation for their lack of physical resemblance.
NEW YORK STATE
