Read full article on original website
Mark Allen
5d ago
So Mr. Santo's ( or whatever his real name is) gas been investigated and found to be a total fraud. And Kevin Mccarthy doesn't do anything.Just shows that Mccarthy 's loyalty is to himself and republican party power than to the constitution nd the American people. Sad times we live in.
Reply(4)
53
Roger that
5d ago
Just add this to the list of criminal activity from the Republicans, they have absolutely nothing to offer except, lying, cheating traitorous criminal drama.
Reply
11
A CARING AMERICAN
5d ago
Why is ANYONE surprised? He’s a Republican! When are people going to realize what they are doing?
Reply(1)
38
Related
Former teenage boyfriend of George Santos says incoming congressman lied to him, stole his phone
Embattled Rep.-elect George Santos of Long Island, New York, faces new criticism from a former romantic partner over lying about who he was during the couple’s relationship.
George Santos inundated with offers after bizarrely saying he’ll resign if 142 people ask him to
Embattled New York Congressman George Santos has so far refused to bow to pressure to step aside after fabricating major parts of his resume.New York Republicans called on Mr Santos to resign on Wednesday, with Nassau County Republican Party chairman Joseph Cairo telling a press conference, “He’s disgraced the House of Representatives and we do not consider him one of our congresspeople.” Mr Santos remained defiant, but on Thursday, he told reporters that he would step down if “142 people ask for me to resign”.The significance of the number seemed random, but Mr Santos told Semafor reporter Kadia Goba...
TMZ.com
Rep. George Santos Denies Drag Queen Past After Ex-Friend Posts 2008 Photo
7:39 AM PT -- George Santos addressed the reports, saying the drag queen claims are "categorically false." He said, "the media continues to make outrageous claims about my life while I am working to deliver results. I will not be distracted or fazed by this." Rep. George Santos has yet...
'A Ticket Straight To Hell': Jimmy Kimmel Reveals George Santos' Ugliest Stunt Yet
The late night host explained why the lying lawmaker is "literally a ‘Scooby-Doo’ villain" now.
George Santos’ former landlord claims rep-elect left Queens apartment with a ‘lot of damage’
Embattled congressman-elect George Santos left his Queens apartment with massive damage before moving on with his campaign trail, his former landlord has said.Mr Santos and his sister Tiffany Lee Devolder Santos lived in the apartment in Whitestone until three months ago, the New York Post reported. The landlord of the two-bedroom 960-sq-ft apartment said that the siblings never paid rent late, but did cause damage. “They had four dogs and they did a lot of damage to the place, so they left,” Nancy Pothos told the Post.The outlet also reported that the modest residence, bought in 1999 for $200,000,...
I’m a woman in the U.S. Army – I joke I only joined for the uniform and people say they can see why
A FEMALE recruit in the U.S. Army is taking TikTok by storm. Karlis Mendoza could be a military star in the making judging by the number of likes her platform has racked up. Her latest video has attracted over 67k likes and nearly a thousand comments. They are crazy about...
During Deposition, Donald Trump Mistook Photo Of Rape Accuser For His Ex-Wife
The former president denies sexually assaulting columnist E. Jean Carroll in the mid-1990s, saying she's "not my type."
Corydon Times-Republican
Ron Jeremy to be declared unfit to stand trial due to dementia
Ron Jeremy to be declared unfit to stand trial due to dementia. Ron Jeremy will be declared incompetent to stand trial on over 30 counts of sexual assault because he has "severe dementia".
Self-exiled Snowden shoots down Marjorie Taylor Greene as she tries to agree with him on media ‘lies’
Edward Snowden brutally shot down Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene as she tried to agree with him on media “lies” on Twitter.Mr Snowden tweeted on Tuesday: “I used to believe that while the media does make mistakes from time to time, ‘most’ things you read in the news could be relied on”. He continued: “Nothing robs you of that innocence like becoming yourself the subject of news. When they write on what you know, errors – and lies – are clear.”This was in reference to a news item that had, according to Mr Snowden, “falsely claimed that I lived in a...
GoFundMe says it removed George Santos' fundraiser for a veteran's sick dog and banned Santos' email from the platform after he ghosted them
GoFundMe told Insider it took action after users reported a fundraiser for a dying dog started by "Anthony Devolder" — one of Santos' known aliases.
Rep. George Santos appeared to admit to having performed as a drag queen in an old Wikipedia entry, report says
Politico accessed a Wikipedia page in which a user going by a known alias of George Santos discussed his drag queen past.
David Crosby on why former bandmates won't talk to him (2019)
David Crosby joins CNN's Christiane Amanpour for 2019 interview to discuss his decades-long career, and reflects on his time with Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.
Report: T.J. Holmes Was Intimate with 24-Year-Old Intern Almost a Decade Ago
According to The Daily Mail, T.J. Holmes is being linked to another “romantic affair” that took place in his office some 10 years ago. The paper reported that the suspended GMA3 co-host reportedly had an affair in 2015 with an intern, then 24-year-old Jasmin Pettaway, who connected with him for the possibility of gaining him as a mentor.
‘Are you done?’ Attorney responds to Trump’s threats to sue rape accuser and lawyers during deposition
Donald Trump threatened to sue the lawyer representing the woman who has accused him of raping her in a department store in the 1990s during his deposition in a federal lawsuit accusing him of defamation, according to an unsealed transcript of his interview in the case.A federal judge has unsealed portions of the former president’s transcript from a taped deposition at his Mar-a-Lago compound in October of 2022 following E Jean Carroll’s lawsuit against him, revealing Mr Trump lashing out at his accuser as a “wack job”, “mentally sick” and a “nut job”.At issue in the transcript is a...
George Santos appears to talk about performing in drag at Rio de Janeiro clubs in 2005 video
Video obtained by the New York Post purportedly depicts Santos, speaking in Portuguese, listing off the drag venues at which he did 'presentations.'
Nancy Pelosi Reveals Husband Paul Isn’t ‘Himself’ 3 Months After Attack: ‘It’s Going To Take A Little’
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi explained that her husband Paul is still recovering after his terrifying attack by a home invader in October. The Democratic congresswoman, 82, revealed that doctors said that her husband, 82, will probably be more “himself” in a matter of months in a new interview on Who’s Talking To Chris Wallace on CNN and HBOMax.
Ghislaine Maxwell claims photo of Prince Andrew with abuse accuser 'fake'
Disgraced former socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has claimed in a jailhouse interview with a UK broadcaster that a decades-old photograph of Prince Andrew with his sexual abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre is "fake". But in her US federal prison interview with TalkTV, set to air in the UK on Monday evening, Maxwell, who has known him for decades, is adamant the image is not genuine.
George Santos is like a snake slithering in the GOP: Opinion cartoon by SW Parra
The New York congressman’s lies seem like they are endless. | Commentary
Bowen Yang Gave the George Santos Impression I Didn’t Know I Needed
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. George Santos’ ceaseless lies might further diminish the often dubious reputation of Republicans in Congress, but they are also occasionally very funny. On this week’s Saturday Night Live, Bowen Yang offered a hilarious portrayal of the New York congressman—and provided a persuasive explanation for their lack of physical resemblance.
CNN
1M+
Followers
181K+
Post
1112M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 54