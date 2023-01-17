ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Insider

How to add a security key to an Apple ID in iOS 16.3

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — As part of Apple's Advance Data Protection features, users can add a physical security key to their Apple ID starting iniOS 16.3. Announced in December, Advanced Data Protection includes three ways to protect user...
ZDNet

Don't waste your money on these Apple products: January 2023 edition

2022 was a busy year for Apple, with the company updating pretty much everything, from the iPhone, the AirPods Pro, the Apple Watch, and the iPad and iPad Pro. And with a January 2023 refresh of the Mac Mini and MacBook Pro, kitting these out with the latest-generation Apple Silicon M2, M2 Pro, and M2 Max, the line up is stronger than ever.
The Verge

WhatsApp now lets you chat with yourself

WhatsApp will now let you freely message yourself. The new Message Yourself feature has been gradually rolling out to WhatsApp users over the past couple of months and has appeared in the release notes for the latest app update this week. It’s not Meta’s latest AI invention but more of a digital notepad to let you send quick notes, reminders, links, and photos to yourself across multiple devices.
makeuseof.com

Why You Shouldn't Allow Someone Else's Gmail Address on Your Android Phone

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. A Gmail address is a simple, seemingly harmless tool anyone who has access to the internet can own. By simply signing up for a Google account, you can get as many as you care for.
BGR.com

How to quickly delete or archive thousands of unread emails in Gmail

If you’re not an inbox zero person, you probably have hundreds or even thousands of unread emails piling up in your Gmail account. Those are emails you’re never going to open or look for. But they will eat away from your Gmail account storage, so you might consider deleting all the unread emails you’ll probably never look at. And you might want to rip off the Band-Aid and do it all at once. Otherwise, you’ll probably never get around to this chore.
Android Police

How to delete cookies on Android

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Cookies are small text files that websites save on your device to enhance your browsing experience. These files contain data that help websites remember your user preferences and deliver locally relevant content. Cookies make it possible for websites to remember things like your login information, shopping cart contents, language preferences, and more to provide a personalized experience.
TechSpot

Thousands of PayPal accounts breached in credential stuffing attack

What just happened? PayPal is informing thousands of users that their accounts were breached last month after hackers used a credential stuffing attack. It's estimated that the personal information of almost 35,000 people was exposed in the incident. PayPal says the accounts were accessed by unauthorized parties who were able...
Apple Insider

T-Mobile informs customers of yet another data breach

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — T-mobile has suffered another data breach after a malicious party obtained "limited types of information" on user accounts. On Thursday, T-Mobile posted a statement to its site that it was in the process of...
Android Police

How to use the same WhatsApp account on two Android phones

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging apps globally, with over two billion people using it frequently. The app's multi-device mode is particularly praised, as you can use the app on several other computers without the need to keep your phone on. However, the app does not officially let you use your account from another Android phone. Still, a recent update has made it possible to use a tablet as a companion device. This means you can use an Android tablet to text and call your loved ones just like you normally would using your phone, without having to keep it online or powered on.
CNET

How to Take Those Really Long iPhone Screenshots

We all know how to take a screenshot on the iPhone. You just push in the volume up and side buttons at the same time and you capture exactly what's on your screen -- nothing more, nothing less. However, those type of screenshots may not be enough if you're trying to also capture what's above or below what you can see on the screen.
CNET

Norton LifeLock Accounts Targeted: What to Know and How to Protect Your Passwords

Thousands of people who use Norton password manager began receiving emailed notices this month alerting them that an unauthorized party may have gained access to their personal information along with the passwords they have stored in their vaults. Gen Digital, Norton's parent company, said the security incident was the result...
