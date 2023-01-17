Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2Pac Told New York Rapper Biggie About Publishing. Lil Cease and Gene Deal sheds Light W/ Math Hoffa & Art of DialogueSource MoneyBrooklyn, NY
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Smoke Shops Are Too Dangerous to Own & Operate In New York City. Luis "Blue Boy Rosado May Have Been a Victim as Well.Source MoneyNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Wants National Czar On Migrants - Doesn't Vice President Harris Do That or Does She?Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Afraid of being homeless? Apply for Rental Assistance Program for renters in New York to get some moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
GOP Rep-elect George Santos reportedly divorced a woman 2 weeks before running for office in 2019 despite suggesting he's been 'openly gay' for a decade
The new revelations about George Santos' 2019 divorce add to a litany of existing questions about his background and resume.
George Santos Crashes and Burns on Fox News
Republican congressman-elect George Santos tried to explain away a number of lies about his professional and personal life during a Fox News interview with Tulsi Gabbard on Tuesday—but the network rookie and former Democrat refused to let him off the hook.Gabbard, as guest host of Tucker Carlson Tonight, sounded wholly unsympathetic after Santos admitted to making “a mistake.”“Humans are flawed and we all make mistakes,” he added.“If I were one of those in New York’s 3rd District right now,” Gabbard said, “and I’m finding out all of these lies that you’ve told — not just one little lie or one...
Trump Whines ‘Unattractive’ Reporter Who Wrote Brutal Profile Is ‘Dumb as a Rock’
Former president Donald Trump didn’t take kindly to a New York Magazine profile on his “sad” 2024 presidential campaign. Trump “has barely set foot outside the perimeter of Mar-a-Lago” since announcing his campaign, journalist Olivia Nuzzi wrote in a piece accompanied by a cover photo of Trump sitting alone in his palatial golf club. An adviser to Trump told Nuzzi that Trump’s “world has gotten much smaller,” which Nuzzi wrote Trump is “sensitive” about. To prove her wrong, the chronically online former commander-in-chief took to Truth Social on Monday night to not only call Nuzzi “shaky & unattractive” but “dumb as a rock”—although she “wrote a decent story” about him “a while ago,” he conceded.
“She’s a fraud”: Knives out in MAGA world for Marjorie Taylor Greene over her “betrayal”
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks to reporters as she leaves the U.S. Capitol after the last House votes of the week on November 17, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his online "Infowars" show have been...
Ted Cruz roundly mocked after trying to call Jill Biden a hypocrite on gas stove row: ‘Cancun lately?’
Senator Ted Cruz was shut down on social media after he attempted to mock Jill Biden over the Biden administration’s announcement of considering regulating or possibly banning gas stoves.The Texas senator joined a chorus of conservatives taking a dig at the Biden administration by sharing a 2020 picture of the first lady cooking leafy vegetables on a gas stove.He captioned the photo with the popular turn of phrase, “rules for thee but not for me”, suggesting hypocrisy on the part of the administration.Other Republicans raised alarmist criticism directed at the government, like former White House physician Ronny Jackson, who...
Video captures the moment Rep.-elect George Santos appeared to not hear his name multiple times before he responded during McCarthy's 5th failed speaker vote
Santos is under scrutiny for being dishonest to voters during his campaign. Twitter users further questioned his identity because of Wednesday's vote.
2020 video shows Santos bragging about 'record returns' at accused 'Ponzi scheme' job
CNN's Andrew Kaczynski reports on Republican Rep. George Santos' employment at Harbor City Capital, a company accused of running a "Ponzi scheme" and later sued by the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Santos denies having knowledge of the situation.
George Santos Is 'Bulletproof' After Report He Performed in Drag: Bannon
The newest allegations against the New York congressman add more headaches for conservatives in Congress.
Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home
Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
Matt Gaetz Tells Donald Trump He Has a Women Problem
The Florida representative said the former president needs a female VP on the ticket in 2024 to get votes from women who don't like him.
"You didn't answer any question": Fox News host Sean Hannity grills Lauren Boebert over "math"
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) attends a House Second Amendment Caucus press conference at the U.S. Capitol on June 08, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. As House Republicans continue their political sparring match amid Rep. Kevin McCarthy's, R-Calif., repeated efforts to secure...
Donald Trump’s Niece Just Dropped A Bombshell About Daughter Ivanka Trump And Son In Law Jared Kushner
Mary Trump, the daughter of Donald Trump’s late older brother, Fred Trump Jr, who died in 1981 at the age of 42, has just dropped more bombshells about the former president in a tell-all interview with Msnbc on Sunday, December 11th. Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner Have Reportedly Cut...
Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House
A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
Popculture
CNN Anchor Calls Guest 'Rude' in Awkward On-Air Exchange
CNN has been knee-deep in coverage of the U.S. House of Representatives' struggle to elect a speaker, with Republican nominee Kevin McCarthy finally earning the role after 15 rounds of voting, several joke nominations, and a near fight to close out the week late into Saturday morning. But on Thursday,...
Why George Santos is denying that he performed as a drag queen even as he leaves a litany of other questions unanswered
Santos has far more pressing ethical questions to address. But in a party that's villainized aspects of LGBTQ culture, he can't step out of line.
George Santos used fake Jewish name on GoFundMe because he thought 'Jews will give more,' former roommate says
Rep. George Santos used the name Anthony Zabrovsky on GoFundMe because he thought "Jews will give more" to another Jew, an ex-roommate told CNN.
Jim Jordan Will Face 'Smackdown' in Federal Court, Kirschner Predicts
"This is an eye-popping power grab," the former federal prosecutor said in a video posted to Twitter on Saturday.
Trump Spiritual Adviser, Paula White, Allegedly Broke into Bank Account of Rock Band Journey
In the realm of strange news stories: Donald Trump’s former spiritual adviser, Paula White, has been accused of breaking into the bank account belonging to the rock band Journey. Did you have that on your 2023 Bingo card?. The news comes on the heels of the increasing tension between...
Jim Jordan's Attempt to Subpoena FBI Branded 'Idiotic' by Legal Expert
The Ohio congressman will reportedly lead a special subcommittee to probe criminal investigations into Donald Trump.
Trump’s Shortlist of VP Picks All Have One Thing in Common
Donald Trump’s third bid for the presidency has thus far been uncharacteristically sleepy, but confidants are hoping that floating names for a hypothetical running mate can awaken Trump and snap his campaign out of its slumber.While the former president’s campaign has yet to make many hires in early primary states—or even leave the state of Florida to do any actual campaigning—Trump and his inner circle have been tossing around names for an entirely premature veepstakes, according to two sources that have spoken to Trump as well as a GOP strategist familiar with the conversations.And the one common thread among Trump’s...
CNN
1M+
Followers
181K+
Post
1112M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 1