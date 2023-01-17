so ..where'd she get the gun? parent's and unsecured? charge/flag them..whether intentionally or not you have to assume responsibility for irresponsible gun ownership..then maybe kids will stop. my condolences to mother of victim, but question as to her presence and not securing her son from a violent situation..even if she was there to break it up. you don't take/allow kids to come with..remove them. may the only TRUE victim RIP ..what a preventable tragedy..
So now 14yr olds are resulting to guns…. Used to be a time when young teenagers would throw down and thump it out for hours….
parents haven't been raising their children the right from wrong plain and simple period 🙄 letting social media raise their children isn't a good idea period...
