ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 25

iz2crazy
5d ago

so ..where'd she get the gun? parent's and unsecured? charge/flag them..whether intentionally or not you have to assume responsibility for irresponsible gun ownership..then maybe kids will stop. my condolences to mother of victim, but question as to her presence and not securing her son from a violent situation..even if she was there to break it up. you don't take/allow kids to come with..remove them. may the only TRUE victim RIP ..what a preventable tragedy..

Reply(2)
6
Mista Mr
5d ago

So now 14yr olds are resulting to guns…. Used to be a time when young teenagers would throw down and thump it out for hours….

Reply(3)
7
James Smith
5d ago

parents haven't been raising their children the right from wrong plain and simple period 🙄 letting social media raise their children isn't a good idea period...

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Law & Crime

12-Year-Old Survives Attack By Playing Dead After Father Fatally Stabs 3-Year-Old Sister

A father will spend the rest of his days in prison after he admitted in court to stabbing his 3-year-old daughter to death and trying to kill her 12-year-old sister. In exchange for defendant Juan Bravo-Torres, 39, pleading guilty on Wednesday, prosecutors out of Seminole County, Florida, will decline to seek the death penalty for the murder of Eva Bravo-Herrera, 3.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
Westland Daily

A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.

The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
JUSTIN, TX
The Independent

Mother of Uvalde school shooter arrested and charged with assault

The mother of the young man who shot dead 21 students and adults at Robb Elementary School in Texas, has been arrested by police in Oklahoma. Police records show Oklahoma City police arrested Adriana Martinez Reyes, and took her into custody after she allegedly threatened to kill the man she was living with. According to the documents, during her arrest, Ms Reyes, 40, said she was the mother of “the one that killed all of the children in the Uvalde, Texas, shooting”.KBTX-TV said this was the second time in a week that police had been called to her house.On...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Horrifying moment woman pushes three-year-old onto train tracks

Horrifying surveillance footage has captured the moment a woman pushed a three-year-old child onto train tracks in Portland, Oregon.The terrifying incident unfolded on Wednesday evening when the small child was standing on the Gateway Transit Center MAX platform with their mother as they waited for a train, according to Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.The video shows a woman – later identified as Brianna Lace Workman – sitting on a bench behind the mother and child as several other passengers also stood on the station platform.Suddenly, the suspect is seen leaping to her feet and shoving the little child onto...
PORTLAND, OR
People

13-Year-Old on Way to Grandmother's House Is Killed in Hit-and-Run, Toddler Brother on Life Support

Damian Amaya-Pineda, 2, is fighting for his life after the crash that killed his 13-year-old brother, Chris Amaya-Pineda Police are searching for the driver who allegedly struck a car carrying four relatives in Los Angeles, killing a teenager and leaving a toddler on life support before speeding away from the scene, multiple news outlets report. On Jan. 9 around 8 a.m., Chris Amaya-Pineda, 13, and his family were on their way to their grandmother's house when the driver of a Mercedes ran a red light and hit the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
181K+
Post
1112M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy