Micropigs rescued after being tied to lamp-post by roadside
Two micropigs have been rescued after a motorist found them tied by their necks to a lamp-post by the side of the road. The animals had been tied up using baling twine and one of them had almost choked to death. A passing motorist who spotted them took them to...
Maddi Neale-Shankster back home in Coventry after Thailand balcony fall
A woman who fell from a second-floor balcony while on holiday in Thailand has returned home to Coventry after a huge fundraising effort by her family. Maddi Neale-Shankster was left paralysed from the waist down, after the fall on New Year's Eve. The beauty therapist, from Holbrooks, was on holiday...
Miss Wales Darcey Corria seriously injured in M4 crash
Miss Wales Darcey Corria has suffered a broken pelvis and two broken bones in her neck after an M4 crash. She is being treated at the University Hospital of Wales (UHW), Cardiff, following the crash near Bridgend on Thursday evening. In a social media video, she said she was "feeling...
Tibet avalanche kills 28 as search called off
A rescue operation to find people trapped in an avalanche on a Tibetan highway has now ended, with Chinese state media reporting the death toll to be at least 28. People were left trapped in their vehicles as falling snow engulfed the exit of a tunnel in the south-eastern city of Nyingchi on Tuesday evening.
Holmfirth fire: Man suffers burns in caravan and barn blaze
A man was injured when a caravan and barn went up in flames near Holmfirth. Two fire engines were sent to Deer Hill End Road in Meltham at about 05:45 GMT on Saturday, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said. The caravan and building were totally destroyed in the blaze, with...
Father and son rescued at Holywell Bay
A father and son were saved by an off-duty surf lifesaver after they became stuck in a rip current in the sea. The man, 39, suffered hypothermia after entering the water to help his 10-year-old son, who was body boarding at Holywell Bay, Cornwall on Saturday. A female member of...
