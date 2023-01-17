Read full article on original website
BBC
David Taylor: Skipton man who stabbed parents to death detained
A man who admitted stabbing his parents to death shortly before Christmas has been detained indefinitely. John and Beverley Taylor, both 66, were found with dozens of stab wounds at their Skipton home on 21 December 2021. David Taylor, 37, who has paranoid schizophrenia, denied murdering the couple but admitted...
Three young women guards jailed for secret illicit affairs with inmates at Britain’s biggest prison
THREE women guards have been jailed after having secret illicit affairs with inmates at Britain’s biggest prison. Shamed prison staff Jennifer Gavan, 27, Ayshea Gunn, 27, and Emily Watson, 26, have all been jailed within the last three years for sparking relationships with prisoners. The secret affairs took place...
A 23-Year-Old Drove 3 Hours to Rob a Cannabis Factory And Ended Up Beaten to Death
The killing of a 23-year-old would-be cannabis burglar by three drug gang members is a continuing sign of the pernicious effects of UK weed laws, experts told VICE World News. The beating to death of Tomasz Waga in Cardiff by three members of a crime gang from Albania, is the latest deadly example of ongoing cannabis farm wars in the UK exposed by VICE World News in 2021. The case also reveals the wholesale expansion into Wales of Albanian gangs who have already become major players in the illegal cannabis growing industry – alongside the cocaine trade – in England.
Suella Braverman tells Holocaust survivor she will not apologise for ‘invasion’ rhetoric
Suella Braverman has said she will not apologise for her language after a Holocaust survivor told the home secretary her description of migrants as an “invasion” was akin to rhetoric the Nazis used to justify murdering her family. Braverman was confronted by Joan Salter, 83, during a meeting...
BBC
Rape survivor secretly recorded her abuser's confession
A woman who released audio of her rapist's confession said she wanted to show how "manipulative" abusers can be. Ellie Wilson, 25, secretly captured Daniel McFarlane admitting to his crimes by setting her phone to record in her handbag. McFarlane was found guilty of two rape charges and sentenced to...
Iran man who decapitated teen wife and paraded her head in public gets 8-year prison sentence
Tehran — An Iranian man has been jailed for more than eight years after decapitating his wife and displaying her head in public in a case that shocked the country, the judiciary said Wednesday. Mona Heidari, 17, was killed in February 2022 by her husband and brother-in-law in Ahvaz, the capital of the southwestern province of Khuzestan.
sportszion.com
Andrew Tate’s conversation leaks reveal horrific details of rape and torture of victims
Many of Andrew Tate’s alleged victims have come forward since his arrest, accusing him of previous violent acts against them. Yet another conversation between Tate and a woman that disclosed horrifying details of rape and torture of victims was leaked. The ex-kickboxer who rose to fame on social media...
BBC
Iranian man who beheaded 17-year-old wife jailed for eight years
A man who beheaded his 17-year-old wife has been sentenced to eight years in prison in Iran, the judiciary says. Images of Sajjad Heydari carrying Mona's severed head in Ahvaz after the so-called "honour killing" last year caused widespread outrage. A judiciary spokesman said the leniency of the sentence was...
Andrew Tate messaged underaged girls, daughter of prominent Romanian pol claims
The daughter of a prominent Romanian politician claims disgraced influencer Andrew Tate contacted her and several classmates when they were young teens — trying to lure some with the promise of a date. “I was contacted by Andrew Tate, the older of the Tate brothers, three years ago when I was just 16,” Daria Gușă told Romanian journalist Iosefina Pascal in an interview provided to The Post. “I was a bit surprised, because I had just made my Instagram account — I had a couple hundred followers,” she said. Tate, a former professional kickboxer and self-proclaimed misogynist, was arrested in Romania last week...
Briton shot dead in Jamaica was victim of contract killing, police say
A British man who was shot dead in Jamaica this week was the victim of a contract killing ordered in Britain, according to local police. Sean Patterson, 33, a personal trainer from west London, was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body and head at about midday on Monday in Bogue Hill, St James, police said.
Men's prison is slammed by inspectors for not providing make-up its transgender inmates
HMP Northumberland in Morpeth has been criticised in a recent inspection for failing to provide make-up products for transgender prisoners.
Convicted Murderer on Death Row Dies After Choking on Her Dinner
A Japanese woman awaiting execution for drugging and drowning two men has died after choking on her own dinner, the country’s justice ministry said Sunday. Miyuki Ueta, a former bar worker, was eating in her cell on Saturday afternoon when she began to choke. Workers at the detention center, located in the southwestern prefecture of Hiroshima, tried to pull food out of the 49-year-old’s mouth, but she had already lost consciousness, Japanese national broadcaster NHK reported.
Mental health blogger Beth Matthews dies after ingesting poison she ordered from Russia
A British mental health blogger and accomplished yachtswoman died at a secure psychiatric facility after she ingested a poisonous substance she bought from Russia — telling staff it was protein powder. Beth Matthews, 26, was not supposed to open her mail at the Priory Cheadle Royal hospital in 2022 but did so after “inconsistencies” in her care, an inquest was told Monday, the Manchester Evening News reported. Police coroner’s officer Claire Smith said Matthews’ phone revealed an order of the substance from Russia, as well as several visits to online forums discussing suicide methods. The Cornwall woman — who competed in the Fastnet...
30 years ago, this mafia boss dissolved a 12-year-old's body in acid; he was just arrested seeking cancer treatment
In 1993, he organized bomb “attacks in Florence, Rome and Milan that killed 10 people.” In the same year, he kidnapped a 12-year-old boy, held him hostage for two years before having him strangled and his body dissolved in acid. Matteo Messina Denaro, also known as Diabolik" and "'U Siccu" (The Skinny One) had been on the run from Italian authorities for the last 30 years.
Pilot strangled British wife to death after she found he was drug smuggling, her father claims
A Greek helicopter pilot who strangled his British wife and faked a robbery to cover his tracks was involved in drug trafficking, the victim’s father has claimed.Babis Anagnostopoulos, 34, was convicted of the murder of Caroline Crouch, 20, in May 2021 as the couple’s 11-month-old daughter slept in the house. The court earlier heard the child was found lying next to her mother’s lifeless body.He was sentenced to life in prison for her murder and an additional 10 years for killing their dog.The civil aviation pilot and flight instructor was also found guilty of trying to mislead police for...
‘Dirty wee torturers’: Northern Irish man tells of British army abuse during Troubles
Jim Auld, 72, was one of 14 ‘hooded men’ subjected to interrogation methods since ruled as torture
Stagecoach founder Dame Ann Gloag charged with human trafficking offences
Dame Ann Gloag, the transport tycoon co-founder of Stagecoach, has been charged with human trafficking offences.Police Scotland has charged four people this week in connection with an investigation into alleged human trafficking and immigration offences.The four individuals – understood to include Dame Ann’s husband David McCleary and two other family members – were charged on Thursday, police said.Dame Ann, 80, “strongly disputes the malicious allegations” against her, her Perth-based Gloag Foundation, and members of her family, a spokesperson said.The charges were made after Dame Ann and her husband attended a voluntary interview at Falkirk police station and no arrests were...
BBC
Junior doctor blamed Birmingham hospital for her suicide, family say
A junior doctor left a suicide note blaming her death entirely on the hospital where she worked. Vaish Kumar, 35, who was based at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QE), said in the letter shared by her parents the working environment "just broke me". She died in June and an inquest...
BBC
Barnsley: Jail for burglar who dug up grave in jewellery search
A "habitual criminal" who dug up a woman's grave because he believed it contained valuable jewellery has been jailed for 15 months. Wayne Joselyn, 43, damaged Ethel Maud Goodwin's remains during the "depraved desecration" of her burial site at Barnsley's Carlton Cemetery. He had heard a "bizarre rumour" the grave...
Romania extradites suspected Hell's Angels leader to U.S. on drug charges
BUCHAREST, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Romania has extradited the suspected leader of the country's Hell's Angels chapter to the United States to face charges of drug trafficking, money laundering and complicity in attempted murder, police said on Monday.
