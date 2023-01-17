A Greek helicopter pilot who strangled his British wife and faked a robbery to cover his tracks was involved in drug trafficking, the victim’s father has claimed.Babis Anagnostopoulos, 34, was convicted of the murder of Caroline Crouch, 20, in May 2021 as the couple’s 11-month-old daughter slept in the house. The court earlier heard the child was found lying next to her mother’s lifeless body.He was sentenced to life in prison for her murder and an additional 10 years for killing their dog.The civil aviation pilot and flight instructor was also found guilty of trying to mislead police for...

17 DAYS AGO