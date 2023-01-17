ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

David Taylor: Skipton man who stabbed parents to death detained

A man who admitted stabbing his parents to death shortly before Christmas has been detained indefinitely. John and Beverley Taylor, both 66, were found with dozens of stab wounds at their Skipton home on 21 December 2021. David Taylor, 37, who has paranoid schizophrenia, denied murdering the couple but admitted...
Vice

A 23-Year-Old Drove 3 Hours to Rob a Cannabis Factory And Ended Up Beaten to Death

The killing of a 23-year-old would-be cannabis burglar by three drug gang members is a continuing sign of the pernicious effects of UK weed laws, experts told VICE World News. The beating to death of Tomasz Waga in Cardiff by three members of a crime gang from Albania, is the latest deadly example of ongoing cannabis farm wars in the UK exposed by VICE World News in 2021. The case also reveals the wholesale expansion into Wales of Albanian gangs who have already become major players in the illegal cannabis growing industry – alongside the cocaine trade – in England.
BBC

Rape survivor secretly recorded her abuser's confession

A woman who released audio of her rapist's confession said she wanted to show how "manipulative" abusers can be. Ellie Wilson, 25, secretly captured Daniel McFarlane admitting to his crimes by setting her phone to record in her handbag. McFarlane was found guilty of two rape charges and sentenced to...
BBC

Iranian man who beheaded 17-year-old wife jailed for eight years

A man who beheaded his 17-year-old wife has been sentenced to eight years in prison in Iran, the judiciary says. Images of Sajjad Heydari carrying Mona's severed head in Ahvaz after the so-called "honour killing" last year caused widespread outrage. A judiciary spokesman said the leniency of the sentence was...
New York Post

Andrew Tate messaged underaged girls, daughter of prominent Romanian pol claims

The daughter of a prominent Romanian politician claims disgraced influencer Andrew Tate contacted her and several classmates when they were young teens — trying to lure some with the promise of a date. “I was contacted by Andrew Tate, the older of the Tate brothers, three years ago when I was just 16,” Daria Gușă told Romanian journalist Iosefina Pascal in an interview provided to The Post. “I was a bit surprised, because I had just made my Instagram account — I had a couple hundred followers,” she said. Tate, a former professional kickboxer and self-proclaimed misogynist, was arrested in Romania last week...
The Guardian

Briton shot dead in Jamaica was victim of contract killing, police say

A British man who was shot dead in Jamaica this week was the victim of a contract killing ordered in Britain, according to local police. Sean Patterson, 33, a personal trainer from west London, was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body and head at about midday on Monday in Bogue Hill, St James, police said.
Vice

Convicted Murderer on Death Row Dies After Choking on Her Dinner

A Japanese woman awaiting execution for drugging and drowning two men has died after choking on her own dinner, the country’s justice ministry said Sunday. Miyuki Ueta, a former bar worker, was eating in her cell on Saturday afternoon when she began to choke. Workers at the detention center, located in the southwestern prefecture of Hiroshima, tried to pull food out of the 49-year-old’s mouth, but she had already lost consciousness, Japanese national broadcaster NHK reported.
New York Post

Mental health blogger Beth Matthews dies after ingesting poison she ordered from Russia

A British mental health blogger and accomplished yachtswoman died at a secure psychiatric facility after she ingested a poisonous substance she bought from Russia — telling staff it was protein powder. Beth Matthews, 26, was not supposed to open her mail at the Priory Cheadle Royal hospital in 2022 but did so after “inconsistencies” in her care, an inquest was told Monday, the Manchester Evening News reported. Police coroner’s officer Claire Smith said Matthews’ phone revealed an order of the substance from Russia, as well as several visits to online forums discussing suicide methods. The Cornwall woman — who competed in the Fastnet...
Pete Lakeman

30 years ago, this mafia boss dissolved a 12-year-old's body in acid; he was just arrested seeking cancer treatment

In 1993, he organized bomb “attacks in Florence, Rome and Milan that killed 10 people.” In the same year, he kidnapped a 12-year-old boy, held him hostage for two years before having him strangled and his body dissolved in acid. Matteo Messina Denaro, also known as Diabolik" and "'U Siccu" (The Skinny One) had been on the run from Italian authorities for the last 30 years.
The Independent

Pilot strangled British wife to death after she found he was drug smuggling, her father claims

A Greek helicopter pilot who strangled his British wife and faked a robbery to cover his tracks was involved in drug trafficking, the victim’s father has claimed.Babis Anagnostopoulos, 34, was convicted of the murder of Caroline Crouch, 20, in May 2021 as the couple’s 11-month-old daughter slept in the house. The court earlier heard the child was found lying next to her mother’s lifeless body.He was sentenced to life in prison for her murder and an additional 10 years for killing their dog.The civil aviation pilot and flight instructor was also found guilty of trying to mislead police for...
The Independent

Stagecoach founder Dame Ann Gloag charged with human trafficking offences

Dame Ann Gloag, the transport tycoon co-founder of Stagecoach, has been charged with human trafficking offences.Police Scotland has charged four people this week in connection with an investigation into alleged human trafficking and immigration offences.The four individuals – understood to include Dame Ann’s husband David McCleary and two other family members – were charged on Thursday, police said.Dame Ann, 80, “strongly disputes the malicious allegations” against her, her Perth-based Gloag Foundation, and members of her family, a spokesperson said.The charges were made after Dame Ann and her husband attended a voluntary interview at Falkirk police station and no arrests were...
BBC

Junior doctor blamed Birmingham hospital for her suicide, family say

A junior doctor left a suicide note blaming her death entirely on the hospital where she worked. Vaish Kumar, 35, who was based at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QE), said in the letter shared by her parents the working environment "just broke me". She died in June and an inquest...
BBC

Barnsley: Jail for burglar who dug up grave in jewellery search

A "habitual criminal" who dug up a woman's grave because he believed it contained valuable jewellery has been jailed for 15 months. Wayne Joselyn, 43, damaged Ethel Maud Goodwin's remains during the "depraved desecration" of her burial site at Barnsley's Carlton Cemetery. He had heard a "bizarre rumour" the grave...

Comments / 0

Community Policy