Read full article on original website
Related
This Celeb Beloved Skin-Care Brand Just Launched an Essence—And It’s the Secret to My Radiant, Baby Soft Skin
If, like me, you’ve ever wrecked your skin with harsh toners in the pursuit of glassy, baby soft skin, this one’s for you. True Botanicals—the luxe, conscious skin care brand repped by celebs like Olivia Wilde, Zazie Beetz, and Laura Dern—just launched a new essence that promises the soft and smooth results we’re all after, without stripping your skin of hydration. The Microbiome Enzyme Essence ($80) uses a cocktail of active prebiotics, natural hydrators, and micro-exfoliating enzymes to gently slough off dead skin cells, while replenishing your skin’s microbiome to leave it looking and feeling radiant, hydrated, and glow-y. And now that I’ve tried it, I can say it's totally worth the hype.
A woman digs through the dumpster at her local Ulta store to find new and factory-sealed beauty products
An Ulta StorePhoto byMike Mozart from Funny YouTube, USA; CC-BY-2.0 According to Eco Friendly Fact, dumpster diving is supposed to be a great activity that can make money for some people while reducing the landfill on the planet. It follows the principle of "reuse, reduce, and recycle."
Best Under-Eye Cream for Wrinkles, Aging And More
Reverse or repair signs of aging around the sensitive eye area with these eye creams that made it onto our best of list — details
Sleep Well, Dear Soda: Pepsi Kills Off One Of Its Longstanding Soft Drinks
Two weeks into the new year and 2023 has already claimed the life of a cool, refreshing beverage.
KTLA.com
7 most popular foundations at Sephora
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether you have blemishes you wish to cover or you are searching for a product that will even out your skin tone, a foundation works to do this and more. Sephora offers many popular foundations with highly rated formulas and extensive shade ranges.
Why People Who Add Niacinamide To Their Skincare Routine Never Age
In the vast world of skincare products, there are plenty of trendy ingredients that come and go (remember snail mucus?). And many of them have benefits that include intense hydration and skin nourishment. But there are only a few ingredients that stick around, stand the test of time, and prove themselves to be “gold standard” ingredients in skincare. Along with retinol and vitamin C, niacinamide is a top-notch ingredient that many skin experts will say you’ll want to add to your routine ASAP.
KHON2
4 most popular clean makeup brands at Sephora
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which most popular clean makeup brands at Sephora are best?. Sephora has a special certification for products that feature the use of nontoxic, eco-friendly ingredients. These products are considered “Certified Clean” by Sephora. Products that are clean are broken up into two categories, “Clean and Planet Positive” and just “clean.” Products that are “Clean and Planet Positive” products are formulated without ingredients that may be harmful to the skin like the “Clean” certified products while featuring eco-friendly packaging. If a product falls under either of these categories, there will be a leaf symbol beside the product as it is listed on the website.
pennypinchinmom.com
How To Keep Your House Smelling Good All The Time
There are a multitude of reasons that someone may want to keep their house smelling fresh all the time. Usually, kids, dogs, husbands, and/or dirty laundry have something to do with it, but as a stay-at-home mom of two amazing boys, with a husband who works away from home a lot, and a large dog…. We make messes. We are the epitome of messes. But in the midst of the chaos and the smells, I continually strive to make our house “homier.”
AOL Corp
'The crepey skin on my 53-year-old arms is gone': Grab this anti-aging superstar for $12
It's a fact of life: As time goes by, your skin will gain laxity and start to wrinkle. Yes, aging is a privilege, but aging skin doesn't have to be part of the pleasure. A healthy, hydrated lifestyle combined with the right products that bring the anti-aging action can be a recipe for getting older gracefully. There's an Amazon superstar — Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion — that has all the ingredients you need to fix crinkly, crepey skin, and it's just $12.
thezoereport.com
My Dark Circles Have Met Their Match In Topicals Faded Under Eye Masks
In our series Trial Run, TZR editors and writers put the buzziest new beauty products to the test and share their honest reviews. This week, beauty writer Simedar Jackson is testing the buzzy Topicals Faded Under Eye Masks. The seasonal marathon during the month of December until the new year...
Reviewers Say This $20 Retinol Hand Cream Makes Their Skin Look Decades Younger—’Smoother After 1 Use’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Top secret information coming your way: Amazon has an anti-aging hand cream capable of shedding years off your skin, per shoppers. Considering our hands are one of the first areas to display signs of aging, the fact that one simple formula can reverse some of the damage may be a huge relief to many, especially those experiencing anything from crepiness to dark spots. The Skincare LdeL Cosmetics Anti-Aging Hand Cream is more than just a moisturizing treatment for dry skin; it...
L’Oreal reveals world’s first handheld makeup applicator for people with limited hand, arm mobility
L’Oréal announced that Lancome will pilot the world’s first handheld lipstick applicator, with smart motion technology designed for people with limited hand and arm mobility.
Okay, Wait: Can I Put Body Lotion on My Face? A Dermatologist Weighs In
Your forehead feels tight and the skin on your cheeks is flaking... but your favorite face cream is sitting on a counter miles away, and the bottle of Jergen's on your in-law's bathroom counter has never looked more appealing. You think to yourself, "Can I use body lotion on my face?" Although it sounds like a no-go, depending on your skin type and the body lotion at hand, the answer is often "yes."
thezoereport.com
StriVectin’s New Plumping Serum Gave Me Silky Jello Skin
In our series Trial Run, TZR editors and writers put the buzziest new beauty products to the test and share their honest reviews. This week, beauty writer Hannah Baxter is testing the StriVectin Anti-Wrinkle Peptide Plump Line Filling Bounce Serum. As a 33-year-old woman who works in the beauty industry,...
I Tried Dolly Parton’s Newest Line of Duncan Hines Mixes and There Was One Clear Winner in the Lineup
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Truthfully, there’s not much that anyone can tell me that would sway my opinion of Dolly Parton. She’s Southern, fun, kind, and she knows how to bake a mean cake. And if you ask me, that’s the recipe for being a pretty amazing person. Another reason I love Dolly? My grandma loves here and if she’s Granny-approved, she’s alright with me!
How Proctor & Gamble's Ivory Soap Formula Helped Create Top Cleaning Products
Would it surprise you to know that some of the most popular go-to cleaning supplies all derived from a soap that was launched in the late 1800s?
Woman shares genius hack to get microwave clean in just five minutes
After pulling all the gunk out of the dishwasher, cleaning the microwave is one of the grimmest jobs available in a house. But a woman may have just the thing to make the chore a lot more bearable:. Yep, for many of us, the microwave is our nemesis. While we...
KLFY.com
Best toners for dry skin
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. People of all ages struggle with acne scars. Even if your skin is clear and healthy, there can be blemishes left from past breakouts that alter your complexion. This is even more true for those with dry skin. If your skin is dry and rough, redness and scarring will be more apparent.
CNN
1M+
Followers
181K+
Post
1112M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0