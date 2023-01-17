ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Yardbarker

Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
WFAA

Bills' Hamlin attends his 1st game since collapse, waves to fans

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The question that many had asked during the course of the week has been answered: Damar Hamlin is in the house. Hamlin made his first public appearance since going into cardiac arrest after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals three weeks ago, waving to fans from a stadium suite on Sunday as the two teams met again for an AFC divisional playoff game.
WFAA

'Fell short again': Cowboys react to playoff loss to 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The Dallas Cowboys were, once again, knocked out of the playoffs by the San Francisco 49ers. Sunday's matchup was a defensive battle for both sides, but the 49ers took advantage of some wearing-down of the Cowboys defense in the fourth quarter. With 10 points in the fourth, San Francisco came away with a 19-12 win.
DALLAS, TX

