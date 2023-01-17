Read full article on original website
Tom Brady to Return for Another Season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneershard and smartTampa, FL
tom Brady returns for another season with Tampa baycreteTampa, FL
Pregnant Mother of 2 Killed in Tampa Crossfire ShootingcreteTampa, FL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire CoachOnlyHomersTampa, FL
3 Tampa Teachers React to Rejection of AP African American Studies Course Due to “Lack of Educational Value”Malinda FuscoTampa, FL
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
WFAA
'Very sickening': What Jerry Jones said after another Cowboys' playoff loss
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Cowboys owner Jerry Jones echoed the sentiment of Dallas fans on Sunday night after his team lost to the San Francisco 49ers - again - in the NFC playoffs: "This is very sickening," Jones told reporters immediately after the loss. "Our team is one that...
WFAA
Bills' Hamlin attends his 1st game since collapse, waves to fans
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The question that many had asked during the course of the week has been answered: Damar Hamlin is in the house. Hamlin made his first public appearance since going into cardiac arrest after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals three weeks ago, waving to fans from a stadium suite on Sunday as the two teams met again for an AFC divisional playoff game.
WFAA
Not again! Cowboys kicker Brett Maher's woes continue as first extra point attempt is blocked by 49ers
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Another playoff game, another missed extra point. At least this time Brett Maher can chalk that one up as blocked. The Dallas Cowboys scored the first touchdown of Sunday's divisional round matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. And, of course, after the TD celebrations were...
WFAA
Bucs' Brady fined over $16K for illegal tackle during Cowboys playoff loss
TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady, also known as the G.O.A.T., has won seven Super Bowl championships and led Tampa Bay to the NFC South division title in the last two seasons, but those stats do not put him above the NFL's rules. The league gave Brady a hefty $16,444...
WFAA
Here's every chance the Cowboys have had to make the NFC Championship since 1996
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The Dallas Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional round Sunday night. And while that might be a point of frustration for any NFL fan base, it's more of a mountain for Cowboys fans. A mountain of 27 years, weighing down...
WFAA
'Fell short again': Cowboys react to playoff loss to 49ers
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The Dallas Cowboys were, once again, knocked out of the playoffs by the San Francisco 49ers. Sunday's matchup was a defensive battle for both sides, but the 49ers took advantage of some wearing-down of the Cowboys defense in the fourth quarter. With 10 points in the fourth, San Francisco came away with a 19-12 win.
WFAA
Season over: Cowboys fall to 49ers, 19-12, in divisional round of playoffs
SANTA CLARA, Calif — Christian McCaffrey scored on a go-ahead 2-yard run in the fourth quarter and San Francisco's defense did the rest, sending the 49ers to their second straight NFC title game with a 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The 49ers (15-4) used back-to-back long...
WFAA
Dallas Cowboys fans heartbroken over 49ers loss
The Dallas Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night - again. Cowboys fans weren't happy.
WFAA
Who, where and when will Cowboys-49ers winner play in NFC Championship Game?
DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in the NFC Divisional Round playoffs, with a trip to the conference championship game on the line. And not that either team is looking ahead, but they now know who - and where - they'll be playing next, if they win.
