Auburn makes final six for in-state CB Jayden Lewis

By JD McCarthy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Four-star cornerback Jayden Lewis is one of the top corners in the 2024 recruiting class and Auburn is working to make sure the Anniston, Alabama, native does not leave the state.

The 6-foot, 170-pound Lewis announced his top six schools Monday and the Tigers made the cut. They will be battling Arkansas, Florida State, Ole Miss, South Carolina, and Tennessee to land him.

He is the No. 263 overall player and No. 25 cornerback in the 247Sports Composite ranking. He is also the No. 17 player from Alabama.

Auburn secondary coach Zac Etheridge is leading the push for Lewis but the entire defensive staff has become involved for the key target who has visited the Plains multiple times.

The Tiger’s only commitment in their 2024 recruiting class is four-star cornerback A’Mon Lane.

