The Top 10 Trends in the Hotel Food and Beverage Industry
Innovation, change and new development are coming to the food and beverage industry at a rapid pace. As hotels, restaurants, and ghost kitchens work with a changing world and customer base, there are some trends that are here to stay and are growing quickly across the industry. Here are the top new restaurant trends to watch in the coming years.
The Trends That Will Decide the Fate of the Food Industry in the Coming Years
The food industry is moving towards sustainability. Consumers are becoming more environmentally conscious, and businesses are trying to meet their needs in a more sustainable way. Beyond this, there are a few trends that are set to decide the fate of the food industry in the coming years. Let’s discuss these trends from Total Food Service, the premier food industry news magazine.
Technology changing the shopping experience
Technology is changing the shopping experience and many high-tech items were on display recently at the National Retail Federation's annual expo in New York. A company called Radius AI showed off a new type of scanner for checkout at convenience stores. It has a series of cameras that can recognize multiple items instantly so clerks don't have to ring up each individual item and customers can pay quicker. At the supermarket, you can skip the checkout line completely with a new smart shopping cart from Cust2Mate. The cart has a bar code reader allowing customers to scan products when...
Sleep Well, Dear Soda: Pepsi Kills Off One Of Its Longstanding Soft Drinks
Two weeks into the new year and 2023 has already claimed the life of a cool, refreshing beverage.
TODAY.com
A restaurant hardly had any customers. Then a TikToker reviewed the food and everything changed
A Las Vegas pizzeria has been blessed with a boon of business thanks to a TikToker on the rise. On Jan. 3, TikTok food reviewer Keith Lee shared a video to his many millions of followers that would change the fate of Frankensons, a Las Vegas restaurant that serves pizza, chicken wings and more. In the video, he recounts a story about how he came in one day and had a heartwarming experience with the owner, Frank Steele.
Soda and Soft Drink Brands Being Discontinued in 2023
Following a year where several old favorites were discontinued, manufacturers and analysts discuss what’s next for 2023. Coke ProductsPhoto byCoca-Cola Productswww.coca-colacompany.com press release.
Kroger CEO issues warning to shoppers after nationwide shortage forces store to restrict popular food product
KROGER'S CEO has issued a warning to shoppers after a nationwide shortage forced stores to limit the sale of eggs. The price of eggs began to rocket in the US late last year, with shelves left bare following an outbreak of avian flu. Stores like Kroger and Lidl began restricting...
These Coffee Chains Have the Best Coffee (Sorry Starbucks, Dunkin)
Consumers can be pretty particular when it comes to their coffee, not just the flavor, but who makes it as well. For folks that lean on coffee to get them through the day, they may have a preference for not only a favorite coffee company and location but may even be picky enough to have a favorite barista who makes their coffee just how they like it.
Iconic Retail Chain Files for Bankruptcy
Brick-and-mortar stores around the country have continued to suffer following the rise of online shopping, posing serious threats to iconic companies and brands around the country if they are unable to adapt to the changing circumstances.
McDonald's CEO warns of possible 2023 layoffs as chain leans into fast service, innovation, and operational efficiencies
CEO Chris Kempczinski said "we will evaluate roles and staffing levels in parts of the organization" and there will be "difficult decisions" ahead.
Five Walmart changes in 2023 – customers will notice a different shopping experience
CUSTOMERS may notice changes to their shopping experience as Walmart has implemented five changes. As the giant retailer made some notable shifts last year, many shoppers are saying sayonara. Although, some of the revisions could be necessary if customers want to continue purchasing their favorite items for the affordable prices...
Five store changes Target is making in 2023 and customers will soon see the differences in choices
OVER the past year, Target has made major changes to the way customers shop. The massive retailer has been adding exciting features and partnerships to enhance the customer experience. One popular celebrity partnership was with the social media sensation Tabitha Brown with Tabitha Brown's collections. The limited-time collection included products...
Two Walmart Locations Have Indefinitely Closed; One May Not Reopen
Google presently lists the latter store location as “permanently closed.”. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:11Alive.com, Google.com, and GilaValleyCentral.net.
AOL Corp
Food Stamps Update: 32 States Extended Additional Emergency SNAP Money Through January
Emergency allotments were authorized to help address temporary food needs during the pandemic for SNAP households. State SNAP agencies can issue EA payments on a month-to-month basis to all SNAP households that normally receive less than the maximum benefit. Through January 2023, 32 states (and counting) have extended emergency SNAP allotments.
'Self-Checkout Reflection' Altered Walmart Customers' Brain Chemistry In 2022
Since they first became common more than 10 years ago, self-checkouts have been fraught with issues of one kind or another, whether for customers or for the store (per Forbes). While we know it's not worth using the self-checkout line for items that need age-verification, but you may not be familiar with how problematic they can be for stores. As annoying as it is for you when the machine starts flashing its error lights, it's just as annoying for stores to maintain one of more dedicated staff just for machine errors — especially since these are supposed to be labor saving machines. Plus, those machines need to be serviced by highly-skilled professionals who are harder to hire (per CNN).
Science Friday
Lab-Grown Meats Are Finally Inching Closer To Commercial
The United States is one of the largest consumers of meat in the world, with the average American eating 273 pounds of meat per year That’s not to say that tastes aren’t changing: Nearly a quarter of Americans say they have cut down on meat consumption, and 41% of Americans under 50 have tried plant-based meat.
Longstanding Fashion Store in Virginia is Closing Its Doors
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: WDBJ7 and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
drugstorenews.com
CVS, Walgreens now sourcing 100% cage-free eggs 3 years early
CVS fulfilled its commitment in December 2022, and Walgreens fulfilled its commitment this month to source 100% cage-free eggs nationally. CVS and Walgreens have fulfilled their commitments to source 100% cage-free eggs nationally three years ahead of schedule. The two retailers worked with the Humane League, a global nonprofit organization...
Starbucks could soon be at your front door as DoorDash expands delivery nationwide
Coffee lovers in select cities can now opt for Starbucks delivery.
