Minnesota State

The Top 10 Trends in the Hotel Food and Beverage Industry

Innovation, change and new development are coming to the food and beverage industry at a rapid pace. As hotels, restaurants, and ghost kitchens work with a changing world and customer base, there are some trends that are here to stay and are growing quickly across the industry. Here are the top new restaurant trends to watch in the coming years.
The Trends That Will Decide the Fate of the Food Industry in the Coming Years

The food industry is moving towards sustainability. Consumers are becoming more environmentally conscious, and businesses are trying to meet their needs in a more sustainable way. Beyond this, there are a few trends that are set to decide the fate of the food industry in the coming years. Let’s discuss these trends from Total Food Service, the premier food industry news magazine.
CBS Miami

Technology changing the shopping experience

Technology is changing the shopping experience and many high-tech items were on display recently at the National Retail Federation's annual expo in New York. A company called Radius AI showed off a new type of scanner for checkout at convenience stores. It has a series of cameras that can recognize multiple items instantly so clerks don't have to ring up each individual item and customers can pay quicker. At the supermarket, you can skip the checkout line completely with a new smart shopping cart from Cust2Mate. The cart has a bar code reader allowing customers to scan products when...
TODAY.com

A restaurant hardly had any customers. Then a TikToker reviewed the food and everything changed

A Las Vegas pizzeria has been blessed with a boon of business thanks to a TikToker on the rise. On Jan. 3, TikTok food reviewer Keith Lee shared a video to his many millions of followers that would change the fate of Frankensons, a Las Vegas restaurant that serves pizza, chicken wings and more. In the video, he recounts a story about how he came in one day and had a heartwarming experience with the owner, Frank Steele.
TheStreet

These Coffee Chains Have the Best Coffee (Sorry Starbucks, Dunkin)

Consumers can be pretty particular when it comes to their coffee, not just the flavor, but who makes it as well. For folks that lean on coffee to get them through the day, they may have a preference for not only a favorite coffee company and location but may even be picky enough to have a favorite barista who makes their coffee just how they like it.
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Retail Chain Files for Bankruptcy

Brick-and-mortar stores around the country have continued to suffer following the rise of online shopping, posing serious threats to iconic companies and brands around the country if they are unable to adapt to the changing circumstances.
Mashed

'Self-Checkout Reflection' Altered Walmart Customers' Brain Chemistry In 2022

Since they first became common more than 10 years ago, self-checkouts have been fraught with issues of one kind or another, whether for customers or for the store (per Forbes). While we know it's not worth using the self-checkout line for items that need age-verification, but you may not be familiar with how problematic they can be for stores. As annoying as it is for you when the machine starts flashing its error lights, it's just as annoying for stores to maintain one of more dedicated staff just for machine errors — especially since these are supposed to be labor saving machines. Plus, those machines need to be serviced by highly-skilled professionals who are harder to hire (per CNN).
Science Friday

Lab-Grown Meats Are Finally Inching Closer To Commercial

The United States is one of the largest consumers of meat in the world, with the average American eating 273 pounds of meat per year That’s not to say that tastes aren’t changing: Nearly a quarter of Americans say they have cut down on meat consumption, and 41% of Americans under 50 have tried plant-based meat.
drugstorenews.com

CVS, Walgreens now sourcing 100% cage-free eggs 3 years early

CVS fulfilled its commitment in December 2022, and Walgreens fulfilled its commitment this month to source 100% cage-free eggs nationally. CVS and Walgreens have fulfilled their commitments to source 100% cage-free eggs nationally three years ahead of schedule. The two retailers worked with the Humane League, a global nonprofit organization...
Total Food Service is a monthly B2B publication focusing on the Restaurant, Foodservice, and Hospitality industries since 1990. With daily website articles, TFS is serving the industry with news, trends, insights, and exclusive interviews.

